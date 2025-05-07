Eva Longoria’s relaxed knit and tailored trousers just put sage green back on my radar for spring

Pastel green tones just feel so serene and spring-like and although pistachio has been surging in popularity this year, I've been reminded why sage is so stunning. It’s very similar, but slightly more muted, which makes it even more versatile.

If you’re wondering what to wear to a wedding, then a soft green is a good bet, but it works for everyday outfits too - as Eva Longoria just proved. The actor shared several snaps on Instagram ahead of the premiere of her show, Searching For Spain, which airs on CNN.

In the first photo she was wearing a beautiful sage green knit with matching wide-leg trousers and chunky white trainers. As soon as I saw this picture I started doing some digging and the trousers and jumper both appear to be from Spanish high-street brand, Mango.

Uniqlo Soufflé Yarn Green Sweater £29.90 at Uniqlo If you think your sweater-wearing days are behind you until autumn, think again. Spring can be surprisingly cold and even summer nights can get a bit breezy. This soft green jumper is perfect for keeping you cosy on these occasions and would look amazing with green tailored trousers like Eva's. Uniqlo Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers £34.90 at Uniqlo Eva's exact Mango trousers are sadly out of stock, but I've found these ones at Uniqlo that have a similar wide-leg silhouette and are an earthy green shade. They have practical pockets and pleats giving them structure. I have this style in an old season colour and wear them with trainers and sandals all the time in spring and summer. Puma White Carina Lux L Trainers £40 at Amazon It looks as though Eva Longoria was wearing platform trainers in Barcelona and these Puma ones are a comfy option that still gives you some elevation. The Duchess of Edinburgh has a pair in her collection and the chunky sole is made from rubber, and there's also a dual-density insole for extra cushioning.

Sadly, both pieces are now sold-out but thankfully there are some similar options around that give a similar look - starting with the fabulous colour. Although the trousers and jumper aren’t part of a set, they’re very similar tones of green.

Sage works well with light neutrals like white, cream and tan but it’s also lovely with black and grey. If you’re just starting out with adding this colour into your outfits, then maybe choose a top that you can style with jeans or trousers that go with a white T-shirt.

Eva went for full-on green with her smart-casual outfit in Spain and loosely tucked her knit into the waistband. It had long balloon sleeves and a crew neckline, giving it a slouchy shape that looked very relaxed.

Petal & Pup Tie Waist Trousers £60.92 at Nordstrom These trousers have an elegant wide-leg design and you can remove the belt at the waist, though I love how it looks with it. The sage green colour is so pretty, though there are several other colourways available too. Wear with a green jumper for an Eva-esque outfit or with trainers and a classic white T-shirt. KAFFE Satin A-line Midi Skirt £59.99 at John Lewis Whenever you don't know what to wear for a date night or smart-casual occasion, I'd always recommend reaching for a satin skirt. This one is pastel green and has an A-line cut to it. It would work with everything from a cami or a T-shirt, to a waistcoat or long-sleeved jumper. Uniqlo 100% Premium Linen Shirt £39.90 at Uniqlo Crafted from breathable linen, this shirt comes in several colours, including this light green. It has a regular fit, buttoned cuffs and a collared neckline that can be worn as fastened or loose as you like. I'd tuck this into white or blue jeans and slip on a pair of sandals or trainers for an easy daily look.

As much as we all want to pack our knitwear away until autumn, it’s often much-needed this season too. Spring weather can be very changeable and even when summer arrives, breezy evenings often have me reaching for a cardigan or jumper.

Styled with tailored trousers like Eva’s, a jumper feels instantly more put-together. Her Mango trousers were high-waisted, wide-leg and had belt loops so she could easily accessorise them.

The actor finished off this ensemble with white trainers that looked to have a chunky platform sole. This is a clever move if you want some extra elevation but don’t fancy wearing heels, especially in a season where there are a lot of outdoor events.

Trainers are also great for dressing down smarter items like pleated trousers and making them more daytime-appropriate. If Eva Longoria had been styling her Mango look for a special occasion she could just have easily swapped the sneakers for beige or white heeled sandals.

However, for the picture taken in the warm glow of the Spanish sun, her outfit was perfect and it made me remember why I love sage green so much.

This pastel tone isn’t a colour that Eva wears very often as she tends to prefer either neutrals or really vibrant tones. She’s clearly been inspired to embrace soft greens for 2025 too and I hope we’ll get to see her wearing this outfit again.