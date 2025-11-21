Boots just dropped this limited-edition beauty box in collaboration with bestselling Korean beauty brand, Laneige

'Tis the season for beauty boxes, with a plethora of different edits having hit the market in recent months from a number of brands and retailers.

From the Boots Korean beauty box to Make More Room For Beauty box, Boots beauty boxes have been the talk of the town this autumn - and they've all been quick to sell out. With 10 boxes having already launched this season, it seems that the high street retailer isn't slowing down anytime soon.

The new face on the virtual shelves this week? The Boots X Laneige Beauty Icons Gift Set. Packed full with an assortment of best-selling formulas, from the best face moisturisers to the best lip balms, this gift set has hydration at its core - and it's the perfect answer to thirsty winter skin. But, if this launch is anything like the gift sets that have come before it, then it's not going to be sticking around for very long...

Take a glimpse inside the Boots X Laneige Beauty Icons Gift Set

As a team who quite literally shops beauty for a living, it's no surprise that we have the ability to scout out an unmissable bargain - and that includes which sell-out beauty boxes are worth your investment. Speaking of which, the just-dropped Boots X Laneige gift set hosts contents worth £82, while boasting a price tag of just £35.

So, whether you're wanting to try the Laneige brand for yourself or you're on the hunt for a Christmas gift for friends, here's why this gift set should be top of your purchase list.

Contents worth £82+ Boots Boots X Laneige Beauty Icons Gift Set View at Boots RRP: £35 Number of items: 5 (2 full size, plus a reusable makeup bag) Value of box: £82 Highest value item: £21 What's included? You'll be treated to an array of the brand's best-selling formulas, including their iconic lip sleeping mask to hydration-boosting moisturisers - all housed in a reusable makeup bag.

What's inside the Boots X Laneige Beauty Icons Gift Set?

Unzipping the Boots X Laneige Beauty Icons Gift Set, you'll be introduced to a lineup of five stellar buys from the Korean beauty brand - think, indulgent lip masks, one of the best eye creams for firming and a nourishing moisturiser.

Where to buy the Boots X Laneige Beauty Icons Gift Set

Much like the other limited-edition beauty boxes, the Boots X Laneige Beauty Icons Gift Set is exclusively available to shop online. This means that you won't be able to snap it up during your next trip in store, however, you can still enjoy the free click and collect service to your nearest Boots store. For those wanting the box delivered to your doorstep, you'll qualify for free standard delivery or next day delivery for an extra £5.95.

How long is the Boots X Laneige Beauty Icons Gift Set available to shop?

While we can't say exactly how long the Boots X Laneige gift set will be sticking around for, it's worth noting that it will only be available while stocks last - that means once it's gone, it's gone. If this launch is anything like previous Boots gift sets, this limited-edition box is likely to sell out sharp - we're talking in days, or as little as hours.