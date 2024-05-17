Kerry Washington's fringed blunt bob is such a flattering statement – and one that'll be everywhere this summer

If you needed any more proof that a choppy bob continues to be at the forefront of current 2024 hair trends, look no further than Kerry Washington's full-fringed take on the style.

From the French bob to the cowgirl bob and Hollywood bob, it can feel as though the iterations of on-trend bob hairstyles are endless – and as the looks du jour prove, that isn't slowing down any time soon.

Kerry Washington looks great with just about any hairstyle and this week stepped out in New York for the 2024 Disney Upfront presentation sporting a choppy bob with bangs that, we're sure you'll agree, looked seriously sharp. Because of the high-shine finish, it gives serious expensive-looking hair vibes, too.

Kerry's go-to hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew – who was responsible for her Met Gala red carpet look, too – also shared a behind-the-scenes reel of the star's swishy bob, giving us some further insights into the hairstyle.

"@kerrywashington's choppy fresh cut is banging!" she captioned the clip alongside the scissors emoji. "Her mid way bangs added some edge to this classic cut! Hair by me!". Takisha also added that she used her own brand of extensions, TSD Hair, to create the look.

How to style a sleek bob

How you style a sleek bob will depend on your hair's natural pattern and thickness, but smooth is the operative word here. Some form of heat protection is a non-negotiable, no matter your hair type. If your hair is at all prone to frizz, ensuring your hair is sufficiently moisturised is crucial, while applying one of the best hair products for humidity is also a good idea. This will help to ensure your hair retains the smooth finish. For hair that doesn't have a lot of natural volume or falls flat at the roots, you'll probably find a volume-boosting product and/or root lift spray useful here, too.

If your hair is naturally straight or only has a slight wave, blow dry downwards with a narrow nozzle attachment to encourage and retain smoothness. Those with a lot of hair may find it easy to do so in two or more sections. If your hair has a wave to it, running your best straighteners over your hair once dry will smooth it out and seal the cuticle. For curlier hair types, you'll want to dry your hair in sections, stretching it out to help achieve the smooth finish (a 2-in-1 hair dryer brush or multi-styler like the Dyson Airwrap or similar may be easier than a separate hair dryer and brush). Then, use a pair of the best straighteners for curly hair or for thick hair for that final smoothing and sealing step. If your hair absorbs oils easily, finish with a little of this to boost its smoothness and shine.

As well as that choppy, swishy bob, Kerry's makeup look was created by James Kaliardos, a gorgeous brown smokey eye that beautifully enhanced hers. This look one of the most reliable eye makeup looks if your end goal is intense glamour, and very appropriate for an evening 'do.

If you've been debating a bob, this look could be your sign to go for the chop...