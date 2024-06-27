Sienna Miller's white and breezy Glastonbury jumpsuit is the heatwave fashion inspiration we needed

We may spend the whole year desperate for sunshine, but wardrobe woes grow significantly in hot, sticky weather. If you're struggling with what to wear as the temperature soars, Sienna Miller's 2019 Glastonbury jumpsuit couldn't be a better choice.

Whether you've been trying to figure out summer outfits for work or just what to wear during your downtime in this heat, it can often be a fruitless mission.

If, like us, you're fed up of having nothing comfortable to wear, you'll want to take a leaf out of Sienna Miller's book and invest in a lightweight, breathable jumpsuit.

She sported a linen-look crossover jumpsuit to Glastonbury back in 2019, and we can't think of a better piece for the season. The queen of boho festival fashion, anything Sienna wears is always going to be a winner, but this look is particularly standout given the current temperatures.

Shop White Summer Jumpsuits

Free People Go-To Jumpsuit £78 at Free People The ultimate relaxed jumpsuit, this can be thrown on day after day when you're stuck for what to wear. Use as a beach cover-up or style with a pair of the best white trainers and some statement sunglasses for weekend picnics. Pretty Lavish Linen Blend Jumpsuit £65 at ASOS Made from a linen blend, this jumpsuit is extra light and airy. The ruching around the waist and deep V cut give it a more formal, dressy feel. For extra coverage around the chest, layer with a light cami or a longline comfortable bra. Revolve Abbey Jumpsuit £165 at Revolve With a premium tie-neck detail, this stylish jumpsuit with extra wide sleeves is a summertime essential. The perfect silhouette and hue to accessorise up with some oversized jewellery and heels for evening dinner dates, it offers endless versatility.

The a slouchy silhouette of Sienna's jumpsuit provides optimum comfort and movement, as well as breathability for hot summer days. However, the flattering crossover neckline and rolled up sleeves help to add a little more structure to the look to avoid it being too baggy.

Sienna chose a pair of neutral wide-strap sandals for her festival ensemble and nailed timeless sunglasses trends with a pair of statement dark-framed shades, accessorising with simple, delicate jewellery.

To take this outfit a step further, team your jumpsuit with a chunky belt to create more shape and dress up with some metallic sandals. If you're after linen capsule wardrobe staples that will fill the tricky hole in your warm weather wardrobe, a jumpsuit like Sienna's will serve you very well.