Zara Tindall is bang on trend in deep pistachio and leather accessories at Cheltenham
Zara Tindall just wore one of the biggest colours for spring/summer 2025 at Cheltenham and it worked so well with her staple accessories
Zara Tindall’s deep pistachio coat and leather accessories was a Cheltenham outfit combination that’s right on trend for 2025.
Day after day we’re treated to some impeccable outfits from Zara Tindall during Cheltenham Festival and this year her Day 3 look stood out thanks to its sumptuous pistachio colour. The King’s niece is often drawn to wearing different shades of green, but this earthy tone is one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends for 2025. Zara braved the rain at the races wearing the beautifully timeless Hobbs Livia Wool coat which is made from warm Italian wool.
She often chooses to celebrate the best British clothing brands with her ensembles at Cheltenham and this Hobbs coat is tailored to perfection, with notch lapels, side pockets and stitched trims. Although it can be worn without the waist belt Zara neatly fastened hers in a bow.
Shop Pistachio Green
With notched lapels, a tie waist belt and gorgeous tailored shape, this Hobbs coat is an investment piece that will last you the test of time. It has a sophisticated feel and is made from 100% wool to keep you warm on fresh spring days.
This compact faux leather cross-body bag is perfect for carrying your essentials. The lined main compartment fastens securely with a zip and features a slip pocket and a zipped pocket for your valuables. An adjustable strap ensures comfortable wear.
A satin midi skirt is a failsafe piece in your wardrobe and we'd wear this one with trainers and a T-shirt for the daytime and with heels and a cami for a date night ensemble. The sheen of the material makes it feel luxurious for an affordable piece.
Also available in black, this khaki maxi dress is so easy to throw on and feels incredibly elegant. It's made from a soft cotton blend jersey and has a streamlined silhouette that flares out towards the bottom hem. There are neat ribbed trims and pleats on the skirt for extra detail.
Crafted from a cotton blend yarn, these chino trousers have a mid-rise waist with belt loops and a front crease giving them extra structure. They fasten with a zip fly, top button and metal hook fastening and fall to ankle grazer length.
This design comes in several different colours, but the ‘kelp green’ version feels especially spring-like even on a grey, rainy day. According to woman&home’s Digital Fashion Writer Molly Smith, soft shades of green like Zara’s deep pistachio coat are also going to be hugely popular over the coming months.
"Soft shades of green, including pistachio, olive, and light khaki, are set to heavily trend this spring/summer with runways full of the green variations," she says. "A great way to wear this trending tone is to go bold with a statement piece such as a longline coat or jacket, just like Zara."
Of course, you don’t have to go quite as bold as she did with her Hobbs coat if you want to incorporate deep pistachio into your outfits. Picking one key item, whether it’s a jumper, skirt or dress, is an easy way to start. Style this with cream, beige and black staples to mellow the green for an outfit that’s very balanced.
Alternatively, for an even more subtle take on this trend you could add a green bag or scarf to your collection as these are less of the focus of an outfit and can be mixed and matched with different neutral looks. Zara Tindall wore her coat with her beloved black leather Fairfax & Favor Regina knee high boots, her black Aspinal Lottie bag and a blue patterned midi dress.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
After wearing fascinators for the first two days of Cheltenham, Zara went for a Fedora style black hat on Day 3 which brought an extra touch of elegance and formality and she wore black leather gloves too. Her dark pistachio coat was the main focus of this outfit and keeping the rest of her clothes and accessories quite muted and minimalist allowed it to really shine.
Zara looked in good spirits despite the rainy weather as she attended the races alongside her husband Mike Tindall. We’re used to seeing her at Cheltenham most, if not all, days during the festival and this means that this is likely the penultimate look of the week from her. It might just be our favourite so far and we can’t wait to see what Zara Tindall wears for the final day.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
Cat Deeley's streamlined skinny jeans look is exactly why they'll never truly be out of style
Cat Deeley is a fan of skinny jeans and her way of wearing them shows how sleek and sophisticated they can be
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham's white pointed heels were standout as she went back to basics in turtleneck and tailored trousers
VB kept things timeless and Parisian in a black roll neck knit and sleek trousers - while her fresh white heels provided some contrast
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie twin in maroon at Cheltenham as they show how occasionwear styling is done
Royal cousins Zara Tindall and Princess Eugenie were on the same page with their Cheltenham outfits and their approach is worth following
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
What Missoma earrings does Kate Middleton have? The two affordable go-tos the Princess of Wales wears on repeat
The Princess of Wales has an extensive royal jewellery collection but her affordable Missoma pieces are some of her most-worn
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Zara Tindall’s ageless Aspinal bag completes navy Cheltenham ensemble - with a flash of mustard yellow
Zara Tindall went all out in navy blue for Day 1 of Cheltenham 2025 with a contrasting yellow fascinator and her Aspinal Lottie bag
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne goes for tonal teal look on Commonwealth Day as she stays true to style ethos
Princess Anne loves making the most of her wardrobe favourites and her latest look was a celebration of tonal dressing
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton is all pearls, bows and ravishing cherry red as she steps out for Commonwealth Day
The Princess of Wales arrived at Westminster Abbey in showstopping cherry red to attend celebrations for Commonwealth Day 2025
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Zara Tindall's comfy wedges, cool sunglasses and Aspinal bag were the perfect trio of summer accessories
Her go-to accessories will take any summer outfit to the next level
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Amazon Spring Sale 2025: what to expect and how to find the best deals
Find out what to expect from the Amazon Spring Sale 2025 and how to find the best deals across beauty, fashion, health and homes
By Heidi Scrimgeour Published
-
Thanks to Meghan for some relaxed glam outfit inspiration - creamy neutrals are the style theme in her new Netflix show
Meghan Markle's style is all about soft neutrals and understated glamour in her Netflix series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published