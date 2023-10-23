The curve cut – the flattering haircut you need to know about

Looking for a new hairstyle? The curve cut could be the ideal option, suiting all face shapes and most hair textures.

Picking the right hairstyle for your face shape can be a tricky task, but this style seems to be a bit of a crowd-pleaser. Similar to the C-shaped haircut, the curve cut is all about layers, and using them as face-framing finishing touches.

Hairstylist Laura Elliott has noticed the rise in demand for the flattering cut. “It's one of the most popular hairstyles we’ve seen this year," she says. "After the comeback of Jennifer Aniston’s iconic ‘Rachel' cut, we've seen a rise in layered haircuts. First with the butterfly haircut, the wolf cut and the U-shape haircut, and now the curve cut."

Intrigued? Read on for the full low-down on the curve cut.

The curve cut: The expert guide to everything you need to know

What is the curve cut?

The curve cut is quite simple – it's a cut that curves layers all throughout the hair, focusing on the front pieces to frame the face. According to award-winning hairstylist Jonathan Andrew, "The curve cut takes inspiration from the classic Rachel cut but gives it an updated twist. It has a more natural but groomed finish to amplify the face shape, jawline, and cheekbones.”

Elliott explains further “The curve cut features a softer ‘U’ shape through the length, layers and face-framing pieces and is all about soft lines," she says. "These feathered layers curve in to cup the cheek, chin and collarbone creating a gentle, flattering style. It's a great way of adding volume, making it one of the best hairstyles for fine hair. Really, it's an excellent haircut for most hair textures and face shapes"

Who does the curve cut suit?

Pretty much everyone, says Andrew. "The great thing about the curve cut is that it suits almost everyone and can be tailored to fit the individual," he says. "It uses the curves to contour the face and accentuate your best features."

Elliot agrees. "The good thing about this cut is that it suits all hair lengths, from bob hairstyles to long hairstyles." She also recommends working with your hairstylist to ensure it's a cut that works for you and the look you have in mind. "Take in reference pictures to show your stylist – they'll be able to work out what works best for you –communicate exactly what you like about the haircut so they can work that in. Be clear where you want the shortest and longest layer to go - a lot of the trending looks hug the chin for a subtle face frame, but this will vary depending on face shape."

How to style the curve cut

"For me, the key to styling this is to be relaxed with it," explains Andrew. "It takes inspiration from the 90s when hair had soft movement and would be styled more in the blow-dry than with heated tools after. Brush up on your blow-dry skills and wrap the hair around the brush to create soft waves and curls."

"When it comes to styling the curve cut it’s all about framing the face, making sure those curved layers hug your bone structure," says Elliot. "A good way to style and to really show off the cut and length is with a blowout that levels at the ends. Always use a heat protection spray and a volumising mist before styling to create a strong long-lasting but flexible hold for a gorgeous glossy finish," she recommends.

If you're in the lazy hair club (me too), don't fear. One of the curve cut's biggest plus points is that it requires very minimal styling. "For those looking for a low-maintenance cut, this look is ideal," says Elliott. "It's a great one for air-drying hair," she says.

Our beauty editor recommends...

ghd The Blow Dryer Ceramic Hair Brush | RRP: £26 If you've read our bouncy blow dry guide, you'll know that need a brilliant brush, and ghd make some of the very best. They have different sizes, so you can pick the best option for your hair length, and the look you're after.

Neal & Wolf Guard Heat Protection Spray | RRP: £14.75 A heat protectant is a non-negotiable when you're blow-drying. Elliott recommends this buy, which protects up to 220c, and contains nourishing ingredients for a super shiny, glossy finish.

Olaplex Volumising Blow Dry Mist | RRP: £28 Trust Olaplex to put hair health first. This is a smart multitasker, protecting hair from damage while helping to boost volume. Hair looks silky, with a bit of extra va-va-voom.

Fudge Damage Rewind Reconstructing Shampoo and Conditioner | RRP: £13 each Andrew recommends this range, explaining that healthy hair is key for helping the curve cut to look its best. That's because of the layering, there's more focus on the ends - so you want them to look smooth, not bedraggled.

7 curve cut styles we love

1. The classic curve cut

Of course Jennifer Aniston had to be at the top of the list for the best curve cuts – the whole style is inspired by the classic Rachel cut, after all. Her curved cut is textbook - flattering, light layers frame her face for a style that's easy to wear and style.

2. The mid-length curve cut

The curved cut works so well on Priyanka's medium hairstyle, as well as her rich brunette tone. She's styled her layers outwards, so instead of cupping the face, it flicks out, adding a '70s-inspired feel to the look.

3. The long curved cut

54-year-old JLo shows why the curve cut is one of the most youthful hairstyles for over 50s. The layers around her face stop the long hair dragging her face down. Instead, they frame her face beautifully.

4. The curly curved cut

Not just a hairstyle for straight hair, Thandie's styling shows why the curve cut is a great option for curly hairstyles too. Layers help frame voluminous curls – hers are subtle, but you can see there are shorter pieces around the chin, to give her hair a more curved shape.

5. The all-over curved cut

Mastering two hair trends in one, Eva nails the maxi bob alongside her curve cut. She has layers all throughout her mid-length hair, which gives it extra movement and body. Hers has been styled with extra texture, for a stylish, tousled look.

6. The subtle curved cut

The curve cut doesn't have to be super literal – adding some subtle layers will have the feel of the style without having to go for a whole new look. Sienna's peeking curtain bangs, as well as the layers, add more movement to her fine hair.

7. The wavy curved cut

The curved cut doesn't have to be super-sleek and precisely styled – Diane shows why the style looks just as good when air-dried. Wavy hairstyles will find that the layers add more movement to their texture, while also adding volume in the mid-lengths.

So, if you're a fan of layers, or still harbouring an un-tapped desire to finally embrace 'the Rachel', see the return of the curve cut as your cue.