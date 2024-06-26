Jo Whiley's crisp white Hunter wellies and distressed denim shorts looked so effortlessly cool for Glastonbury

With Glastonbury getting into full swing today, it won't be long before we're inundated with celebrity heatwave style. But we still can't get enough of Jo Whiley's incredible white wellies and denim cutoffs combination from 2014.

Every summer capsule wardrobe should contain a pair of denim shorts, but knowing how to style them in a comfortable yet chic way can be a little bit of a challenge. For a casual outfit that will see you through the hot spell, Jo Whiley's festival getup shouldn't be overlooked.

It may not be the weather for our best wellies this week (thankfully) but knowing the British weather, it won't be long before we're digging practical footwear out again. Dressing up her look with a slogan sweatshirt and raw hem shorts with standout white footwear, radio DJ Jo mastered relaxed summer style at Glastonbury 2014.

Jo Whiley at Glastonbury in 2014 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Jo Whiley's Cool Glasto Look

Hunter Original Tall Gloss Wellington Boots £94.50 at Hunter (was £135) White wellies are particularly bold, but Jo has us sold on the sleek style. Practicality doesn't have to be boring - go for a bold or unique colourway to make your rainy day gear more fashion-forward. M&S Denim High Waisted Mom Shorts £29.50 at M&S Neutral and classic, a pair of black denim shorts will alleviate the stress of having nothing to wear during the heatwave. Layer over the best swimwear for women over 50 on holiday or team with a baggy t-shirt at home. Mint Velvet Cotton Blend Paris Sweatshirt £69 at Mint Velvet The thought of wearing a sweatshirt may seem foreign at the moment, but this trendy staple will come in handy on chilly evenings or overcast days. A fun motif will help to make monochromatic looks feel even more thought-out - any easy shortcut to a chic look.

You don't have to be an avid festival-goer to channel Jo's laid back style. From dog walks to seasonal camping trips, there are plenty of occasions that her look would work for. The best part is that it ticks the comfortable and practical boxes, all without compromising on trendiness.

Black is a timeless fashion colour trend that can be easily made summer-appropriate through a midi skirt or cutoff shorts, so don't feel as though you need to shy away from your signature hue now that the heat has finally arrived.

Switch out wellies for a pair of the best white trainers whilst the weather stays dry to add a dose of brightness to your outfit. Or, for slightly dressier occasions, some heeled white boots and a boho blouse is a foolproof outfit recipe.