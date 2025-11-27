We swear by the Merit complexion stick and Hourglass concealer - and right now, they're both discounted

As beauty journalists, we've accumulated and tested our fair share of base products, so the fact that half of our team reach for this same complexion stick and concealer for radiant and seamless makeup is definitely something to take on board - and both buys are currently on sale.

While the best foundations are great for when you need added coverage or a specific finish, day-to-day, you might prefer something lighter or more low-maintenance. A concealer is a good option if you're looking to mask blemishes and your undereyes, but if it's more of a lightweight, all-over glow you seek, a hybrid formula or skin tint will likely be better suited for the job. Saying that, though, our team have found a combination of products that delivers something in between - a seamless, natural and radiant finish but with a touch of added, tactical coverage.

We discovered that not one but two of our colleagues carry the same duo of complexion products in their makeup bags whilst discussing the Black Friday beauty deals, as they both just so happen to be discounted. So, if you've been eyeing up the Hourglass concealer or Merit complexion stick, here's why we love them - separately and together.

The two complexion buys our beauty team love and why you need them

On days when you just want to blur your dark circles and mask a blemish, or add a quick, all-over seamless glow to your skin - or both - we have two hard-working, tried and tested favourites to recommend: the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer and Merit's The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick.

Merit Beauty Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick View at Merit RRP: was £34, now £27.20 Want to streamline your makeup bag? This Merit Beauty product essentially replaces your foundation and concealer, as it offers buildable, lightweight and creamy coverage that leaves your skin looking so seamless and hydrated. It's available in 30 shades and features fatty acids and sea daffodil extract to lock in moisture and reduce the appearance of redness. Hourglass Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer- $20 at Nordstrom $20 at Neiman Marcus $25 at Walmart $38 at Amazon RRP: was £36, now £25.20 Offering up to 16 hours of coverage, this concealer is an iconic beauty buy for a reason. It's buildable and easy to blend, and features micro-spherical powders that blur and brighten your skin, creating a seamless and soft-focus effect.

Both products have the love of our Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, and Digital Beauty eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, who wear them both separately and on some occasions, layered together. Let's first begin though but discussing this Hourglass makeup best-seller.

"With a high-coverage but blendable formula, this seamlessly covers dark areas, without sinking into fine lines or leaving dry patches on the face," say Aleehsa, adding that it's "Surprisingly lightweight to wear. It balances a creamy and comfortable-to-wear formula with long-lasting results. My top tip would be to apply with the Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish concealer brush, as the soft but dense bristles buff it in smoothly and help it last longer."

On the left is a close-up of Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar's hand holding the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer, and on the right is a picture of her wearing the concealer along with a full face of makeup (Image credit: Future/ Aleesha Badkar)

Naomi adds, "I've yet to find a foundation or skin tint that this concealer doesn't work with. It's never pilled or separated, and is always my go-to when I have a stubborn blemish or very sleepy-looking undereye. It blends easily, though my tip is to actually let it sit on the skin for a few seconds before you blend it out (using a brush), as I find that as it starts to dry slightly, it affords even better coverage."

Now, if you're looking to streamline your makeup bag by retiring your concealer and foundation in favour of a low-maintenance, multi-tasking product, here's where Merit's complexion stick might just become the best purchase you'll make in the Cyber deals.

"I'm not usually a fan of on-the-go formulas, but Merit's The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick is the only one I actually use. Velvety but lightweight in texture, it blends and builds well and is comfortable to wear, but still lasts throughout the day," Aleesha notes: "It layers well with other products and is hydrating on the skin, with a radiant finish I love for a daytime look."

On the left is a close-up of Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's hand holding the Merit Minimalist Perfecting Complexion stick, and on the right, a picture of her wearing it with a full face of other Merit products. (Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

Naomi also swears by the stuff, "It makes getting ready in the morning such a breeze, as it blends out beautifully and offers just the right amount of coverage to blur redness and dark circles, but not appear too heavy or obviously foundation-y. As Aleesha says, it's so lightweight and creamy on the skin, allowing you to build it up or really sheer it out, depending on the look you're going for. I've also found that it plays really well under all of my best cream blushes and bronzers - it's been my go-to this autumn/winter, thanks to how hydrating and low-maintenance it is.

"Oh, and if you ever feel like you need a tiny bit of extra coverage, I find that the Hourglass concealer actually works really well with it. I tend to just apply it over very obvious spots on my chin or jawline, as the Merit stick handles most of the job on its own."