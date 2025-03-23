Grassy green will be big this year - Amanda Holden's striking accessories are the dream demonstration

Amanda Holden on March 18, 2025 in London
Amanda Holden has us shopping for grassy green accessories after proving how perfect the bright and bold shade is for spring.

Our spring capsule wardrobes are full of bright and bold floral patterns, but Amanda Holden's latest look has proved that we've been neglecting the beautiful shade of one over-looked plant; grass.

The grassy green shade is a striking, bold and oh-so chic colour for this blooming season, with Amanda bringing in a tonne of spring-ready green to her khaki monochrome outfit by adding a bright green coat, matching green handbag and pair of stunning green suede heels to the look - we're sold on this shade as a must-have this season.

Amanda Holden wearing grassy green coat, handbag and shoes on March 18, 2025 in London

Shop Grassy Green Staples

green trench coat
Closet London Long Trench Coat

Over winter, we've all learnt how to style a trench coat and this grass green piece makes carrying those lessons into spring a breeze with its timeless and chic look.

green cardigan
Boden Emilia Cotton Crew Cardigan

Made from a luxurious, soft cotton, this simple cardigan is an easily styled staple whose knit trim brings in a delicate finishing touch.

green blazer
Principles Relaxed Longline Single Breasted Blazer

Blending casual with formal perfectly for an elevated look, this blazer boasts a relaxed longline silhouette, single-breasted design and chic notched lapels.

green chain strap handbag
JFY Flap Over Cover And Rectangle Twist Turn Lock Cross Body Bag

Emulating the look of a timeless designer handbag for a purse-friendly price, this green chain strap bag is a chic and versatile piece you'll wear all spring long.

green crossbody bag
Next Green Sling Cross-Body Bag

Practical, easy to wear and oh-so perfect for spring with its bright green shade, this crossbody is a must-have for casual days out.

green heels
Dorothy Perkins Spark Block Heel Sandals

These strappy heels are stunning with their simple and minimal design. Compliment the bright green with one of your favourite luxurious pedicure colours.

Styling a bright green look like Amanda's can be a bit daunting, even with all the inspiration we've found from celebrities who wowed in green. But she gave a masterclass in pulling off the shade with confidence by grounding her bright green pieces with a stunning khaki, suit-inspired co ord.

This monochrome base is beautiful spring wear, with the chic, sophisticated and impossibly elegant shade being one of the biggest spring/summer trends for 2025. And we think that the grassy green accessories make it even more stylish as they introduce a bright, eye-catching tone that highlights the spring-ready appeal of utilitarian shades like that grounding dark green.

Her coat is a must-have for spring, with her effortlessly elegant way of wearing it cape-style over her shoulders giving the entire look an oh-so glamorous feel. We can just catch a glimpse of her matching green handbag as it hides inside the hem of her jacket, but its colour packs a punch and the faux leather is a stunning texture against the fuzzy, wool fabric of the longline tailored piece.

Inspiring envy in us all, Amanda finished off her stunning grassy green look with a pair of beautiful Milano Blonich heels. Even more envy-inducing, they're a style that's no longer available to buy from the designer. However, using her designer style as inspiration and adding any soft, suede-like heels to an outfit, it's easy to get her look for a more budget-friendly price.

Using Amanda's outfit formula, we can inject green into any number of outfits this season. Bored of styling your best pair of jeans with just a simple t-shirt? Layer on a bold green cardigan, slip into a pair of strappy green sandals and finish everything off with a green crossbody bag. Or pull together the perfect white jeans outfit with some stylish trainers, a green blazer and a matching faux-leather shoulder bag.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

