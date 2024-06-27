Sienna Miller's white and breezy Glastonbury jumpsuit is the heatwave fashion inspiration we needed
Sienna's summer fashion never fails to impress us - and this Glastonbury look is pure inspiration
We may spend the whole year desperate for sunshine, but wardrobe woes grow significantly in hot, sticky weather. If you're struggling with what to wear as the temperature soars, Sienna Miller's 2019 Glastonbury jumpsuit couldn't be a better choice.
Whether you've been trying to figure out summer outfits for work or just what to wear during your downtime in this heat, it can often be a fruitless mission.
If, like us, you're fed up of having nothing comfortable to wear, you'll want to take a leaf out of Sienna Miller's book and invest in a lightweight, breathable jumpsuit.
She sported a linen-look crossover jumpsuit to Glastonbury back in 2019, and we can't think of a better piece for the season. The queen of boho festival fashion, anything Sienna wears is always going to be a winner, but this look is particularly standout given the current temperatures.
Shop White Summer Jumpsuits
The ultimate relaxed jumpsuit, this can be thrown on day after day when you're stuck for what to wear. Use as a beach cover-up or style with a pair of the best white trainers and some statement sunglasses for weekend picnics.
Made from a linen blend, this jumpsuit is extra light and airy. The ruching around the waist and deep V cut give it a more formal, dressy feel. For extra coverage around the chest, layer with a light cami or a longline comfortable bra.
The a slouchy silhouette of Sienna's jumpsuit provides optimum comfort and movement, as well as breathability for hot summer days. However, the flattering crossover neckline and rolled up sleeves help to add a little more structure to the look to avoid it being too baggy.
Sienna chose a pair of neutral wide-strap sandals for her festival ensemble and nailed timeless sunglasses trends with a pair of statement dark-framed shades, accessorising with simple, delicate jewellery.
To take this outfit a step further, team your jumpsuit with a chunky belt to create more shape and dress up with some metallic sandals. If you're after linen capsule wardrobe staples that will fill the tricky hole in your warm weather wardrobe, a jumpsuit like Sienna's will serve you very well.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and she is now a senior fashion and beauty writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK!, New!, and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment.
-
-
Helen Skelton's double denim look offers a unique take on the classic combination - and it's from one of our favourite brands
The presenter radiated in double denim in a video about a community project at a Manchester primary school
By Molly Smith Published
-
Clarkson's Farm: Where is Diddly Squat Farm and can you visit?
Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm has got fans flocking to see it for themselves
By Katherine Sidnell Published
-
Sienna Miller just perfectly demonstrated how to style loose jeans with an outfit that will protect from the June chill
Once again, we're taking style notes from Sienna
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Sienna Miller is radiant in gorgeous lilac gown with puffed sleeves for special meeting with King Charles
Sienna Miller was a vision in purple for the star-studded event
By Lauren Hughes Published