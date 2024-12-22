Our beauty writer loves this cult Urban Decay eyeshadow, so she convinced us to try the rest of the range

Urban Decay's iconic Space Cowboy eyeshadow has gained cult status in the beauty world, but the brand's range also boasts an array of other shades that are often forgotten about. So, our beauty team put them to the test to see if they match Space Cowboy's iconic formula...

My love for Urban Decay's Space Cowboy eyeshadow is a well-known fact amongst the woman&home beauty team - trust me, I rave about it any chance I get. In all honesty, I don't usually reach for one of the best cream eyeshadows on a daily basis, but there's something so unique about this glitter-infused powder formula that I've made a special place for it in my day-to-day makeup routine. Although it might look like a standout shade, it's incredibly versatile which means it works just as well for a subtle one-second eyeshadow trick or simply slathered all over the eyelid for the ultimate party look.

While Urban Decay's 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow in 'Space Cowboy'will forever be a staple within my beauty arsenal, I convinced the beauty team to try the rest of the shades within the range - and (spoiler) they'll be wearing them all party season long...

Our beauty team's honest review of the Urban Decay Moondust eyeshadows

For those not familiar with the range, Urban Decay's 24/7 Moondust eyeshadows are loved for their velvety caffeine-infused formulas packed with micro-fine glitter for the ultimate supercharged sparkle. Unlike other shimmery shadows, each shade can be tailored to suit your desires and needs, from a subtle shine to an intensely radiant wet-look finish.

(L-R) Shades 'Lithium', 'Cosmic' and 'Space Cowboy' (Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett / Naomi Jamieson)

Although 'Space Cowboy' is the one trending shade of the range to reach cult status, there are actually four other members in the lineup - from metallic mocha tones to soft pink hues. It's not just the woman&home beauty team that adores these eyeshadows, just one glimpse at their Amazon listing shows an impressive average star rating of 4.6 out of 5, alongside hundreds of positive reviews...

A sheer champagne Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in 'Space Cowboy' View at Amazon $23 at SHEIN $24 at Amazon RRP: £20 Arriving with a long-wearing caffeine-infused formula, this warm rosy champagne gold eyeshadow boasts flecks of silver glitter for a wearable sparkle. Its sheer formula is suitable to be worn in the daytime for a subtle eye-catching shimmer, but it can also be built up for a more intense party-ready eye look. As for the finish, it leaves the most enviable wet-look glossy shine that will have everyone asking what eyeshadow you're wearing.

Our verdict on the Urban Decay Moondust eyeshadows

To see whether the other hues can top our love for 'Space Cowboy', three members of our beauty team share their thoughts on the entire eyeshadow range - and how they're planning on wearing them for the festive season.

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson also swears by Space Cowboy for a subtle glimmer, but insists that shade 'Cosmic' "is a very close second thanks to its sheer, pearlescent sheen."

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi wearing Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in 'Cosmic' on the inner corner of her eye (Image credit: Future / Naomi Jamieson)

An icy white shimmer Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in 'Cosmic' View at Amazon RRP: £20

This sheer white sparkle is such a versatile hue that can be used in many different ways, she says: "It's perfect for a quick and easy party look, as it dusts your lid in a flattering, light-catching shimmer and can also double as a highlighter." As for how she personally wears the hue, she shares: "I love to apply it to the inner corners of my eyes - using my ring finger - and along my brow bone."

Typically opting for sleek winged eyeliner over any eyeshadow look, Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar says: "When it comes to makeup, I'm not really one for eyeshadow - I find it a bit too long and complicated to apply and feel that it always looks a bit too heavy," Of course, that was until she tried Urban Decay's Moondust Eyeshadow in 'Rebel Star'.

(Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

A soft pink sparkle Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in 'Rebel Star' View at Amazon RRP: £20

Perfect for newbies or those who tend to steer clear of eyeshadow, Aleesha praises the subtle sheer finish of the formula: "It's ideal for adding a touch of glitz without going overboard - a dream for the festive season - and I love the flattering slight warmth of the pinky tone in the 'Rebel Star' shade."

If you're looking for more of a dramatic, statement finish, 'Lithium' packs a punch that makes it a great option for an evening look. Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett describes the shade as having a: "warm chocolate brown-based hue that is more pigmented than Space Cowboy's, with a subtle hint of green-blue glitter, which lends itself perfectly for a sultry occasion-ready eye look."

After trialling this compact, Sennen highlights the unique element that sets these eyeshadows apart from others on the market: "Thanks to its ethereal silver glitter, this eyeshadow boasts the classic glossy, mirror-like shine that we all know and love about the Moondust collection."

Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen wearing Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in 'Lithium' (Image credit: Future / Sennen Prickett)

A sultry metallic mocha Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in 'Lithium' View at Amazon RRP: £20

Opting for a wearable approach to the bold pigment shimmer, Sennen buffed a taupe matte eyeshadow (Sephora Collection's Colourful Eyeshadow in 'Mocha Latte' to be exact) through the crease of her eyelid, before using her fingertip to apply the glitter "so it's not as intense."

Stepping out of her usual comfort zone of opting for minimalist eyeshadows, Naomi also got her hands on shade 'Solstice' - an auburn-toned taupe with green iridescent glitter. "I don't tend to gravitate towards bold eyeshadow looks, especially where shimmers are concerned but after falling in love with Space Cowboy (Urban Decay's sheer copper glitter shadow), I couldn't resist adding Solstice to my repertoire," she says.

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi wearing Urban Decay Moondust Eyeshadow in 'Solstice' (Image credit: Future / Naomi Jamieson)

A moody red-toned hue Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Eyeshadow Compact in 'Solstice' View at Amazon RRP: £20

As for the eyeshadow in question, Naomi describes the unusual hue as: "a terracotta red but when it catches the light, it reflects a sort of green-blue hue that is so fun and moody for a party or dinner look.

With each of the Moondust shades that she's tested, Naomi opts for the same application to make them as wearable as possible, she says: "I tend to wear them on their own or over the top of a solo matte shadow - typically a light brown or taupe - for a very effortless and low-maintenance look."