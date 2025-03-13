Zara Tindall is bang on trend in deep pistachio and leather accessories at Cheltenham

Zara Tindall’s deep pistachio coat and leather accessories was a Cheltenham outfit combination that’s right on trend for 2025.

Day after day we’re treated to some impeccable outfits from Zara Tindall during Cheltenham Festival and this year her Day 3 look stood out thanks to its sumptuous pistachio colour. The King’s niece is often drawn to wearing different shades of green, but this earthy tone is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025. Zara braved the rain at the races wearing the beautifully timeless Hobbs Livia Wool coat which is made from warm Italian wool.

She often chooses to celebrate the best British clothing brands with her ensembles at Cheltenham and this Hobbs coat is tailored to perfection, with notch lapels, side pockets and stitched trims. Although it can be worn without the waist belt Zara neatly fastened hers in a bow.

(Image credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Shop Pistachio Green

Hobbs Green Livia Wool Coat £379 at Hobbs With notched lapels, a tie waist belt and gorgeous tailored shape, this Hobbs coat is an investment piece that will last you the test of time. It has a sophisticated feel and is made from 100% wool to keep you warm on fresh spring days. M&S Green Crossbody Bag £19.50 at M&S This compact faux leather cross-body bag is perfect for carrying your essentials. The lined main compartment fastens securely with a zip and features a slip pocket and a zipped pocket for your valuables. An adjustable strap ensures comfortable wear. Mango Midi Satin Skirt £35.99 at Mango A satin midi skirt is a failsafe piece in your wardrobe and we'd wear this one with trainers and a T-shirt for the daytime and with heels and a cami for a date night ensemble. The sheen of the material makes it feel luxurious for an affordable piece. Cos Khaki Flared Dress £85 at H&M Also available in black, this khaki maxi dress is so easy to throw on and feels incredibly elegant. It's made from a soft cotton blend jersey and has a streamlined silhouette that flares out towards the bottom hem. There are neat ribbed trims and pleats on the skirt for extra detail. Zara Green Chino Trousers £39.99 at Zara Crafted from a cotton blend yarn, these chino trousers have a mid-rise waist with belt loops and a front crease giving them extra structure. They fasten with a zip fly, top button and metal hook fastening and fall to ankle grazer length. Sézane Leonora Cardigan £110 at Sézane Made from a blend with mohair and merino wool, this green cardigan is the perfect shade of fresh green for spring. The round neckline and delicate buttons give it a feminine feel and you could wear this as a top as well as layered over other pieces.

This design comes in several different colours, but the ‘kelp green’ version feels especially spring-like even on a grey, rainy day. According to woman&home’s Digital Fashion Writer Molly Smith, soft shades of green like Zara’s deep pistachio coat are also going to be hugely popular over the coming months.

"Soft shades of green, including pistachio, olive, and light khaki, are set to heavily trend this spring/summer with runways full of the green variations," she says. "A great way to wear this trending tone is to go bold with a statement piece such as a longline coat or jacket, just like Zara."

(Image credit: Joe Giddens/PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Of course, you don’t have to go quite as bold as she did with her Hobbs coat if you want to incorporate deep pistachio into your outfits. Picking one key item, whether it’s a jumper, skirt or dress, is an easy way to start. Style this with cream, beige and black staples to mellow the green for an outfit that’s very balanced.

Alternatively, for an even more subtle take on this trend you could add a green bag or scarf to your collection as these are less of the focus of an outfit and can be mixed and matched with different neutral looks. Zara Tindall wore her coat with her beloved black leather Fairfax & Favor Regina knee high boots, her black Aspinal Lottie bag and a blue patterned midi dress.

(Image credit: Footage by Carl Court/Getty Images)

After wearing fascinators for the first two days of Cheltenham, Zara went for a Fedora style black hat on Day 3 which brought an extra touch of elegance and formality and she wore black leather gloves too. Her dark pistachio coat was the main focus of this outfit and keeping the rest of her clothes and accessories quite muted and minimalist allowed it to really shine.

Zara looked in good spirits despite the rainy weather as she attended the races alongside her husband Mike Tindall. We’re used to seeing her at Cheltenham most, if not all, days during the festival and this means that this is likely the penultimate look of the week from her. It might just be our favourite so far and we can’t wait to see what Zara Tindall wears for the final day.