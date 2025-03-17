We never thought we’d love jewel tones in spring but Kate Middleton’s green St Patrick’s day outfit makes it look so elegant

Catherine, Princess of Wales has convinced us that we don’t need to abandon jewel tones in favour of pastels just because it’s spring.

There are certain colours that scream spring - sunshine yellow, fresh green and baby blue, but the Princess of Wales’s love for jewel tones means she’s not going to stop wearing some of her favourite colours just because winter is over. Darker hues tend to be more popular in the colder months but Kate stepped out for the Irish Guards’ St Patrick’s Day parade at Wellington Barracks wearing a gorgeous bottle green coat, scarf and hat.

We’re not surprised that she stuck with a green theme for St Patrick’s Day, but we didn’t expect to be so drawn to this deep colour in March. The Princess of Wales’s outfit has got us tempted to keep some dark green in our spring capsule wardrobe and her elegant coat dress is by Alexander McQueen.

We often see Kate stepping out in McQueen designs and although it’s recently been her red coat that’s been her go-to, this green one is equally sensational. It’s tailored to perfection, with structured shoulders, crisp notched lapels and a fitted bodice that flares out into an A-line skirt. This coat fastened with a single button on one side and had flap pockets on the front giving some extra dimension and shaping.

The impeccable attention-to-detail and silhouette highlights why McQueen is one of the best British clothing brands and no matter what colour Kate could’ve chosen for this coat, it would’ve been exceptionally elegant. In the past we’ve seen her wear everything from teal to forest green but the emerald tone of this was so beautiful.

The green had a blue undertone to it which gave it a jewel-esque depth and the Princess of Wales expertly matched her scarf to her coat dress. In a move reminiscent of her aunt-in-law Princess Anne, Kate tucked the scarf into the top of her outerwear. This not only ensured she was cosy on a chilly March day, but was a more polished and put-together way to accessorise with a scarf as it kept her outfit more streamlined.

Her Royal Highness’ headpiece was the same colour and cohesion is the name of the game when it comes to all of her ensembles. Colour matching isn’t always easy to do, but when you get it right it makes your outfit look so thought-out. Even if you don’t want a full green outfit, we can all be inspired by Kate’s bottle green look.

This colour works well with neutral shades like beige, white and black and when the weather gets sunnier we’d advise wearing dark green or other jewel tones like sapphire blue and burgundy with lighter tones to brighten up your outfit. On grey St Patrick’s Day, the Princess went more wintery and wore black knee high boots and black gloves. She pinned a shamrock brooch to her coat dress and this was likely a very special day for her as it marked her first appearance at the St Patrick’s Day parade since 2023.

The Princess of Wales is the Colonel of the Irish Guards and awarded long service and good conduct medals to soldiers in the regiment, before presenting sprigs of shamrock to the Officers and Guardsmen. They then passed them down the ranks. She also took the Royal Salute from the regiment during this visit before meeting veterans and members of the Mini Micks, junior cadets from Northern Ireland.