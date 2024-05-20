Sienna Miller is striking in barrel leg jeans and cream tweed jacket at the Cannes Film Festival
This is a look we won't forget any time soon
We can't get enough of this look on Sienna Miller from her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend. Her attire was both bold and on trend, as she celebrated the upcoming release of the new film ''Horizon: An American Saga''.
If you're on the hunt for the best jeans for your body type, this outfit is especially noteworthy, as Miller wore barrel leg jeans, a great option for flattering curves and balancing body proportions. The 42-year-old actress attended the daytime press event in a laidback and stylish ensemble, and we're taking notes for our summer capsule wardrobe.
Designed by Schiaparelli, her outfit featured a cream tweed jacket with asymmetrical gold details, barrel leg jeans and gold capped leather boots. This aesthetic was certainly a nod to the western theme of her upcoming film, and has to be one of Sienna Miller's most unforgettable looks.
Rather than styling with an underlayer, Sienna Miller wore the tweed jacket and denim trousers over a pair of high-waisted boxers, which featured a golden keyhole (a Schiaparelli signature). The look was finished with black leather boots capped with gold toe detailing, and minimal jewellery.
GET SIENNA MILLER'S LOOK
RRP: £79.99 | This timeless jacket is a brilliant way to elevate your summer capsule wardrobe, its flap pockets and fringed edges give off sophistication and style. You could also pair this with one of your best dresses to give off that quiet luxury look, or with jeans for an effortlessly trendy feel.
RRP: £195 | Tapered at the leg, these jeans are a brilliant silhouette for a range of body types. If you're looking for the best jeans for women over 50 these should be a top contender. These are great for every-day wear, and can be styled with your best white trainers and a t-shirt for an elevated daytime look.
Sienna's daytime look is a perfect example of how to style barrel leg jeans for summer. The light coloured jacket brightens the dark denim, and the smart tailoring balances the proportions of the jeans, making this outfit flattering and appropriate for formal occasions.
As the day progressed in Cannes, she was accompanied by her daughter Marlowe Sturridge and partner Oli Green. She transformed from daytime chic to evening elegance, walking the red carpet in a sheer blue cape dress by Chloé. The dress featured frilled sleeves and a cut out front, in-keeping with the boho aesthetic that she's so famous for.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
