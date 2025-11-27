We swear by the Merit complexion stick and Hourglass concealer - and right now, they're both discounted

Looking to elevate your everyday makeup routine this Black Friday? Our team have a great duo to recommend...

Two pictures of Digital Beauty eCom Editor, Aleesha Badkar and Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson surrounding a picture of Naomi&#039;s hand holding both the Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick and the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer/ on a white and grey marbled template with a foundation makeup swatch
(Image credit: Future)
Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features

As beauty journalists, we've accumulated and tested our fair share of base products, so the fact that half of our team reach for this same complexion stick and concealer for radiant and seamless makeup is definitely something to take on board - and both buys are currently on sale.

While the best foundations are great for when you need added coverage or a specific finish, day-to-day, you might prefer something lighter or more low-maintenance. A concealer is a good option if you're looking to mask blemishes and your undereyes, but if it's more of a lightweight, all-over glow you seek, a hybrid formula or skin tint will likely be better suited for the job. Saying that, though, our team have found a combination of products that delivers something in between - a seamless, natural and radiant finish but with a touch of added, tactical coverage.

Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick
Save 20% (£6.80)
Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick: was £34 now £27.20 at MERIT

If you want a product that can fill the role of both a foundation and concealer in your routine, Merit's Complexion Stick is a great investment to make this Black Friday, especially since it's 20% off.

View Deal
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
Save 30% (£10.80)
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer: was £36 now £25.20 at Cult Beauty Global

For reliable, seamless coverage, Hourglass's Vanish Airbrush concealer is a longtime favourite of ours, and right now it's an impressive 30% off.

View Deal

The two complexion buys our beauty team love and why you need them

On days when you just want to blur your dark circles and mask a blemish, or add a quick, all-over seamless glow to your skin - or both - we have two hard-working, tried and tested favourites to recommend: the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer and Merit's The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick.

Both products have the love of our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, and Digital Beauty eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, who wear them both separately and on some occasions, layered together. Let's first begin though but discussing this Hourglass makeup best-seller.

"With a high-coverage but blendable formula, this seamlessly covers dark areas, without sinking into fine lines or leaving dry patches on the face," say Aleehsa, adding that it's "Surprisingly lightweight to wear. It balances a creamy and comfortable-to-wear formula with long-lasting results. My top tip would be to apply with the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish concealer brush, as the soft but dense bristles buff it in smoothly and help it last longer."

On the left is a close-up of Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar&#039;s hand, seen holding the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer with a swatch of the product also visible on her hand. And on the right is a picture of Aleesha wearing the concealer along with a full face of makeup

On the left is a close-up of Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar's hand holding the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer, and on the right is a picture of her wearing the concealer along with a full face of makeup

(Image credit: Future/ Aleesha Badkar)

Naomi adds, "I've yet to find a foundation or skin tint that this concealer doesn't work with. It's never pilled or separated, and is always my go-to when I have a stubborn blemish or very sleepy-looking undereye. It blends easily, though my tip is to actually let it sit on the skin for a few seconds before you blend it out (using a brush), as I find that as it starts to dry slightly, it affords even better coverage."

Now, if you're looking to streamline your makeup bag by retiring your concealer and foundation in favour of a low-maintenance, multi-tasking product, here's where Merit's complexion stick might just become the best purchase you'll make in the Cyber deals.

"I'm not usually a fan of on-the-go formulas, but Merit's The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick is the only one I actually use. Velvety but lightweight in texture, it blends and builds well and is comfortable to wear, but still lasts throughout the day," Aleesha notes: "It layers well with other products and is hydrating on the skin, with a radiant finish I love for a daytime look."

On the left is a close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson&#039;s hand seen holding the Merit Minimalist Perfecting Complexion stick, with a swatch of the product also visible on her hand. And on the right, is a picture of her wearing the formula on her face, with a full face of other Merit products

On the left is a close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's hand holding the Merit Minimalist Perfecting Complexion stick, and on the right, a picture of her wearing it with a full face of other Merit products.

(Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

Naomi also swears by the stuff, "It makes getting ready in the morning such a breeze, as it blends out beautifully and offers just the right amount of coverage to blur redness and dark circles, but not appear too heavy or obviously foundation-y. As Aleesha says, it's so lightweight and creamy on the skin, allowing you to build it up or really sheer it out, depending on the look you're going for. I've also found that it plays really well under all of my best cream blushes and bronzers - it's been my go-to this autumn/winter, thanks to how hydrating and low-maintenance it is.

"Oh, and if you ever feel like you need a tiny bit of extra coverage, I find that the Hourglass concealer actually works really well with it. I tend to just apply it over very obvious spots on my chin or jawline, as the Merit stick handles most of the job on its own."

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.