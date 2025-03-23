Grassy green will be big this year - Amanda Holden's striking accessories are the dream demonstration

Amanda Holden has us shopping for grassy green accessories after proving how perfect the bright and bold shade is for spring.

Our spring capsule wardrobes are full of bright and bold floral patterns, but Amanda Holden's latest look has proved that we've been neglecting the beautiful shade of one over-looked plant; grass.

The grassy green shade is a striking, bold and oh-so chic colour for this blooming season, with Amanda bringing in a tonne of spring-ready green to her khaki monochrome outfit by adding a bright green coat, matching green handbag and pair of stunning green suede heels to the look - we're sold on this shade as a must-have this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Grassy Green Staples

Styling a bright green look like Amanda's can be a bit daunting, even with all the inspiration we've found from celebrities who wowed in green. But she gave a masterclass in pulling off the shade with confidence by grounding her bright green pieces with a stunning khaki, suit-inspired co ord.

This monochrome base is beautiful spring wear, with the chic, sophisticated and impossibly elegant shade being one of the biggest spring/summer trends for 2025. And we think that the grassy green accessories make it even more stylish as they introduce a bright, eye-catching tone that highlights the spring-ready appeal of utilitarian shades like that grounding dark green.

Her coat is a must-have for spring, with her effortlessly elegant way of wearing it cape-style over her shoulders giving the entire look an oh-so glamorous feel. We can just catch a glimpse of her matching green handbag as it hides inside the hem of her jacket, but its colour packs a punch and the faux leather is a stunning texture against the fuzzy, wool fabric of the longline tailored piece.

Inspiring envy in us all, Amanda finished off her stunning grassy green look with a pair of beautiful Milano Blonich heels. Even more envy-inducing, they're a style that's no longer available to buy from the designer. However, using her designer style as inspiration and adding any soft, suede-like heels to an outfit, it's easy to get her look for a more budget-friendly price.

Using Amanda's outfit formula, we can inject green into any number of outfits this season. Bored of styling your best pair of jeans with just a simple t-shirt? Layer on a bold green cardigan, slip into a pair of strappy green sandals and finish everything off with a green crossbody bag. Or pull together the perfect white jeans outfit with some stylish trainers, a green blazer and a matching faux-leather shoulder bag.