Meghan Markle follows Kate's lead in a stunning pink short-suit from one of the coolest brands around

Meghan Markle recently stepped out in a brightly colored, tailored short-suit - one of the biggest summer fashion trends for 2023.

Meghan Markle always stuns us with her sartorial choices. We love her robust collection of sunglasses, her taste in high-quality denim, etc. - and her most recent outfit is no exception to this rule.

Last night, April 24, she arrived at the LA Lakers game wearing a truly chic outfit comprised of a matching pink linen blazer and shorts, both tailored perfectly.

The short-suit, which is from designer Staud (opens in new tab), boasts a delightful, summery pink hue, perfect for any summer occasion; in Meghan's case, a Lakers game.

She paired her short-suit with a crisp white t-shirt underneath her blazer, as well as a pair of nude pump heels from Aquazurra (opens in new tab) to dress the outfit up. For accessories, she chose to wear a large gold watch, as well as some simple stud earrings to balance out the look.

Short-suits are undoubtedly rising in popularity as the summer months approach. We've already seen them start to hit retailers, and now, celebs seem to be catching on to the trend as well. Regardless of age, short-suits are a fantastic way to get dressed up without compromising comfort (and temperature for those grueling summer days) - so we're 100% here for them.

Another great factor about short-suits is that you can dress them up or down - so although Meghan chose to pair her outfit with nude heels, you could easily opt for some stylish sandals or sneakers.

Although Meghan's Staud short-suit retails at quite a lofty price tag (blazer ($375) (opens in new tab), shorts ($245) (opens in new tab)), we found some similar styles that achieve that same summery look without breaking the bank.

Another great thing about these short-suits is that they're customizable in a variety of ways. Of course, you can pick from a range of colors that might suit your style best, as well as being able to have a range of fabrics to pick from. Meghan's specifically is linen, which is great for hot summer days and nights - but if you're going more formal, you may want to go for a thicker fabric, like a cotton and polyester blend.

Meghan wasn't the first Royal associated with pink pantsuits, though - Kate Middleton has long been rocking the pantsuits, even having stepped out in a pastel pink suit in recent years. Meghan just modernized the style, opting for a pair of shorts instead of pants for the bottom, making the look more casual and wearable for every day. Turns out, maybe the Royals are responsible for setting some fashion trends.