Couldn't book in for your festive manicure? This is how I get one at home, instead

While I love a professional manicure, I've managed to achieve chic results with this at-home gel kit from Mylee - P.S. it's great for gifting

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s hand, which features a burgundy gel manicure created with Mylee&#039;s The Main Kit, alongside a product shot of the Mylee gel polish in shade Diva/ in a grey and white marble template with two nail polish spills.
(Image credit: Future/ Mylee)
If you're booked and busy this festive season, yet unable to nab a manicure appointment in time, I've found this at-home gel kit to be a real nail and money saver...

Personally, an at-home gel kit is never going to replace my professional gel appointments, because I love Bio Sculpture nails and the flawless finish my nail tech delivers. But as someone who is fairly disorganised in the appointment department and something of a procrastinator, I do occasionally find myself in need of a fresh manicure yet unable to get a slot at my favourite salon, as they book up quickly. Traditional air-drying polish can work wonders in a pinch, but what about when you need your nails to remain chip-free for multiple days in a row?

The at-home gel kit I rely on when I can't get a pro appointment

As a manicure lover myself, I'll confess that my natural nails don't get a lot of airtime. I love a fresh and glossy gel finish, but whenever I'm taking a break between appointments (or can't book one when I need one), I turn to a traditional air-drying polish to tide me over and improve the look of my talons. My one gripe, though, is just how quickly normal nail polishes tend to chip. It could be down to my application, but I'm usually unable to make them last past the day two mark without at least one nail lifting or looking scratched.

Thankfully, though, I've found a great in-between fix that I can achieve very chic-looking results with - even on my first use. An at-home gel kit, specifically Mylee's The Main kit, has saved me on quite a few occasions when I have several plans in a row and want chic nails for all of them.

I've managed to get at least five days of chip-free wear from this kit, bearing in mind that I'm no expert. So I actually think I can improve on this with more practice. As for what shade I use, Mylee's Diva has become my go-to this winter, thanks to its rich, wine-like tint.

On the left is a close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s natural nails before gels, followed by a picture of Naomi&#039;s hand in the Mylee LED lamp and on the right, is an after picture of Naomi&#039;s burgundy gel Mylee nails.

(Image credit: Future)

Of course, it hasn't and likely won't replace my love for pro-appointments and the long-lasting results they give me, but I've been pleasantly surprised by the results and have earned several compliments on the manicures I've created. This kit, in particular, comes with everything you need to create a chic look and to remove it too, so it's such a great gift idea for a fellow manicure lover, or for those who want to create last-minute, classy Christmas nails.

How I use the Mylee gel kit

A picture taken by Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, of her Mylee gel kit, featuring the brand&#039;s gel remover, 2-in-1 nail prep &amp;amp; wipe formula, a base and top coat gel polish, the burgundy gel polish in Diva, the Mylee curing lamp and a nail brush and file/ laid out on a wood background

(Image credit: Future)

It goes without saying that you should familiarise yourself with and follow the instructions that come with the kit, but through my experience, prep is definitely key to longevity.

Be sure to shape your nails and buff their surface beforehand, as this will help the gel base coat to adhere to your nails. The Main Kit does come with a builder gel, but I actually prefer just applying the clear base coat, curing, and then going in with two to three thin layers of my gel colour (as mentioned, I've been loving the shade Diva).

Then comes the top coat, which delivers such an impressive shine, which really helps to elevate the entire manicure. Several colleagues actually assumed I'd just had my nails done professionally when I rocked up to the office Christmas party, such was the glossy shine. Throughout the application, be very careful not to get gel on your skin. I find it's a good idea to have a cotton bud or a clean brush on hand to help remove any excess before curing.

This set also comes with gel remover, but I would also recommend investing in nail clips, as they make the process so much easier.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

