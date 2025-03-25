The Amazon Spring Sale has some great savings, but we've found 18 beauty deals that are even better
Now is the time to bag a significant discount on some of the biggest names in beauty, including Jo Malone and Charlotte Tilbury
Amazon's Spring Sale is here with a plethora of stellar beauty savings, but we've shopped around and found even better discounts to be snapped up - including deals on Jo Malone, Elemis, Charlotte Tilbury and more.
Shopping for beauty products isn't just our passion, it's quite literally part of our job description. With decades of experience in finding rare Dyson Airwrap deals or testing the best fake tan for mature skin, we've become professionals at scouting out a bargain. After years of research, we've narrowed down how to spot a genuinely good deal, the best retailers to shop for beauty deals at and even the best time of year to shop for a worthwhile saving.
With the Amazon Spring Sale 2025 now in full swing (and offering an array of great deals across beauty), we've put our bargain-hunting cap on and scoured the web to find even better savings on big-named brands that you won't want to miss out on.
The Quick Links
Looking for no fuss, no frills discounts? Let's cut to the chase, we've rounded up a list of retailers where you'll find top savings on unsexy skincare staples, the best ghd straighteners and trending beauty buys.
- Amazon: Shop the Spring Sale with deals on Elizabeth Arden, Tan Luxe and more
- AllBeauty: Rare savings of up to 50% off brands such as Jo Malone London, Clinique and NUXE
- Cult Beauty: Save up to 50% on Sol de Janeiro, Summer Fridays, Glow Recipe and more
- Debenhams: Up to 50% off, plus another 5% discount, across the entire beauty lineup
- Face The Future: Get up to 35% off the likes of K18, Augustinus Bader and Color Wow
- Look Fantastic: Huge discounts of up to 75% off Kiehls, Kérastase, Elemis and more
- Sephora: Price tags marked down by up to 55% on Bondi Sands, Laura Mercier and YSL
- Selfridges: Enjoy 20% discounts on all ghd tools, products and accessories
The very best beauty deals to snap up right now
Top deals: Editor's picks
As we searched high and low for beauty deals, we made sure to make a note of the crème de la crème of discounts available to shop right now. We've scouted out huge unmissable savings and even discounts on some of our most reached for products - including a £107 saving on a top LED mask and a rare Jo Malone deal.
Most LED face masks require a pretty penny investment, so when we spotted the mask that earned our overall best red light therapy device top spot, we just knew we had to share. Save a significant £93 on the Dr Dennis Gross DRX Spectralite FaceWare Pro, which uses both red and blue light to combat acne, minimise fine lines and reduce the appearance of discolouration.
Arguably the most talked about fragrance in recent years, our Digital Beauty Ecommerce Editor is a huge fan of Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 after it left an impression on her senses that has never been matched since. Despite rarely being on sale, it currently has a 15% discount, making it the perfect time to snap a bottle up for less.
Looking for the perfect spring manicure? Essie's Matter Of Fiction Gel Couture Nail Polish is the perfect addition to your nail care assortment. This sheer pink hue not only makes for chic and sophisticated talons, but also boasts a long-lasting 15 days wear time.
Best skincare deals
Skincare is a daily essential. Take one of the best face moisturisers or the best face masks for example, if you're looking for a luxury indulgent formula, they can often set you back a few pretty pennies. Thankfully, we've stumbled across a fair few skincare deals to get your hands on, including...
The Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is adored by many Elemis fans, including some A-list celebrities. Working to hydrate the skin for a firm and supple complexion, its powerful ingredients also work to boost elasticity and therefore reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, it's equipped with SPF 30 broad spectrum protection from harmful UV rays. Oh, and we couldn't forget that it now has 20% off it's usually hefty price tag.
Keep your complexion protected against the harmful effects of UV rays with this invisible, weightless and unscented sunscreen from Supergoop! Now marked down by 20%, this formula is rich in antioxidants and acts as a gripping primer, ensuring your makeup sits nicely on top.
One of Kiehl's hero products, this rich and creamy formula hydrates the under-eye region, whilst protecting the area against external aggressors. Infused with caffeine, avocado oil and vitamins B and E, this eye cream is designed to awaken tired, dull eyes for a nourished and energised appearance. What's more, it now has a notable 29% discount.
Best makeup deals
Want to see in the sunnier seasons with a refresh of your makeup bag? Well, now's the best time to do so! Whether you're in the market for a lengthening mascara, one of the best lightweight foundations or a tinted brow gel to give you a fuller appearance, buckle up as there are plenty of savings to be made from some of the biggest brands in the makeup world right now - including Charlotte Tilbury, Glossier and Lancôme.
You can now save 25% on the Hypnôse Mascara, which we ranked the very best Lancôme mascara. This gem encourages longer, fuller-looking lashes without any clumping or smudging, thanks to its waxy formula and lash-separating brush.
With a cult following, including our Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson, the Hollywood Flawless Filter is one of the best Charlotte Tilbury products the brand has to offer. Whether used as a primer, glow-booster or lightweight foundation, this radiant formula is the ultimate makeup multi-tasker.
Say bye-bye to sparse brows with this innovative eyebrow gel-pomade from Glossier. Its volumising formula not only sets hairs in place, but also applies a subtle tint, thickens and conditions for fuller-looking brows.
Best haircare deals
Whether you're looking to add some oomph to your strands with a volume-boosting spray or perhaps protect your tresses from the harmful effects of constantly using heated tools to style your hair, we've uncovered savings of up to 25% on buys from the likes of ghd, Color Wow and Philip Kingsley. Happy hair, happy bank account!
Protect your tresses from unwanted heat damage with ghd's Bodyguard Spray, which we ranked as one of the best heat protection sprays on the market. Shielding your strands from damage, this mist coats each strand with the protective formula ready for heated styling, giving your hair a smoother, healthier appearance.
Give your tresses some oomph with Color Wow's Raise the Root Spray, which delivers a thicker and lifted appearance to flat hair, leaving it full of body and bounce.
If you're on the hunt for the best shampoos for fine hair, look no further than Philip Kingsley's Body Building Shampoo. Perfect for those with flat, limp strands, this formula not only works to cleanse the hair but also controls flyaways and boosts volume, giving your tresses a naturally fuller and thicker appearance.
Best fragrance deals
It's no secret that some of the best perfumes for women come with an investment-worthy price tag to match. So, it makes perfect sense to nab your signature scent, or one you've had on your radar for some time, while there are significant fragrance deals on offer - think a popular Sol de Janeiro body mist and a scent that smells different on everyone.
Trust us, it's rare to see a Jo Malone fragrance with any saving at all, let alone an impressive £35 discount. This 100ml bottle of the iconic brand's Dark Amber & Ginger Lily scent has been marked down an impressive 22%, meaning you can bag it for less than £125.
Enjoy a signature scent that is personal to you with Glossier's You Eau de Parfum, which now has a 15% discount. This fragrance boasts notes of pink pepper, iris and ambrox for a soft, warm yet spicy scent. The thing that sets this perfume apart from others is that it melts into the skin and is intensified by the warmth of your body to reveal a unique scent that smells different on everyone.
Save £9.50 on this best-selling Sol de Janeiro pick, which boasts a sunny scent with notes of vanilla, salted caramel and nutty pistachio. Once dried down onto the skin, this popular body mist has warm gourmand notes, with hints of jasmine petals, almond and sandalwood - irresistible!
Best bodycare deals
For many, bodycare can be the one area where you opt for an affordable price over a quality formula. However, beauty sales can offer you the opportunity to invest in an arsenal of luxe bodycare buys, whilst saving you some pennies in the process. We've spotted savings on a gourmand best-smelling body lotion and an ever-popular shimmer-infused body oil that is perfect for the summer months, just to mention a few.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Golden Shimmer Dry Oil is a French skincare best-seller. This luxurious non-greasy formula is equipped with gold shimmering mineral particles that illuminate the skin with a healthy satin sheen. It also works to hydrate the skin with its cocktail of vitamin E and nourishing plant oils, plus leaves sweet floral fragrance behind. Oh, and it currently has a 23% discount too!
Hydrate your skin with this nourishing body cream from Elemis and save yourself 20% while doing so. Enriched with a stellar blend of oils, this creamy formula encourages long-lasting moisture. Plus, it also leaves behind a moreish scent of frangipani flowers.
Infused with skincare ingredients, plant-based DHA and cacao extract, this hydrating self-tan formula unlocks a natural-looking sun-kissed glow. While a bottle would typically set you back £44, you can currently nab a bottle for just £30, as it has 20% off.
Your beauty deals FAQs, answered
When is the Amazon Spring Sale?
The 2025 Amazon Spring Deal Days officially kickstarted on Tuesday 25th March and will run until Monday 31st March. The sale is set to feature impressive discounts of up to 45% off major brands, including ghd, Elemis, the Inkey List and L'Oréal Paris.
Taking into consideration everything we've seen crop up in previous Amazon sales, we are expecting to see savings on skincare staples, make-up must-haves and luxe hair tools - such as the best hair dryers and the best cordless straighteners. For example, last year's Amazon Spring Sale we saw the ghd Original Hair Straightener & Styler marked down from £139 to £96.99.
When is the best time to bag a beauty deal?
It'll come as no surprise that the best time of the year to bag a beauty deal is during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which are set to take place later this year, from Friday 28th November 2025 to Monday 1st December 2025. Last year, we spotted huge savings across numerous beauty retailers, including up to £80 off of the Shark Flexstyle and up to 50% off Clinique's best-sellers.
You can also expect to nab significant discounts across an array of beauty brands, such as Elemis, Clarins, L'Occitane and more, during Amazon's annual sale events - including Amazon Prime Day, Amazon Big Deal Days and the Amazon Spring Sale. That said, it's worth keeping an eye out for sales events at individual retailers (including Sephora, Look Fantastic and Face The Future) throughout the year, but we'll be sure to keep you updated with the very best deals they have to offer.
Where are the best places to shop beauty deals?
When it comes to scouting out a money-saving deal, the key is knowing the best places to shop. As professional beauty shoppers, we've noticed that the majority of retailers and department stores frequently run sales events, with the likes of Look Fantastic, Sephora and Amazon offering some of the biggest savings. While some specific brands are less likely to offer discounts via their own website, for example Jo Malone London, there are rare savings to be made on these brand's products by shopping via e-tailers, such AllBeauty.
