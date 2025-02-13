Get inspired by these celebrities wowing in green

From bright limes to jewelled emeralds, green is the perfect pop of colour to add to your wardrobe. Whether it's going all-out in a statement dress or adding a splash of colour with an accessory, this versatile hue is always a hit.

If you're looking for some inspiration, or intending to add some green pieces to your capsule wardrobe, then look no further. We've done the hard work for you, compiling some of our favourite looks of stars looking stylish in green.

From looking glamorous on the red carpet to running errands, these outfits are proof that this colour is a stylish all-rounder. Whatever shade of green you're looking to wear, these fashionable get-ups are worth checking out.

Heidi Klum

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Heidi Klum stunned on the red carpet in this classic green-hued dress. Featuring a cut-out front, Heidi matched the flowing number with green strappy shoes and a blingy green stone ring.

Get glam in green...

Charlee Bottle Green Crossbody Bag £52 at Oliver Bonas Dip your toes into the green trend with this stylish bottle green crossbody bag from Oliver Bonas. Featuring a foldover design and zipped pocket, this versatile and practical bag will add a pop of colour to any look. Quiz Green Velvet Draped One Shoulder Crop Top £26.99 at New Look Team this emerald velvet-look one-shoulder top with a silky maxi skirt for an effortlessly sophisticated look - or opt for velvet trousers for an extra layer of glam. Ribbed Crew Neck Cardigan £22.50 at M&S This vibrant green cardi will add a fun pop of colour to any outfit. With a flattering slim fit, it's a great winter capsule wardrobe piece that you'll turn to time and time again.

Cynthia Erivo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Arnold Jerocki)

Wicked actor Cynthia Erivo opted for a gorgeous vibrant green for a red carpet appearance in December 2024. Embellished with teeny tiny rhinestones, she teamed the dress with a matching ruffled cape. Adding more glamour, Cynthia wore a silver necklace and donned some statement nails.

Jennifer Lopez

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gotham/GC Images)

We love a matchy-matchy outfit and Jennifer Lopez smashed it with this casual ensemble. The singer wore an emerald green rollneck top, which perfectly matched her Lady Dior bag. She finished off the look with baggy jeans and some platform boots.

Gemma Chan

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Gemma Chan made a statement at Wimbledon in 2022 with this green checkerboard dress. Feauturing a polo top neckline and zip detailing, it was the perfect nod to the British sporting event. We also LOVE her mini Louis Vuitton bag.

Celine Dion

(Image credit: Getty Images/Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images)

Celine Dion was papped on the streets looking super chic in this green get-up. The My Heart Will Go On singer matched her khaki green t-shirt with a stunning mint and brown Chanel handbag. Adding heels, jeans and some aviator sunnies to the look, Celine was good to go.

Demi Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images/Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Demi Moore looked radiant on the red carpet in her apple green slip dress. Clutching a bag in the same colour, the star paired the vibrant duo with a black faux-fur coat and wore her tresses long and silky. Glamorous!

Elizabeth Hurley

(Image credit: Getty Images/Dave Benett/WireImage)

There's nothing like a statement dress as Liz Hurley proved at the premiere of her son's first film in May 2024. The star's glitzy aqua green dress featured a revealing cut-out front and flattering slit. Liz's finished off the look with a glam blowdried mane and silver heels.

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Anne Hathaway brought the glamour at an event in New York in September 2023 in a mint and silver checkered print dress that was made of chain mail mesh. Feauturing a delicate lace neckline, the floorlength dress proved that green really can work for any kind of look. Anne accessoried with heaps of silver jewellery and matching pointed shoes.

Kate Hudson

(Image credit: Getty Images/Carlos Alvarez)

There's nothing like a power suit and Kate Hudson upped the ante with this apple green outfit at a red carpet in October 2022. Wearing her blonde locks loose and silky, the actor's winged eyeliner and rosey pout gave us major makeup envy.

Salma Hayek

(Image credit: Getty Images/Ricky Vigil/WireImage)

While bright greens are a fabulous choice, Salma Hayek showed us how muted shades can be just as chic. The actor was snapped in a matching olive-hue suede jacket and skirt, which she teamed with a matching lace top. Her strappy gold sandals and big hoops perfectly complemented the outfit.

Jessie Ware

(Image credit: Getty Images/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Georgian at Harrods)

Jessie Ware proved that sometimes a pop of colour is all you need. The singer looked elegant in a lime green wrap dress, which she teamed with burgundy pointed heels and a black clutch.

Gillian Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kate Green/Getty Images)

Actor Gillian Anderson attended the premiere of Scoop in March 2024 and turned heads with her red carpet frock. Her figure-hugging emerald green number featured a lace pattern and flattering strapless neckline. Gillian completed her look with silver accessories - dangly earrings and barely-there heels.

Gwen Stefani

(Image credit: Getty Images/Cindy Ord/MG22)

If you want to make a bold statement, then lime green is an obvious choice, as demonstrated here by Gwen Stefani. The singer attended the Met Gala in 2022 wearing a neon strapless bodice and matching full skirt that was accented with flowers. Not stopping there, Gwen kept with the green theme wearing a pair of green evening gloves.

Anna Wintour

(Image credit: Getty Images/Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Anna Wintour showed us how green can work just as well in a print as it does in a block colour. The Vogue editor looked as stylish as always in a shirt dress that featured an olive green pattern. As always, her trademark bob and sunglasses were the finishing touches.

Jameela Jamil

(Image credit: Getty Images/Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images)

If going for an all-green outfit is too much for you, then why incorporate the hue into your accessories? Jameela Jamil carried her essentials in a mint green bag that featured a gold chain handle. Continuing with a touch of green, the presenter's crisp white suit was embellished with dainty green flowers.

Kate Middleton

(Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Kate Middleton scored high in the style stakes while on royal duties in Leeds in September 2023. The Princess of Wales wore a mint green blazer, which featured white lapels and buttons. Teamed with a white pleated skirt, she also wore a pair of elegant pearl earrings.

Teri Hatcher

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Laika )

Teri Hatcher looked super chic in a bright green suit at an event in August 2024. The flattering trousers featured a split-hem and under the blazer she wore a satin black top. Accessorising with a gold chain and black heels, the actor's look ticked all the right boxes.

Helen Mirren

(Image credit: Getty Images/Arnold Jerocki/GC Images)

Helen Mirren looked seriously stylish during a trip to Cannes in May 2023. The Hollywood star's vibrant apple green jacket was the main attraction, perfectly coordinating her chic headscarf. The statement coat was the perfect way to jazz up Helen's simple black jeans and t-shirt combo.

Mollie King

(Image credit: Getty Images/Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Sometimes simple is best, as demonstrated here by Mollie King. The radio presenter looked fabulous in a silky jade green halterneck dress. Wearing her blonde hair in a chic up 'do, Mollie added a slick of red lippy and dangly earrings.

Cate Blanchett

(Image credit: Getty Images/JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

If colour isn't your thing, Cate Blanchett has demonstrated an easy way to add a small touch to your outfit. The actor posed on the red carpet in a strapless black dress that featured a lime green lining which she flashed to the camera.

Reese Witherspoon

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

Reese Witherspoon stepped out in a summer dress that we're desperate to add to our own wardrobes. This strappy white number was adorned with a green floral print for tropical vibes. The blonde actor co-ordinated with vibrant green earrings and a stack of gold bracelets.

Olivia Wilde

(Image credit: Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

Olivia Wilde was papped on the red carpet looking super glam at an LA event in October 2024. Feauturing a sheer bodice top and ballgown style skirt, this fern green number was a chic choice for the actor. Think this dress can't get any better? It also has pockets!

Sarah Michelle Gellar

(Image credit: Getty Images/James Devaney/GC Images)

Khaki green is a hue that works on almost anyone and Sarah Michelle Gellar proves our theory right here. The star was snapped in New York in a khaki knit and white midi skirt, accessorised with a chunky gold necklace and metallic navy heels. Stunning!

Julianne Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images/CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP)

This red carpet look from Julianne Moore was simple but elegant. Showcasing an apple green gown that featured a frilled neckline, the actor wore her hair pulled back and accessorised with a gold necklace.

Gwyneth Paltrow

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow treated us to yet another fashion favourite with this chic emsemble. Her olive wool coat was paired with a cosy cream knit and wide-legged trousers. The star finished off the outfit with a pair of aviators and brown shades.

Amanda Holden

(Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA/GC Images)

We love a two-piece and Amanda Holden has stolen our hearts with this number. Featuring a strappy top and flattering midi skirt, the presenter's footwear also matched the bright green emsemble.

Alexa Chung

(Image credit: Getty Images/Darren Gerrish/WireImage for Serpentine Gallery)

Style icon Alexa Chung gave us serious dress envy with this outfit. Attending the star-studded Serpentine Summer Party 2024, the model wore an emerald gown that featured a cut-out front. Wearing her brown hair loose and shiny, Alexa kept her makeup simple with a nude lip and bronze eyeshadow.

Victoria Beckham

(Image credit: Getty Images/Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Victoria Beckham's lime green dress is one we'll be dreaming about for months. The statement piece, which is from her own brand, featured a low-cut neckline and fit and flare skirt. Teaming the dress with a pair of bold red stilettos and black shades, VB looked as stylish as always.

Olivia Palermo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Simon/Getty Images for The Loft Ent.)

Green is also a great shade to opt for when it comes to gym gear, as demonstrated by Olivia Palermo here. The star was papped on the street in a matching aqua green top and leggings combo. Adding yellow trainers and brown shades to the look, Olivia proved that she even looks good on the way to the gym - bravo.

Annie Mac

(Image credit: Getty Images/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Annie Mac added just a touch of green to her Glastonbury look in 2024. The DJ carried around her festival essentials in a neon green crossbody bag. And the rest of her outfit was just as cool, featuring leopard print trousers, a slogan tee and red mac.

Tess Daly

(Image credit: Getty Images/Tristan Fewings)

We love Tess Daly's asymmetric dress that she wore to a glitzy celeb event in May 2022. The emerald-hue gown was covered in sequins and featured a chic scalloped hem. Adding gold accessories to the look, Tess' finishing touch was her trademark blonde barnet that had been styled into glamorous waves.

Pamela Anderson

(Image credit: Getty Images/Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Pamela Anderson nailed the red carpet with this gorgeous mint-hued gown. Featuring a sheer bejewelled neckline and cape-style sleeves, the Baywatch star flaunted glowing skin and shiny tresses.