How to watch Glastonbury from anywhere in the world - and when is it on TV?

With headline acts including Coldplay, Dua Lipa and Shania Twain, all eyes will be on Worthy Farm this weekend. If you weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket to this year’s Glastonbury, you still enjoy the best of the festival at home from wherever you are in the world.

It’s nearly thirty years since the first BBC broadcast Glastonbury in 1997, with the outlet being our go-to for the festival highlights.

With live coverage that began on Wednesday (June 26), music lovers can tune into all of the action at Glastonbury with live performances, interviews and glimpses behind the scenes being aired.

With near wall-to-wall coverage of the festival, you won't miss performances across the five main stages including: the Park Stage, the West Holts, the Woodies, the Other Stage and the iconic Pyramid Stage.

Jo Whiley, Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne will also be returning to Somerset this year, as they lead the coverage of the summer's biggest music festival.

How to watch Glastonbury from anywhere

All of the coverage of Glastonbury including the performances you need to see will be streamed across the BBC and on BBC iPlayer.

If you are outside of the UK this weekend and don't have iPlayer or BBC access, don’t despair as you can still stream the festival with the use of a VPN.

VPNs (virtual private networks) are a popular way to access TV shows only available in other countries. VPNs are a really easy-to-use piece of software that lets you change your device's IP address so it looks like you’re in the UK. This means you can use any UK streaming service such as iPlayer as if you're in the country.

If you're already confused, don't panic. Our sister site, TechRadar, has put every major VPN service to the test to save you the hassle of sifting through the web yourself - NordVPN.

Watch Glastonbury Coverage on BBC iPlayer with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, try out NordVPN, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Also boasting some top-of-the-class security, it's a no-brainer. Run into any problems? NordVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is NordVPN. Connect to a server - for shows from the UK, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in UK. Go to the show you wish to access - for Glastonbury coverage, head to BBC iPlayer.

When is Glastonbury Festival on TV?

What to watch during Glastonbury 2024? (Image credit: Getty Images) Here are the highlights of the BBC's coverage. Friday (June 28) - The One Show (BBC One at 7pm) - Glastonbury coverage begins (BBC Two 7:30pm) - Sugababes (BBC Four 7:30pm) - PJ Harvey (BBC Four 9pm) - Dua Lipa (BBC One 10:30pm) Saturday (June 29) - Glastonbury coverage begins (BBC Two 5pm) - Corinne Bailey Rae (BBC Four 7pm) - Coldplay (BBC One 10pm) - Jessie Ware (BBC Four 10:15pm) Sunday (June 30)



- Paloma Faith (BBC Four 7pm) - Shania Twain (BBC One 7:30pm) - SZA (BBC One or BBC Two 10pm - will follow the football coverage)

Festival goers may only just be arriving at Worthy Farm, but the BBC’s coverage has already begun over on iPlayer.

To stream the festival, you simply need to sign into iPlayer and where you will find a live stream of performances on the Glastonbury Channel Live.

In addition to this live stream, the BBC also has a brand new channel, Glastonbury II, which allows you to catch up on the biggest performances from the festival.

Over on traditional BBC channels, the One Show will start the coverage of Glastonbury with a special episode dedicated to the festival at 7pm on Friday night (June 28).

Not only will it celebrate the festival’s history, the show will end with a live link up to Glastonbury as coverage begins on BBC Two.

Across this weekend, you’ll also be able to see performances from headline acts on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three and BBC Four.