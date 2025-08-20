The best celebrity festival fashion, from chic boho fits to mud-proof ensembles

Nailing the perfect festival wardrobe is an art form. You need breathable separates that can be easily layered and (at least in the UK) clothing that can withstand the rain and high temperatures alike.

It's also important to wear clothes that you don't mind getting a little muddy and that look good without an iron. Crucially, though, you want to look and feel your best - and have fun in the meantime.

Wondering what to wear to an upcoming festival? Look to these stylish celebrities for inspiration. It might be worth bearing in mind that they probably have access to hot showers and an entourage, however, something us mere mortals can only dream of.

We look back at our favourite celebrity festival fits, from some nostalgic throwbacks that have us reminiscing about a time before smartphones, to more recent examples that we've bookmarked for our next outdoor fiesta.

The most memorable celebrity festival style moments, ever

Kate Moss, Glastonbury, 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Who could forget Kate Moss's 2005 Glastonbury appearance, with her then flame, musician Pete Doherty?

The model paired a long-sleeve gold knit dress with a low-slung belt, leather jacket, sturdy Hunter wellies and a studded bag. Look closer and you'll see the studs on the belt read 'Glastonbury Rocks'.

This single event is widely credited with boosting the popularity of Hunter boots. Now a cool-girl festival staple, they were previously a hard-wearing, practical footwear choice for farmers and rural dwellers.

Alexa Chung, Glastonbury, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung is perhaps the queen of Glastonbury, pictured just about every year at the event, always looking effortlessly cool. Here she's pictured on day two of the festival in 2022, wearing a vintage Barbour coat over a crisp white maxi dress and chocolate-coloured crossbody bag.

This outfit pretty much breaks all the rules of festival dressing (dressing in head-to-toe white! In the mud!) - but she pulls it off with ease.

Naomi Campbell, Wireless Festival, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell cut a cool figure at the Wireless Festival 2025, held in London's Finsbury Park. The model opted for a strapless black mini dress with a fitted bodice with lace details.

Her embroidered belt with mirrored discs and the dangling silver pendants added a boho (and festival-friendly) edge to her glamorous get-up.

Sienna Miller, Glastonbury, 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen of boho style, Sienna Miller once again proved her credentials at Glastonbury 2013.

Wearing a black mini dress, a patterned red paisley print jacket and a floppy hat, complete with matching brown boots, Sienna's look was the perfect blend of glam and hippy styles.

Florence Welch, Glastonbury, 2010

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing white to a festival, never mind a UK festival, is a brave move. But it didn't deter singer Florence Welch, who stunned with this floaty and ethereal white dress, featuring a sheer skirt and plunging, lacy neckline.

Zoe Kravitz, Coachella, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eschewing the flower crowns and boho styles that were popular at Coachella 2015, Zoe Kravitz instead opted for a cool, soft-grunge look, complete with mermaid-length locks.

Wearing a loose-fitting plaid playsuit with minimal accessories, the actress and film-maker showed how striking a pared-back look can be.

Holly Willoughby, Glastonbury, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby is rarely photographed at festivals, either shunning them or managing to keep away from the cameras - so her 2025 appearance at Glastonbury was somewhat unexpected.

She dressed like a veteran, though with a look we instantly added to our festival mood board, made up of a white lace cropped jacket and a satin slip dress.

Lily Allen, Glastonbury, 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lily Allen let her two-tone orange and purple hair do all the talking at Glastonbury 2014, opting for a simple black vest top and shorts.

Her hair, sunglasses and layered necklaces added impact to this effortlessly wearable look.

Rihanna, Coachella, 2011

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The star of the show here is perhaps Rihanna's electric red hair, a colour she popularised across the globe in the early 2010s. But we also love her simple Coachella outfit, composed of a black tank top, denim cut-off shorts and a casual camo-print jacket.

Fearne Cotton, Mighty Hoopla, 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured at London's Mighty Hoopla festival, Fearne Cotton turned to a few classic festival staples - a pair of classic Converse, a cute flippy dress and a crossbody bag. A simple but effective formula that looks both feminine and practical - and one that's stood the test of time.

Kate Moss, Glastonbury, 2010

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Denim shorts are a great staple item, ideal for sunny holidays and festivals alike.

If you're not sure how to style shorts, then take notes from Kate Moss, pictured at Glastonbury in 2010. Her fishnet tights and oversized jacket add a layer of extra coverage, while also injecting a bit of rock-chick edge into the look.

Gemma Chan, Wilderness, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this outfit from Gemma Chan, pictured at Oxford's Wilderness Festival in 2021 - mostly because it's a look that feels genuinely achievable and one that's resistant to the mud and drizzle of UK festivals.

Pairing a bright red raincoat with a pair of Hunter boots and a feminine smock-y mini dress, she looked glam and ready to face the elements.

Alexa Chung, Glastonbury, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexa Chung's electric blue mini dress pairs beautifully with her vintage Barbour jacket in this look, spotted at Glastonbury in 2022. Easily one of our favourite festival looks from the longstanding it girl.

Poppy Delevingne, Glastonbury, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing the power of a brilliant coat, Poppy Delevingne elevated her already-great Glastonbury 2022 fit with an emerald-green shearling coat, complete with embroidery details (not in shot).

Even without the coat, her outfit is a perfect, timeless festival fit. Denim shorts, Hunter wellies, a white T-shirt and black sunnies - this formula worked just as well in the early 2000s as it does in the 2020s.

Dawn O’Porter, Happy Place Festival, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This outfit from writer and presenter Dawn O'Porter is just so cheering to look at, which was perfectly fitting for the occasion, as she wore it at Fearne Cotton's 2024 Happy Place Festival.

Wearing two summer capsule wardrobe staples, a slip dress and a white T-shirt, she shows just how versatile a simple slip can be. By pairing her floral 70s-esque slip with a graphic tee, she dresses it down for a casual daytime look, while her yellow flats keep the look cohesive and eye-catching.

Kate Bosworth Coachella, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love Kate Bosworth's 2015 Coachella outfit, which was a modern blend of Western and boho styles. Her brown boots, featuring star-shaped studs, were designed by her for the Matisse shoe line and look brilliant with her white shirt dress and Etro coat.

Stella McCartney, Glastonbury, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stella McCartney wore pieces from her own collection at Glastonbury 2017, showcasing how versatile they are, looking every bit as great on the mud-soaked grounds of Worthy Farm as they would on the streets of London.

Her denim drop-waist mini dress and colourful flatform shoes required minimal additional styling other than some classic black shades and a tan crossbody bag.

Annie Mac, Glastonbury, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This eclectic, eye-catching look from Annie Mac ticked all the boxes for a perfect festival look. Bright, practical, and unfussy, her outfit was mostly vintage too - the DJ shared on Instagram that her red mac and trousers were both vintage, from Chillie London, a clothes shop on Portobello Road, London.

Zoe Kravitz, Coachella, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Kravitz's 2015 Coachella look is one we'd wear to this day. Pairing a studded white mini dress with black platform boots, the star accessorised with a black bandana tied around her bag strap.

Feminine with a tough edge, this hits all the right festival style notes.

Sienna Miller , Glastonbury, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We admittedly wouldn't choose this outfit for a festival, but we'd copy Sienna Miller's 2019 Glastonbury look for an al-fresco celebration or garden party without any hesitation.

Wearing a relaxed white jumpsuit with grey sandals and black sunnies, this breezy outfit is giving us all the heatwave fashion inspiration we need.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Coachella, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carly Rae Jepsen went for a whimsical, bridal-esque aesthetic at Coachella 2022.

Wearing a white lace dress from For Love & Lemons with a sheer skirt, she added a tough edge by wearing more casual shoes and a pair of sunnies.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Flackstock Festival, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Organised in memory of Caroline Flack, who passed away in 2020, the Flackstock festival aims to raise awareness about mental health. As such, the focus of the day is on the important cause rather than the outfits of the guests.

Still, we'd like to take a moment to appreciate Sophie Ellis-Bextor's denim jumpsuit and neon shoes combo. Utilitarian cool with a feminine edge, it's a pitch-perfect ensemble.

Fearne Cotton, The Big Feastival, 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fearne Cotton wore a casual but fashionable fit at the 10th anniversary of The Big Feastival, a family-friendly festival run by musician Alex James.

Her pink graphic tee, cropped flared jeans and Converse were the perfect choice for the countryside festival.

Kate Moss, Glastonbury, 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skinny jeans might not be a fashion favourite at the moment but this picture of Kate Moss has us wondering why they fell out of favour.

The model looked effortlessly cool at Glastonbury 2013 with her drainpipe jeans, shearling biker jacket and heeled knee-high boots.

Stella McCartney, Glastonbury, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A reliable raincoat and sturdy footwear are festival essentials, but they can sometimes dampen an otherwise stylish look. However, in 2016, Stella McCartney flipped that notion on its head, making her oversized red raincoat and chunky Hunter wellies the main event.

Her black crossbody bag added a little extra definition to the look.

Gwen Stefani, Glastonbury, 2002

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Singer Gwen Stefani took to the stage at Glastonbury 2002 wearing a striped tube top and tartan trousers, and opted for a similarly eclectic look off-stage, where she was pictured on the festival grounds taking in the other acts.

Sporting a denim jacket, checkered scarf, a red hoodie and yellow ski-style glasses, we love this fun, punky look from the No Doubt singer.

Alexa Chung, Glastonbury, 2010

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While this outfit was spotted on Alexa Chung in 2010, this is a formula that works to this day, whether it's for festivals or a beach holiday.

The model paired a relaxed, unbuttoned shirt with a pair of simple denim shorts and a leopard-print bag for a functional but sophisticated look.

Jo Whiley, Glastonbury, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DJ and Presenter Jo Whiley is no stranger to a festival, regularly covering Glastonbury and others as part of her job. So it figures that she's got festival dressing down to a tee.

For Glastonbury 2017, she opted for a slouchy playsuit and a fun, tiger-print coat - a practical choice with a playful overlay.

Gemma Chan, Glastonbury, 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It seemed like every celebrity at Glastonbury 2025 was fitted in Barbour, the heritage outerwear brand loved by the royals, known for its high-quality, durable clothing.

Gemma Chan was no different, spotted wearing a Barbour coat with an oversized collar over a fitted khaki co-ord. Part tailored, part slouchy, it's the perfect understated daytime look.

Poppy Delevingne, Glastonbury, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured at Glastonbury in 2016, Poppy Delevingne's outfit has all the trademarks of a great festival fit - sturdy footwear, a cute, slightly frivolous dress, some warm layers and long, untamed hair.

Diane Kruger, Coachella, 2013

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coachella these days is undoubtedly a fashion spectacle, with A-listers and influencers pulling out all of the stops to be the best dressed. But, back in 2013, it was a more casual affair with celebrity fits looking more akin to what regular people might wear to a music festival.

Case in point, Diane Kruger's Aztec shorts and graphic tee combo, complete with slouchy knee-high boots. This picture was taken at the H&M Loves Music kick-off event, but the actress was later pictured wearing it on the main grounds of the festival too.

Sienna Miller, Glastonbury, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sienna Miller swapped her trademark boho festival fits for a slightly more preppy look at Glastonbury 2024.

Wearing a relaxed-fit Barbour jacket, white parachute trousers and cropped wellies, she cut a sophisticated figure - and was also well prepared for the spotty weather that weekend.