A wedding MUA gave me the radiant glow of my dreams - with just this one product
As a dewy skin lover, I steered clear of powder products until I was introduced to Hourglass Ambient Light Palette...
As a beauty writer and self-proclaimed glow connoisseur, I'm tough to impress where luminosity is concerned, but when a makeup artist used one particular palette on my skin for a wedding, it was love at first sight...
This summer, I had the pleasure of being maid of honour to my best friend of 17 years. And while some might call me biased, I've never seen a bride - nor a bridal party (yes, I am including myself in this statement) - look so radiant. While many things attributed to the overall glow, from the unexpectedly gorgeous weather to the joy of the occasion, I spied one product, amongst the myriad of best foundations and best bronzers, in the makeup artist's stash that she used on all of us - to great, gleaming effect.
Indeed, as soon as she handed me the mirror to show me my finished look, my jaw dropped and I swiftly bombarded her with questions about what on earth she had done to my skin. The answer? Hourglass' famous Ambient Lighting palette...
An MUA put me onto this glow-giving palette and now I'm fully committed
On the morning after my friend's wedding, I fully expected to wake up with happy memories, aching limbs from dancing and something of a headache. And while all of the above came to fruition, I also found myself with a certain makeup palette on the mind. Hourglass Ambient Lighting Volume One palette, to be exact.
If you're at all familiar with the brand, you've likely heard of the powder's radiant reputation and luxe, chocolate-brown packaging but if you have yet to sample it for yourself well... something tells me that won't be the case for much longer.
Writer-approved
RRP: £66 | Offering a multi-dimensional glow to your skin, this finishing palette features three shades; a sunkissed gold, a peach and an opalescent hue, to define, enhance and highlight your face - whilst also helping to set your makeup. Its 'Photoluminescent Technology' works to capture and reflect the light, offering the most beautiful, soft-focus gleam and blurring pores. The palette is available in three shade ranges, with Volume One being ideal for fair to light-medium skin tones.
It's been a constant on my wishlist for some time, so naturally, I was quick to clock it when I sat in the MUA's chair and after prepping my skin (and lips with the Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour cream) and applying foundation, it was finally time for some Ambient Lighting. She added the 'Dim' and 'Incandescent' shades to my cheeks - for a bronzy look - and the latter again as a highlighter, citing that she loves the way light hits it, especially outdoors.
I soon came to understand that, even inside, the glow was evident. The thing I loved (and continue to love) most about this palette though, is that where this said glow was coming from wasn't glaringly obvious. There was no strobe effect or dewy sheen to my cheekbones, which I ordinarily adore but rather a lit-from-within radiance that emanated from my skin.
The beauty of this palette is that you can use it everywhere - particularly the centre shade, in my complexion's case - and be afforded this soft-focus gleam to your skin. Simultaneously, it also manages to mattify excess oil, which is what often pushes sheen into sweat territory and blurs your pores.
Of course, once you've experienced this level of gleam, it's hard to move on, so I didn't. I swiftly got my hands on the luxe palette and was delighted to find that even with my less-than-pro application, I still achieved that same healthy, 'just had eight hours of sleep' glow.
How do you apply the Hourglass Ambient lighting Palette?
I love to apply the middle shade all over my face like a normal powder, focusing it under my eyes, forehead and across my nose and cheekbones. But, I have also found that the bronzing shade adds a subtle definition under my cheekbones and jawline. The blush shade also sets my cream blushes perfectly, on days when I want my makeup to last.
To apply, I'd recommend using a fluffy brush - like Hourglass' specifically designed Ambient Lighting Edit Face brush (at Cult Beauty) - or a powder puff for more precision, I flit between both.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
