Sienna Miller is back with another M&S collection - and it's every bit as boho as we were hoping

Sienna Miller is seriously hot property at the moment. Fresh from her red carpet triumph at the Cannes Film Festival to the way she manages to make walking down the street look more like a runway, she always gets it right when it comes to style. Oh and somehow she found time to have a baby a matter of months ago.

She's back with a second collection for M&S, which lands online today. And whilst her first range for the high street stalwart focused on tailoring and knitwear, this collection has got Sienna's signature boho style written all over. Boho style is back, baby!

The 29 piece collection was designed by Sienna herself, who said it was "inspired by summer festivals, exotic adventures, iconic prints and my favourite vintage finds."

There's so many summer capsule wardrobe staples including jackets, jeans, swimwear, sandals, boho belts and even a pair of Western mule shoes that look much more expensive than £65. And the occasionwear? If you've got a wedding coming up, you can call off the search for a dress.

“I think the ruffle dresses really stand out, and the fabric is gorgeous", Sienna says. "You can style them a million different ways. We’ve worked so hard on the density of the fabrics. I’m really into texture – it has to fit and feel right.”

The excitement and anticipation for this collection - which was only announced earlier this week - really feels like a revival of the celebrity high street collaboration heyday to me. It's taking me back to the Kate Moss for Topshop days, and I'm certain this range is going to sell out just as quickly.

M&S x Sienna Miller is now available online and in selected stores.

