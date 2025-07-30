Oprah swears by this easy makeup palette – and it’s perfect for women over 40

Oprah Winfrey isn’t afraid to experiment when it comes to makeup. She’s known for mixing classic elegance with bold, expressive beauty.

And if you’ve ever scrolled through her Instagram feed, you’ll know she loves a dramatic smoky eye, think fluttery false eyelashes, shimmering grey shadows, and lots of liner.

So when a beauty product makes her Favourite Things list not once, but twice - we know it’s something special. And this palette is indeed special, with Winfrey herself describing it as "especially great for the woman over 40."

Oprah’s go-to palette for flattering, fuss-free makeup

The Laura Geller Party in a Palette is a travel-friendly compact that includes eyeshadow, blush, bronzer, and highlighter. Essentially, it has everything you need to create a full look, be it natural or more dialled-up.

“These four makeup palettes go from day to night, natural to dramatic, and are especially great for the woman over 40,” Oprah said in her 2023 round-up. “Each one features six eyeshadows, a mix of blushes, bronzers, highlighters, and a mirror – all at an unbeatable price.”

Laura Geller Laura Geller Party in a Palette Full Face Palette Set View at OnBuy.com RRP: $49/£50.73 This all-in-one palette is a makeup bag essential. The silky, baked formulas blend effortlessly and can be mixed and matched to create a variety of standout looks.

Each palette is designed to make makeup feel easy, with a cherry-picked selection of tones that blend seamlessly. Whether you’re building a soft eye for daytime or leaning into something smokier for evening, there’s a colour combination to suit every occasion.

“Makeup artist Laura Geller has been helping women of all ages feel and look their best for decades,” Oprah said in her 2022 list. “Her latest palettes take the guesswork out of makeup, housing a selection of shades that look flattering on all skin tones.”

Beyond the colour payoff, it’s the texture that stands out. Geller’s signature baked powders are blended with jojoba oil and vitamin E, giving them a smooth, creamy feel that glides on easily and resists creasing. The shimmer shades give a soft, light-reflecting glow, while the mattes are gentle and buildable, never flat or chalky.

Whether you’re leaning into Oprah’s signature smoky eye or want something that feels natural for everyday, this A-list approved palette can do it all.