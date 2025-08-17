Julia Roberts's best beauty looks over the years - from 90s favorites to red carpet glam

Starring in slick blockbuster favorites like Ocean's Eleven as well as a host of classic romcoms, including Notting Hill, Runaway Bride and the infamous Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts has been gracing our screens for decades.

The star has been conquering Hollywood since the 1980s, and has always done it with enviable style, displaying trend-setting beauty looks across the years that have left many of us following suit.

So from her bangs, pixie and natural hair eras to all the ways she’s styled her signature red locks, these are her best hair and makeup looks from over the years.

Julia Roberts's best beauty looks over the years

Voluminous curls

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it comes to styling, Julia tends to stick with a sleek wave over bigger curls, but we love this more voluminous look on her. Paired with a simple glowy makeup look, it looks elegant with her slick monochrome outfit (one of our fave outfits on Julia Roberts)

To replicate this look, make sure to add lots of texture to your hair with a spray, balm or salt spray.

Cool nonchalance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A pre-millennium look that we love, this messy, tousled hairstyle gives a relaxed but cool feel.

Styled here with a smudged lip and simple sweep of mascara, it gives a chic nonchalance that screams '90s. If you want to recreate it, ensure you add some extra texture to your hair with a spray or pomade.

Red carpet waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A look that is a staple on the red carpet, these sleek, loose waves with a touch of volume are the perfect choice for an elegant evening out.

Paired with a smoky eye and coral lip, this style makes the most out of the star's natural features and shows off her signature hair color.

Sleek, sweeping updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we often see the Hollywood star sporting loose locks with some sort of flattering wave, this very sleek updo is a showstopping alternative.

A chic choice for when you want to add a touch of professionalism to your look, this style sees hair swept across the forehead and slicked down and back into a neat updo.

Early '90s chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia has worn some beautiful hair and makeup looks over the years, but this has to be one of our favorites. Her natural curls, worn in a short bob style and swept across the top of her head, look not only elegant and flattering but the style was super on-trend at the time

Her signature terracotta-red lip completes the look and we're still wowed 20 years later!

Beachy highlights

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia is known for her signature red hair color, but we love this beachy, bright blonde on her nearly just as much.

A stylish look for the summer months, the intricate blonde highlights blend honey and golden tones, with a couple of brighter spots for added dimension.

Soft radiant glamor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This sophisticated look shows off the glowy finish of the star's skin, with her bright, glossy hair tucked behind her ears and away from her face for a radiant finish.

Paired with the bright, sparkly eye and soft pink on her lips, it's timeless but oh-so glam.

Spiky side bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While most people tend to style side bangs curved or sweeping, we love how Julia goes against the grain here with her straight styling that gives off an almost spiky appearance. Paired with the long, wavy hair, it's a chic power look we'd love to recreate.

Bouncy Hollywood waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A signature red carpet look for stars across the industry, these bouncy waves scream Hollywood.

Styled with a side parting so that they can be swept over, this is a flattering style that allows all the actress’s best features to shine. Her simple makeup and blush-pink lip complete the classic look.

Wispy bangs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ticket to Paradise star is not known for wearing her hair in bangs often, but we think she should do it more because we love this on her.

With frontal, but wispy styling, the bangs give off a cool, fashion-forward look - all made that much more stylish by the long, loose waves.

Soft brunette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swapping her signature red hair for a darker brunette hue, the star’s look here is all about wearable elegance. With loose, but slightly textured waves, her dark brown hair looks super chic against the soft and pretty makeup look, made up of a light mauve eye and pink lip.

Tousled mid-length waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A fun but elegant summer look, this one is easy to replicate but will look stylish and sophisticated at any event. We suggest adding a bit of texture to the hair with a salt spray or hair pomade if you want to nail the star’s tousled finish, and finish off with a touch of hairspray to keep it in place.

Rosy brunette

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pairing her dark brunette hair with a rosy finish on the face, this look is all about easy styling and natural radiance. We love soft, fluffy finish on the hair and the casual styling of the bangs, but it’s the glowy skin and soft flush on the cheeks that really stand out.

Paired with the simple, rosy, balmy finish on the lips, it’s a great everyday look.

Casual updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A casual updo that works for everything from work events to special occasions, this look is a great go-to style.

Clipped up at the back in a fountain style, but leaving some of the hair loose at the front, it’s casual but smart. Plus, it's a great, simple style to keep in your back pocket once you’ve got your styling right.

Holding onto the '90s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starring in the 2001 romcom film America's Sweethearts, Julia goes for a classic 90s girl-next-door look here. The dark mid-length hair is a flattering choice for her skin coloring and facial features, and the simple makeup lets the health of her skin shine through.

Golden elegance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A classic look for formal events, Julia goes for a sleek low-do with this look, making sure all of her hair is out of her face and slicked back into a subtle bun.

Paired with simple eye and lip makeup, along with a matte bronzed complexion, it's a classic but effective red carpet look.

Choppy pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love to see stars making the most of short haircuts, and Julia's classic pixie cut is one of the best. Wearing it while she starred as Tinkerbell in the 1991 classic Hook, it's a style that shows off the star's bone structure and flatters her facial features.

Turn up the volume

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going for a different look than usual, Julia attended a movie premiere with straight blonde hair with a little bit of volume at the roots. Paired with a simple lip and liquid liner, it's easy but stylish.

Golden Globes Glow

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While walking the Golden Globes red carpet, the actress went all out glowy with golden blonde highlights in her hair and a dewy makeup look.

The styling of her hair swept to the side allows the highlights to shine, and we love the pop of gold on her eyelids.

Mermaid chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love this look from the star, contrasting her business (ish) attire with a mermaid-inspired beauty look for a chic statement.

The side-swept fishtail braid and loose, messy tendrils draw attention to her ashy-blonde highlights, while the shimmery finish on her nails brings it all together.

'90s curly bob

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An icon of the decade, Julia wore some of the best beauty looks of the '90s, and this curly hair do is a standout.

Making the most of natural hair texture, she sweeps over her voluminous bob-cut curls to the side, creating a flattering chin-skimming shape to the hair.

Loose low pony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A style that easy to recreate, this loose low pony is great for those times when you want to keep it casual, or just want your outfit to do all the talking.

Use a wide tong to add some movement to the tendrils, for a light, wispy look like Julia.

Sleek low waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a chic look for those times when you want to look sleek and finished but not overly dressy.

Rather than starting the waves at her crown, Julia has kept the top half of her hair straight for a more sleek finish and then added in the wave halfway down for some movement.

Twisted updo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is a fabulous chic updo for when you want your hair out of your face but still want to add some elegance to your look.

Wearing it mid-height gives it a nice understated feel while the twisted styling adds just a touch of drama.

Curly pixie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hairstyle many might be nervous to try and pull off, this curly pixie cut is an early '90s signature style for the star.

Parted to the side for a flattering shape, it makes the most of her natural curls, while allowing her famous red color to shine.

A spectrum of reds and pinks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Julia is known for her signature red hair color, and the wavy styling here really shows off the different hues across her hair, from the darker, brownier areas to the brighter, more orange ones.

We also love how she's paired this with a soft, rosy blush on the cheeks and a brighter, candy pink on the lips for a subtle clash.

Golden glamor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wearing her hair in an elegant but textured updo, with a wave of voluminous, curved tendrils to show off the golden blonde tone, Julia already exudes elegance with this gorgeous look.

However, it's the shimmery, smoky eye, peach pink on the lips and glowy face that really adds an extra wow factor.

'90s business

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Starring in the 1994 film I Love Trouble, Julia goes all out 90s with this soft and warm beauty look.

Wearing her mid-length dark brown hair in a half-up, half-down style adds a business-like touch to this look, while the terracotta brown on her lips is a staple of the decade.

Light glossy waves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Veering slightly away from her signature red hair color, Julia opts for warm light brown highlights here, with a touch of shine to really show off the colour.

The soft wave also means the colour can catch the light so you can really see the different tones throughout.

Soft power glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With hair swept back into an updo with straight messy tendrils framing the face, smoked lids, and liner around the eyes, this look is both feminine and edgy.

We love the soft floral touch the star has added with a light petal pink on the lips.

Small town lawyer chic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Okay, so we all know this iconic look from the star, playing the titular character in the 2000 film Erin Brockovich.

Her natural hair texture and mid-length half-up, half-down styling give off late '90s in the most chic way, and we love the warm terracotta nude on her lips.

Bronzed with a bang

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This look is all about letting the warmth come through, with a bronzed complexion that really complements the golden highlights on the star's hair, worn swept away from her face.

We love the lone wavy bang, too, which adds just a little bit more interest.