Angellica Bell's comfy metallic trainers are the unexpected accessory we will be wearing everywhere this season

We are constantly on the hunt for fresh, comfortable footwear that won't take away from slightly dressier outfits - and Angellica Bell may have just worn a pair that perfectly fits the bill.

Although strappy sandals are a timeless summer essential, not every occasion or event calls for them. Enter, a statement pair of trainers. Metallic hues are one of the biggest trainer trends 2024, with a versatile yet fashion-forward appeal that will put your plainer runners to shame - and they come with a seal of approval from the endlessly fashionable Angellica.

Although a pair of shiny trainers may not seem as sophisticated and chic as other footwear options, her outfit proves that they can pair beautifully with a flowy feminine dress for all manner of seasonal events. And most of all, they are infinitely more comfortable than heels. For unbeatable support and style points, look no further than these options that will help you to channel Angellica's cool yet classic look.

The exact trainers Angellica is wearing are the Nike Air Max 90s in gold. However, they are very tricky to come by at the moment. It's always worth browsing resale sites like eBay and Vinted to see if you can score some, but we've managed to find some equally as fashionable (and comfortable) gold trainers you can shop right now.

Shop gold trainers

La Redoute Wide Fit Metallic Trainers £54 at La Redoute With a true gold finish, these metallic trainers are ideal for giving any look an elevated feel. And as well as making your summer capsule wardrobe a standout, they will liven up autumnal and winter outfits too. In a comfortable wide fit shape, they deliver on comfort and trendiness. Superga Platform Trainers £51.94 at Amazon If you're a fan of Kate Middleton's trainers, you'll want to snap these up fast. A soft golden version of her staple Superga platforms, they come with a royal seal of approval. Adding height and sparkle, they have a slightly more formal appeal that can stand up to heels or sandals. There's really no going wrong. White Stuff Leather Lace Up Metallic Trainers £69 at M&S With breathable white mesh and gold accents, these trainers will pair beautifully with the fashion colour trends 2024 without being too overpowering in your overall ensemble. If this is your first foray into metallics, this a brilliant pair to start with - just the right amount of colour but not too bold.

Despite wearing a statement red floral dress that really doesn't require much in the way of styling, Angellica didn't shy away from eye-catching accessories. From her perfectly oversized sunglasses to the shiny footwear, everything in her outfit gets a huge yes from us.

If her look alone hasn't sold you on metallic trainers, let the practicality factor sway you. Not only will your feet thank you after a long day, but you're bound to rake in the compliments.

Angellica proves that a pair of statement trainers look just as good with a bold patterned dress as they will toned down with jeans and the best cotton t-shirts in the summer heat, so you really can't overestimate how much wear they will get in your seasonal wardrobe.