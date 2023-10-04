Julia Roberts' best looks, from her many oversized suits to her slinkiest dresses

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Julia Roberts, 55, is an undeniable fashion icon, especially widely-known for her incredible style moments from the 90s. Here are 32 of Julia Roberts' best looks and fashion moments.

You're probably most familiar with Julia Roberts from many of her seminal roles in 90s hit films like Pretty Woman, My Best Friend's Wedding and Notting Hill. Undoubtedly, her looks are enviable in all of these movies - how could anyone forget looks like her opening outfit from Pretty Woman (the blonde bob, the blue leather mini skirt, the red oversized blazer... chef's kiss), or her simple black leather blazer and black beret while in the Notting Hill Bookstore?

Off the silver screen, however, Julia had equally exciting looks. Often wearing designers like Giorgio Armani, and sporting truly a boatload of menswear, she set many a 90s trend that are still incredibly trendy today - therefore rendering her style truly timeless.

From oversized short suits to slinky red carpet gowns, here are 32 of Julia Roberts' best looks over the last 40 years.

1. 1990 - The best oversized grey suit EVER

This is, hands down, one of Julia's most famous looks. While attending the 47th annual Golden Globe Awards, she sported this incredible, oversized grey suit from Giorgio Armani. Although she did win the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her starring role in Steel Magnolias (also starring our fave Dolly Parton) that year, she also - in our eyes - won best dressed of the night too in the stunning menswear ensemble.

2. 1990 - France in September

OK - who is she? Julia looked, of course, stunning as usual, sporting a new chop "wixie" haircut while attending the Deauxville Film Festival in France. That day, she chose a super casual look of an oversized light wash denim jacket, as well as a darker denim shirt underneath, and a pair of black tights that pulled her all-denim upper half together. Who says you can't wear two denim shirts at once?

3. 1999 - 'Notting Hill' Premiere

Julia Roberts famously wore this sparkly red number to the 1999 premiere of Notting Hill. Also at this premiere was the first time Julia had shown that she had armpit hair, with many widely-viewed photos of her lifting up her arms in front of the press still circling the internet to this day. You can't say Julia hasn't always been a trailblazer!

4. 1989 - Los Angeles

In one of Julia's more casual looks, she chose to leave her iconic curly hair down in a blown out style for this portrait, giving minimal glam. She also wore a light grey crewneck sweater, as well as a pair of baggy jeans and a very chic, large black belt with a square buckle.

5. 2022 - Yellow suit at Stephen Colbert

No, it's not the man with the yellow hat from Curious George - it's Julia Roberts! She wore this super fun, all-yellow suit for her most recent appearance on Late Night with Steven Colbert in 2022.

6. 1990 - 'Pretty Woman' poster

Pretty Woman is, of course, one of Julia Roberts' most memorable roles, and she has quite the arsenal of iconic outfits that her character wears throughout the movie. The outfit on the promotional poster, however, lives in our minds rent-free - between the over-the-knee pleather stiletto boots to the skin tight black skirt, we're always thinking about this image of her and Richard Gere.

7. 2008 - Met Gala

Julia got all dressed up for the first Monday in May, wearing a stunning Giorgio Armani silver gown as she stood on the red carpet for the annual Met Gala.

8. 1998 - Golden Globes

Wearing a halter neck, Julia Roberts turned up in style to the 1998 Golden Globes. Unusually (for her), she wore a form fitting, embellished dress, which featured an extensive floral patterns of reds and blues with gold accents. Although this look was slightly out of her usual attire, we can't help but love how singular this look is, from everything down to the blonde hair.

9. 1986 - Vintage NYC vibes

In this amazing picture that we unearthed, Julia is seen with her older brother, Eric Roberts. The two walk hand in hand through New York, with Julia wearing a very chic long coat with a white scarf and a pair of black studded boots that hit right at her calf.

10. 2014 - Grammys

We love Julia's later looks just as much as her older ones, and this stunning black mini dress is the perfect example of how her style remained effortless and chic. The star absolutely stunned at the 2014 Grammys, sporting a really lacy, black dress, which featured a plunging v-neck and bell sleeves that gave the look just a touch of 70s energy.

11. 2022 - Cannes

Following up with her love for suits, the star still incorporates this beloved wardrobe staple into her style whenever she can. She wore this stunning black pantsuit to Cannes in 2022, which featured a fun navy blue lapel that added some contrast to the elegant suit.

12. 1990 - Los Angeles

In a more casual look, Julia wore this darling brown maxi dress that boasted an equally adorable white floral pattern. To accessorize the look, she wore a simple pair of Keds-style white sneakers, as well as a black cardigan that help add to the look's casual vibe.

13. 2018 - NYC in a polka dot dress

This super chic NYC look starts with its star piece - a navy blue gown with light blue polka dots, structured at the waist with a cinched navy blue belt. She also wore a pair of black pump heels, and threw on a baby blue duster coat on top that perfectly accented the dots in her dress.

14. 2012 - Santa Monica

Julia Robers in a black and white polka dot jumpsuit and no shoes on? Amazing. We love this casual-chic look from 2012, where she attended the "Bring Back The Beach" Annual Awards Presentation & Dinner in Santa Monica with Daniel Moder.

15. 1989 - 'Back to the Future Pt. 2' premiere

Serving monochrome brown realness, Julia rocked this oh-so-chic look to the premiere for Back to the Future Pt. 2, which she attended with Alan Greisman. Between her wide-brimmed hat, her brown velvet suit vest, and her stunning tailored brown trousers, we really can't get enough of this easy-breezy, yet super stylish look.

16. 1990 - London in the fall

Personally, we're trying to recreate this outfit as quickly as humanly possible. While on a promotional shoot for Steel Magnolias, Julia wore this incredible ensemble, whci started with a base of a pair of simple black pants and an orange t-shirt. Over the outfit, she wore a stunning brown corduroy coat, as well as a pair of black cowboy boots that are seriously *too* cool.

17. 1989 - 'Great Balls of Fire!' premiere

Another example of a super stunning, rather casual outfit; this look consisted of an oversized, white cable knit sweater, as well as a small black mini skirt, and a pair of black suede over the knee boots. Although we can't *personally* imagine wearing this outfit to a movie premiere, we love that she did - it helps us get some ideas to refresh our fall weather wardrobes.

18. 1986 - Pajama chic with Christopher Walken

OK - hear us out. Even though Julia is wearing essentially what we're usually wearing when we roll out of bed in the morning, she makes it STILL look so chic. With a camel coloured sweater vest and a light blue pair of bloomers, as well as a pair of black flats, she took sleepwear into streetwear to the next level.

19. 1989 - 'Miss Firecracker' premiere

Those curls! Truly, a staple of Julia Roberts' iconic style are her bouncy, amazing curls, and they really shine with this incredible all-black outfit. Wearing a simple pair of black biker shorts, a black blazer, and a pair of black leather loafers for shoes, she took her androgynous style to a new level with this look.

20. 1990 - What to wear to the airport, ft. Julia Roberts

After hopping off a plane at LAX in 1990, Julia got caught by paparazzi - which is unfortunate for her, but lucky for us, as we now have another incredible outfit to recreate. Combining a simple pair of baggy blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a black cardigan, she looked amazing, even for just having gotten off a plane.

21. 2001 - Oscars

What can we say? Her stunning black and white dress speaks for itself. And the Oscar trophy isn't a bad accessory either.

22. 1997 - Julia serving 90s

No, you don't understand, we're obsessed with this look. The floral slip dress, the green cardi, the black platform sandals... the BOB! The ultimate 90s serve.

23. 1993 - SAG Awards

As you've probably noticed by now, Julia always looks impeccable for an award show - and the 1993 Screen Actors' Guild Awards were no exception. Sporting a green velvet coat-dress and black tights, the star looks incredible and so stylish.

24. 2022 - Albie Awards

Supporting George and Amal Clooney, Julia attended the 2nd Albie Awards, part of the Clooney Foundation For Justice, in style. She wore a really fashion-forward combo of a black blazer with a pink and orange chevron print, as well as a matching shirt and a black skirt to top the business-ready look off.

25. 2022 - Adidas suit

OK, yes, another suit. We told you, she loves suits! This one, however, is extremely cool, boasting a tan colour and some funky Adidas logos and motifs plastered on the look. Interestingly, Julia doesn't often go for sportswear, so it's curious why she chose to wore Adidas, but nevertheless, it looks amazing on her.

26. 1997 - NYC in a trenchcoat

First of all, does anyone else think this harircut makes Julia look a little like Anna Wintour? We digress. Anyway, the star did look incredible this day, sporting a statement trench coat with her all-black outfit - perhaps calling to the energy of Audrey Hepburn a la Breakfast at Tiffany's?

27. 1995 - NYC

Wearing yet another easily recreated outfit, Julia looked so cool wearing this oversized navy blue sweater, which she paired with a plain white t-shirt and a pair of navy blue and white paperbag pants with a tie waist. Oh, and just about the chicest black sunglasses we've ever seen.

28. 2022 - Stripes, stripes, and more stripes in NYC

We think perhaps the main idea of this outfit was "stripes." However, as we also know by now, Julia loved her short suits and pantsuits, so it's only appropriate she sported this really stylish striped one in New York in the winter of 2022.

29. 1991 - Florals and loafers for summer

Groundbreaking. (IYKYK).

In 1991, Julia wore this chic, quilted floral dress while out in NYC, wearing a pair of tiny black sunglasses, as well as a pair of black loafers with some slouchy white socks - a footwear trend that still holds up even 30 years later.

30. 2018 - Blonde, blue suit bombshell

We just love everything about this look. The baby blue power suit goes so perfectly with her honey blonde hair, and we love the graphic tee she sported underneath the suit. Tres magnifique. And the black, strappy heeled sandals? Say less.

31. 1990 - Oscars

Although Julia does love to incorporate more androgynous silhouettes into her wardrobe, she also occasionally switches things up and wears something truly feminine and elegant, like this brown, curve-hugging dress from the 1990 Academy Awards.

32. 2022 - Another short suit

We just had to include this one. Between the grey tailored corset at the center of the outfit, to the plaid structured shorts and the oversized grey blazer, we're head over heels for this fun menswear look from 2022.