Couldn't book in for your festive manicure? This is how I get one at home, instead

If you're booked and busy this festive season, yet unable to nab a manicure appointment in time, I've found this at-home gel kit to be a real nail and money saver...

Personally, an at-home gel kit is never going to replace my professional gel appointments, because I love Bio Sculpture nails and the flawless finish my nail tech delivers. But as someone who is fairly disorganised in the appointment department and something of a procrastinator, I do occasionally find myself in need of a fresh manicure yet unable to get a slot at my favourite salon, as they book up quickly. Traditional air-drying polish can work wonders in a pinch, but what about when you need your nails to remain chip-free for multiple days in a row?

This month, I found myself in this very predicament, having left booking my Christmas appointment a tad late. And while I did manage to secure one, it wasn't until the week after our work party. Thus, I had to take matters into my own hands. In case you're in a similar manicure-related bind or seeking the perfect gift for someone who loves to stay on top of seasonal nail trends, here's why an at-home gel kit might be just the ticket...

The at-home gel kit I rely on when I can't get a pro appointment

As a manicure lover myself, I'll confess that my natural nails don't get a lot of airtime. I love a fresh and glossy gel finish, but whenever I'm taking a break between appointments (or can't book one when I need one), I turn to a traditional air-drying polish to tide me over and improve the look of my talons. My one gripe, though, is just how quickly normal nail polishes tend to chip. It could be down to my application, but I'm usually unable to make them last past the day two mark without at least one nail lifting or looking scratched.

Thankfully, though, I've found a great in-between fix that I can achieve very chic-looking results with - even on my first use. An at-home gel kit, specifically Mylee's The Main kit, has saved me on quite a few occasions when I have several plans in a row and want chic nails for all of them.

Mylee's Main Kit has become my go-to whenever I can't get a pro appointment. It's ideal if you're looking for a step up from less reliable air-drying polishes. The kit is also HEMA, TPO, and cruelty-free. This burgundy has become my go-to shade for a luxe-looking, festive manicure. It delivers such an elevated look, and I find just two coats are enough for an opaque, streak-free finish.

I've managed to get at least five days of chip-free wear from this kit, bearing in mind that I'm no expert. So I actually think I can improve on this with more practice. As for what shade I use, Mylee's Diva has become my go-to this winter, thanks to its rich, wine-like tint.

Of course, it hasn't and likely won't replace my love for pro-appointments and the long-lasting results they give me, but I've been pleasantly surprised by the results and have earned several compliments on the manicures I've created. This kit, in particular, comes with everything you need to create a chic look and to remove it too, so it's such a great gift idea for a fellow manicure lover, or for those who want to create last-minute, classy Christmas nails.

How I use the Mylee gel kit

It goes without saying that you should familiarise yourself with and follow the instructions that come with the kit, but through my experience, prep is definitely key to longevity.

Be sure to shape your nails and buff their surface beforehand, as this will help the gel base coat to adhere to your nails. The Main Kit does come with a builder gel, but I actually prefer just applying the clear base coat, curing, and then going in with two to three thin layers of my gel colour (as mentioned, I've been loving the shade Diva).

Then comes the top coat, which delivers such an impressive shine, which really helps to elevate the entire manicure. Several colleagues actually assumed I'd just had my nails done professionally when I rocked up to the office Christmas party, such was the glossy shine. Throughout the application, be very careful not to get gel on your skin. I find it's a good idea to have a cotton bud or a clean brush on hand to help remove any excess before curing.

This set also comes with gel remover, but I would also recommend investing in nail clips, as they make the process so much easier.