Sienna Miller's baggy trousers and ankle wellies combo at Glastonbury 2024 is just too cool

Glastonbury 2024 is well underway and Sienna Miller’s look for day one was not what we were expecting from the Queen of boho - but we're obsessed with her casual baggy trousers and wellies combo.

It can be hard to know exactly what to wear to a festival - especially Glastonbury. Some of the country's hottest celebrities are regularly spotted at the annual event, often wading through mud in varying styles from casual yet chic double denim ensembles to outrageously stunning gowns like Jo Whiley's bright yellow dress that she debuted this year.

It's this coming together of styles that makes the festival so brilliant, with the outfits shining through even if you're only watching Glastonbury at home. But one thing you don't experience if you're tuning in from home? The temperamental weather.

With the spotty weather forecast for the weekend ahead, it's unsurprising that veteran festival attendee Sienna Miller came prepared - though not in a look we'd expected from the a-lister who just recently cemented her life-long love of boho with her stunning M&S collaboration.

Copy Sienna Miller's Glastonbury Look

Marking day one of the festival, Sienna stepped out to enjoy the music on offer in a practical, weather-appropriate look, proving that wellies can actually be chic - we never knew!

Relying on British heritage label Barbour not only for her chic ankle-grazing footwear but also for her stylish waterproof jacket, Sienna looked every-bit at home in the Glastonbury fields as she leaned into the country-chic style.

Perhaps less practical, but no less stylish, were her white, linen parachute-style trousers - a bold colour choice for a notoriously muddy festival! We love the unique yet casual silhouette and the soft texture the linen adds to her look.

Sienna's bright, blonde hair was styled in laid-back beach waves, that can be easily recreated with the best sea salt sprays, and her simple middle parting and lack of hair accessories only furthered played into the off-duty style.

Her makeup was similarly minimal with a focus on bronzed and glowing skin, a natural makeup style we've come to associate with Sienna over the years and can never see ourselves tiring of.

We also love her cat-eye sunglasses, a piece that's incredibly on trend this season and reminds us a lot of Kate Middleton's similar frames that we found a £29 lookalike for.