9 Hourglass makeup buys for a radiant look, tested and ranked by a beauty writer

I'm a magpie for glowy makeup products, be it a fresh, dewy-looking blush, a luminous highlighter or chrome-like packaging. Hourglass makeup boasts all of the above, so theoretically, we're a beauty match made in heaven. With that said, I had to test a full-face of the brand's best-sellers to find out for sure...

I tend to keep my beauty routine as simple and natural-looking as possible. I like my complexion to look fresh and clear but not too 'done' - I'm also not very adventurous with my eyes or lips day-to-day. Thus, my best foundations, mascaras and liquid blushes take on much of the heavy lifting. One aspect I do take very seriously is glow and because of this, I'm always on the hunt for products that offer lit-from-within radiance.

Enter: Hourglass. Boasting a lineup of powders, blushes and foundations that promise to bathe your skin in 'ambient lighting,' this beauty giant calls to me like a moth to a flame. But it's a flame whose price can tag singe. So, for those who are equally tempted, these are the nine Hourglass products that are worth investing in - tested and ranked by moi...

The best Hourglass makeup buys, ranked by a beauty writer

It's no secret that Hourglass is on the premium side - with lip products alone costing upwards of £30 - but where these nine offerings are concerned - as with many of Chanel's makeup best-sellers - they are worth every penny.

My verdict on Hourglass makeup and how I tested

While I have dallied with Hourglass products before, having invested in cult-favourite Phantom Glossy Balm and a mini of the Ambient Lighting blush, to get an encompassing feel for the brand, I needed to sample a full-face of product. Thus, I added nine best-sellers to my makeup routine - spanning base products, like the Veil tint, Vanish Airbrush concealer and an array of blushers, to the brand's accompanying brushes.

Naomi's collection of Hourglass makeup (Image credit: Future)

So, what's my verdict on the premium beauty line? As mentioned, I was already a fan - especially of the Ambient Lighting Palette - and my adoration has only increased.

Let's begin with base products, the concealer is well worth its social media acclaim, it's creamy and easy to blend but offers impressive, buildable coverage. I love wearing it on its own but it also works beautifully over foundations and the Veil Tint. Speaking of which, the tint offers a sheer and radiant finish, ideal for a natural makeup look - I did find that if you applied too much, it wouldn't melt into the skin in quite the same way and looked a tad cakey. Less is more, in my experience.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As mentioned, the Ambient Lighting powder palette is one of my holy grail products. It sets your makeup, whilst leaving this soft gleam on the skin. The Ambient blush is a similar story, it adds a lovely diffused, rosy tint, whilst blurring.

The newest addition to Hourglass' blush family, the Unreal Liquid Blush also affords a lovely flush to the cheeks and a little goes a long way. The pigment in just one drop can spread to both easily, especially when using the No.15 blush brush. Both Hourglass powder and liquid formulas layer beautifully together, so much so, that the combo has quickly become my everyday go-to - for a lasting and multidimensional pop of colour.

Naomi wearing two different makeup looks, both created with Hourglass makeup (Image credit: Future)

The Phantom Glossy Balm is one of the only lip products I wear regularly thanks to its luxe, ultra-shiny finish and tint as well as its hybrid formula. It's essentially a lipstick, gloss, balm and plumper in one, sleek twist-up tube and whilst it is pricey, I've found that it lasts well and feels so comfortable to wear - compared to some lipstick and gloss formulas.

Last but not least, the Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow. I tried the shade 'Blaze' ( a vibrant copper), which I found very flattering alongside my blue/green eyes. The cream formula applies easily and the shimmer is very impressive. That said, for the price, you can find comparable formulas - like Urban Decay's Moondust eyeshadows for instance, which are just £20.

All in all, Hourglass' array of radiance and soft-focus products are, in my opinion, a worthy investment - especially in terms of the powders and blushes - but an investment they most certainly are. It's a pricey brand but the quality of each product is reflected in said price. Plus, I have found that each formula - be it the concealer or Phantom balm - lasts well, making them all the more worth it.

How to save money on Hourglass makeup

Though Hourglass houses some lovely products, many of which have made it into my daily routine, I will concede that it is a tad pricey. However, there is one easy way to save a bit of money. While I wouldn't normally recommend buying a mini or travel-size version of a product, as typically the full-size is more cost-effective in the long run. That said, I own one of the mini Hourglass Ambient Lighting Blush - having found the £28 price point slightly more justifiable than the full-size £44 - and have been pleasantly surprised by how well it's lasted. I've had it for months and not even made a dent in its marbled, pressed-powder surface.

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett can also attest to the cost-effectiveness of Hourglass minis: "Last Christmas, my beauty advent calendar of choice treated me to two Hourglass minis - the iconic Ambient Light Blush and the Veil Setting Powder. I’d never tried the brand before but had heard stellar reviews across an array of their products, so I was excited to try them out. Unsurprisingly, they did not disappoint and although I love a makeup mini, I was somewhat sceptical about how long they would last - especially considering I was using them in my daily routine. However, much to my surprise, a year later the blush is still going strong and I’m nowhere near hitting the pan.

"As for the loose powder, it also lasted me roughly six months before I ran low on the product. While the full-sized products may boast heftier price tags, investing in the travel sizes is a great way to try the product for yourself to see if you like the formula, while also saving yourself some pennies in the process."