Sienna Miller is striking in barrel leg jeans and cream tweed jacket at the Cannes Film Festival

We can't get enough of this look on Sienna Miller from her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend. Her attire was both bold and on trend, as she celebrated the upcoming release of the new film ''Horizon: An American Saga''.

If you're on the hunt for the best jeans for your body type, this outfit is especially noteworthy, as Miller wore barrel leg jeans, a great option for flattering curves and balancing body proportions. The 42-year-old actress attended the daytime press event in a laidback and stylish ensemble, and we're taking notes for our summer capsule wardrobe.

Designed by Schiaparelli, her outfit featured a cream tweed jacket with asymmetrical gold details, barrel leg jeans and gold capped leather boots. This aesthetic was certainly a nod to the western theme of her upcoming film, and has to be one of Sienna Miller's most unforgettable looks.

Sienna Miller attends 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than styling with an underlayer, Sienna Miller wore the tweed jacket and denim trousers over a pair of high-waisted boxers, which featured a golden keyhole (a Schiaparelli signature). The look was finished with black leather boots capped with gold toe detailing, and minimal jewellery.

Sienna's daytime look is a perfect example of how to style barrel leg jeans for summer. The light coloured jacket brightens the dark denim, and the smart tailoring balances the proportions of the jeans, making this outfit flattering and appropriate for formal occasions.

Sienna Miller, Marlowe Sturridge and Oli Green attends 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As the day progressed in Cannes, she was accompanied by her daughter Marlowe Sturridge and partner Oli Green. She transformed from daytime chic to evening elegance, walking the red carpet in a sheer blue cape dress by Chloé. The dress featured frilled sleeves and a cut out front, in-keeping with the boho aesthetic that she's so famous for.