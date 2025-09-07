Keira Knightley has worn this iconic mascara on the red carpet for over a decade

We don’t know about you, but at woman&home we are always interested in the beauty products deemed good enough to get celebrities ready for red carpet appearances, or be granted a place in their permanent makeup bags.

As such, we’ve just learned one of Keira Knightley’s makeup staples (namely, her best mascara). We’re sure we don’t need to tell you that the Black Doves star always looks gorgeous; Keira Knightley’s best beauty looks have given us a lot of hair and makeup inspiration over the years.

So any chance we get to recreate her signature glam is very much welcomed. Here’s what you need to know about her go-to lash-lengthener…

Keira Knightley's go-to volumizing mascara, that she's worn for decades

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We actually have renowned makeup artist Lisa Eldridge to thank for the intel into one particular mascara that Keira Knightley has worn on the red carpet. The MUA was responsible for Knightley’s glam when she attended the world premiere of Anna Karenina (in which she played the title role) way back in 2013, and Eldridge revealed she used a luxe mascara from Chanel to define the star’s lashes.

CHANEL Inimitable Intense Mascara View at CHANEL RRP: $40 / £37 | Colors: Noir, Brun

"I then added lots of Inimitable Intense Mascara [in] 10 Noir and a few individual lashes by Liz Martins at the outer edge of the upper lashes," Eldridge wrote in her blog post breaking down the entire makeup look.

Skip forward over a decade, and the brand confirmed she wore the brand's Le Volume de Chanel Mascara for her appearance at the Cruise 2025 show. Clearly, Knightley's love for Chanel lash products has not wavered over the years.

Given that Knightley has been an ambassador for the brand since 2007, including being the face of the iconic Coco Mademoiselle fragrance, it’s not a total surprise that she’s a fan of the French Fashion House’s makeup products.

In 2023, she also told Harper’s Bazaar in an Inside My Beauty Bag video that she is also a die-hard fan of the Les Beiges Water-Fresh Tint, as well as Lisa Eldridge’s Elevated Glow Highlighter. Well, if you wanted an excuse to buy more makeup, these come Keira Knightley approved.