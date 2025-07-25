I'm a professional beauty shopper, and even I was surprised to see this luxury British fragrance brand on Amazon

Nowadays, making additions to your perfume stash can require a hefty investment, especially when you're eyeing up a luxury, designer scent.

Collectively, we can agree that we're all on the same mission to scout out a long-lasting perfume that leaves a notable impression on us and everyone else we come across - and bonus points if it doesn't break the bank in the process. But, as someone who quite literally scrolls Amazon every day scouting out the best beauty buys for a living, I'll admit that it's unusual to see any high-end best perfumes for women available to shop on the site.

So, you can imagine my surprise when I stumbled across a plethora of popular Floris London scents on Amazon - not to mention, boasting lower price tags than usual. With all that said, these are my top six finds that are worth your attention...

The luxe fragrance brand we never expected to see on Amazon

Having first hit the fragrance scene nearly three centuries ago, Floris London are true masters of perfumery, creating everything from aromatic and amber perfumes to florals and the best fruity perfumes. Each scent is crafted in England using some of the finest ingredients from around the world. In fact, the brand has amassed some well-known figures as fans over the years, most notably Marilyn Monroe and Florence Nightingale.

Floral Floris London White Rose Eau De Toilette 50ml £45 at Amazon RRP: £110 | Fragrance type: Floral | Notes: Rose, iris, amber, musk First crafted back in the early 1800s, White Rose is the perfect traditional floral perfume with its green top notes and complementing heart of jasmine, rose and iris. The blend is then softened with its warming base of musk, amber and powdery notes. Floris even reference this floral fragrance as Florence Nightingale's signature scent, who had bottles shipped out to her while nursing in the Crimea war. Buy if: You're a fan of traditional floral fragrances, in particular rose and iris notes Green floral Floris London Night Scented Jasmine Eau De Toilette 50ml £50 at Amazon RRP: £110 | Fragrance type: Floral, green | Notes: White jasmine, neroli blossom, green flora, rose, sandalwood Oozing opulent femininity, Night Scented Jasmine was inspired Mr Floris' 'Jasmine' fragrance from 1806, capturing the essence of warm Mediterranean summer nights. This white floral scent blends uplifting notes of jasmine with neroli blossom, green flora and roses. The fragrance is then grounded with seductive elements of amber, musk, sandalwood and vetiver, which combines with the florals to transport you sunset in the Balearic islands. Buy if: You're seeking a warming, feminine floral fragrance Marine floral Floris London Sirena Eau De Parfum 100ml £75 at Amazon RRP: £180 | Fragrance type: Floral, marine | Notes: Jasmine, peony, bergamot, pink peppercorn, patchouli and sandalwood Taking inspiration from Mô, the bronze mermaid of Mahon, Minorca (the birthplace to Founder, Juan Famenias Floris), Sirena is a true marine scent. Its floral heart of peony and rose is complemented by juicy summer berries, before being toned down with a base of musk, patchouli and sandalwood. The result? A warm, spirited scent that is reminiscent of a sun-kissed island and cool sea breeze. Buy if: Fresher, marine perfumes are more your cup of tea Amber gourmand Floris London Honey Oud Eau De Parfum 100ml View at Amazon RRP: £110 | Fragrance type: Gourmand, amber | Notes: Bergamot, rose, honey, oud and vanilla For those who like to steer clear of stereotypical florals, Honey Oud is a scent with a more gourmand amber stance. It boasts a cocktail of creamy vanilla, English honey and warming oud, with a subtle touch of rose. The result? A sweet yet rich and luxe-feeling fragrance that is almost good enough to eat. Buy if: You like to opt for oriental, woody perfumes Soft floral Floris London Lily Eau De Toilette 100ml View at Amazon RRP: £110 | Fragrance type: Floral, green | Notes: White tea, lily of the valley, Bulgarian rose, ylang ylang and cedarwood As the name suggests, this more recent addition to the brand's lineup of floral scents is inspired by the Lily of the Valley flower. The fragrance harmoniously combines notes of Egyptian jasmine and Bulgarian rose, while elements of sparkling white tea add a clean yet woody and musky warmth to the skin. Buy if: You're seeking a soft, barely-there floral fragrance

What is Floris London?

Marking the oldest perfumery in the UK, Floris London is a British fragrance house that was founded back in 1730 by Juan Famenias Floris and his wife Elizabeth. Since then, the brand have been known (and loved) for crafting luxury perfumes for women, men and the home. Now, Floris makes home to an abundance of carefully considered fragrances, bath and body formulas, candles and other scented home goods.

Where else can you shop Floris London?

You can purchase Floris London's entire lineup of fragrances directly from their website. However, for those wanting to try the perfumes out before they buy, their range is also stocked in 10 stores in the UK, including Fortnum and Mason. Alternatively, you can also shop their scents via various retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods and AllBeauty.