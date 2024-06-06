Sienna Miller is back with another M&S collection - and it's every bit as boho as we were hoping
Here are the 15 M&S X Sienna Miller items our Fashion Editor has in her shopping basket
Sienna Miller is seriously hot property at the moment. Fresh from her red carpet triumph at the Cannes Film Festival to the way she manages to make walking down the street look more like a runway, she always gets it right when it comes to style. Oh and somehow she found time to have a baby a matter of months ago.
She's back with a second collection for M&S, which lands online today. And whilst her first range for the high street stalwart focused on tailoring and knitwear, this collection has got Sienna's signature boho style written all over. Boho style is back, baby!
The 29 piece collection was designed by Sienna herself, who said it was "inspired by summer festivals, exotic adventures, iconic prints and my favourite vintage finds."
There's so many summer capsule wardrobe staples including jackets, jeans, swimwear, sandals, boho belts and even a pair of Western mule shoes that look much more expensive than £65. And the occasionwear? If you've got a wedding coming up, you can call off the search for a dress.
“I think the ruffle dresses really stand out, and the fabric is gorgeous", Sienna says. "You can style them a million different ways. We’ve worked so hard on the density of the fabrics. I’m really into texture – it has to fit and feel right.”
The excitement and anticipation for this collection - which was only announced earlier this week - really feels like a revival of the celebrity high street collaboration heyday to me. It's taking me back to the Kate Moss for Topshop days, and I'm certain this range is going to sell out just as quickly.
M&S x Sienna Miller is now available online and in selected stores.
Shop the M&S X Sienna Miller Collection
RRP: £55 | A complete classic, this is a great way to try this collection if you're a boho newbie. The ideal lightweight layer for the warmer months, wear it over floaty floral dresses or with jeans and t-shirts.
RRP: £49.50 | Sienna's been wearing barrel leg jeans a lot lately so it feels apt she's got the perfect pair in this range. This is a trend I've been holding back on, but I'm now completely convinced after she wore them to the collection launch.
RRP: £29.50 | We couldn't talk about Sienna's boho style without mentioning belts, now could we? This is the epitome of early Noughties style, but with a chic 2024 update (you don't have to wear them quite so low this time...).
RRP: £65 | This is my favourite piece of the whole collection. I've been eyeing up a statement floral jacket for a while now and I'm glad I waited for this beauty! Wear it with a white t-shirt and jeans for effortless summer style.
RRP: £49.50 | Anyone else really into white jeans outfits at the moment? These are the perfect cut and will really update your denim collection for summer.
RRP: £65 | These shoes are SO Sienna. They're the perfect boot/shoe hybrid and the open back means your feet won't get too hot in the warmer months. We predict a sell out.
RRP: £55 | This embroidered top looks like it should be by Chloe or another of Sienna's favourite designer labels. The scalloped edging is just so pretty and you're going to get a lot of wear out of this for £55.
RRP: £49.50 | Everyone needs a simple pair of leather sandals in their summer shoe collection, and the good thing about M&S is that they do half sizes. These will take you from the beach on holiday to dinner back home, and they're guaranteed to be comfortable.
RRP: £39.50 | Be still our beating heart. This vintage-inspired tile print is amazing! There's a matching top in this motif too. M&S says these trousers are "made from a lightweight, breezy fabric, they’ll keep you cool on summer days, and work just as well for a night out."
RRP: £35 | The beauty of this swimsuit is its simplicity. For £35 it's a style that you're going to be wearing summer after summer for years to come. Pair it with the tile print trousers and you're beach ready.
RRP: £25 | Sienna is seriously spoiling us with this line. Swimwear and cover-ups? Your holiday suitcase is essentially sorted with one M&S order.
RRP: £49.50 | Another favourite of mine, this beaded bag looks like a gorgeous vintage find from a market in Ibizia, but actually it will cost you less than £50 from M&S. The braided leather handles are long enough to be worn on the shoulder too.
RRP: £89 | Buttery shades of yellow are big news for summer 2024, and I'm suddenly re-thinking what I was planning to wear for special occasions this summer. Again, it's hard to believe the price!
RRP: £65 | Available in blue or pink, this ombre option is a head-turning piece for sure. Style it with strappy heels and swept-up hair to make the most of the backless cut.
Caroline is Digital Fashion Editor for woman&home, and has been a fashion writer and editor for ten years.
After graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent the last decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under the radar labels. She’s originally from Liverpool, and outside of work, her great loves are leopard print and her lively but adorable cocker spaniel, Ghillie.
