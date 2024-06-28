Jo Whiley's bright yellow dress is the ultimate Glastonbury look that we can't wait to recreate
This festival ensemble is noteworthy and we have found a brilliant lookalike dress
Glastonbury is here once again, and whether you are lucky enough to have bagged a ticket, or are envious of those in attendance, looking at the Glastonbury celebrity style is certain to lift your mood. And festival fashion looks from radio DJ Jo Whiley are a great place to start.
This year, she asked her Instagram followers to help her to decide on her outfit, posting this fabulous floaty yellow dress. It's certainly a statement hue that you probably don't already have in your wardrobe, and if you're wondering what colour suits me, yellow is a great place to start.
Not only does her Queens of Archive dress tap into the boho aesthetic that's perfect for a festival, it's also giving us inspiration when it comes to the best wedding guest dresses. Whiley is definitely a fan of literal dressing, and she previously wore a Stella McCartney dress to introduce Paul McCartney on stage. So yellow feels appropriate given Coldplay is a headliner this year! She included the band in her Instagram gallery, and hilariously even added a photo of Big Bird.
The yellow dress was made especially for her, and Queens of Archive is one of the British clothing brands you need on your radar. It's a well-loved name amongst many celebrities, such as Holly Willoughby and Lisa Snowdon. Angellica Bell was recently spotted in red floral dress designed by the brand.
If you've been considering switching things up and integrating mood-boosting colours into your wardrobe staples, a yellow dress is certain to do that. Wiley styled the look with what appeared to be black wedge heels, as she sat in front of an ornate doorway in the ethereal dress.
woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr comments on this look, ''Jo's yellow dress is really giving me flashbacks to Beyonce's Lemonade yellow dress, so it's a perfect choice for Glastonbury. Shades of yellow have been popping up on runway shows by the likes of Moschino, Chanel and Carolina Herrera lately, so this head-turning highlighter hue is definitely on trend. There's never been a better time to say yes to yellow!''.
Shop Jo's look
LOOK ALIKE
This ruffle maxi dress gives the same feel as Whiley's dress, with dramatic ruffled detailing and blouson sleeves, this is a real statement piece worthy of being added to any summer capsule wardrobe.
There are only limited sizes left of this dress, so be quick to click. It's a great way to channel Jo's yummy yellow style, and I love the tie neck detailing.
How to style a yellow dress
There is something so simple yet stylish about platform heels, and this pair are a fantastic pick. They have a vintage, boho feel but are still refined and sophisticated.
Although Whiley's look didn't feature a necklace, this pendant would look stunning paired with a floaty dress, and luckily for you it has been reduced to £28.
Over the years, Jo has had some iconic looks, from her 2014 Glastonbury outfit which consisted of white Hunter wellies and distressed denim shorts, to her 2017 ensemble - a khaki playsuit paired with a tiger print jacket - her festival wardrobe is the true epitome of summertime style.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
