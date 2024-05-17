Kerry Washington's fringed blunt bob is such a flattering statement – and one that'll be everywhere this summer
Yet more proof that the bob reigns supreme
If you needed any more proof that a choppy bob continues to be at the forefront of current 2024 hair trends, look no further than Kerry Washington's full-fringed take on the style.
From the French bob to the cowgirl bob and Hollywood bob, it can feel as though the iterations of on-trend bob hairstyles are endless – and as the looks du jour prove, that isn't slowing down any time soon.
Kerry Washington looks great with just about any hairstyle and this week stepped out in New York for the 2024 Disney Upfront presentation sporting a choppy bob with bangs that, we're sure you'll agree, looked seriously sharp. Because of the high-shine finish, it gives serious expensive-looking hair vibes, too.
A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)
A photo posted by on
Kerry's go-to hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew – who was responsible for her Met Gala red carpet look, too – also shared a behind-the-scenes reel of the star's swishy bob, giving us some further insights into the hairstyle.
"@kerrywashington's choppy fresh cut is banging!" she captioned the clip alongside the scissors emoji. "Her mid way bangs added some edge to this classic cut! Hair by me!". Takisha also added that she used her own brand of extensions, TSD Hair, to create the look.
How to style a sleek bob
How you style a sleek bob will depend on your hair's natural pattern and thickness, but smooth is the operative word here. Some form of heat protection is a non-negotiable, no matter your hair type. If your hair is at all prone to frizz, ensuring your hair is sufficiently moisturised is crucial, while applying one of the best hair products for humidity is also a good idea. This will help to ensure your hair retains the smooth finish. For hair that doesn't have a lot of natural volume or falls flat at the roots, you'll probably find a volume-boosting product and/or root lift spray useful here, too.
If your hair is naturally straight or only has a slight wave, blow dry downwards with a narrow nozzle attachment to encourage and retain smoothness. Those with a lot of hair may find it easy to do so in two or more sections. If your hair has a wave to it, running your best straighteners over your hair once dry will smooth it out and seal the cuticle. For curlier hair types, you'll want to dry your hair in sections, stretching it out to help achieve the smooth finish (a 2-in-1 hair dryer brush or multi-styler like the Dyson Airwrap or similar may be easier than a separate hair dryer and brush). Then, use a pair of the best straighteners for curly hair or for thick hair for that final smoothing and sealing step. If your hair absorbs oils easily, finish with a little of this to boost its smoothness and shine.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Shop our sleek bob essentials
RRP: £42
A great way to keep on top of damaged hair, as its name suggests Living Proof's Triple Bond Complex works to restore three types of broken bonds, strengthening and fortifying your hair in the process. The result is rejuvenated and healthy-feeling strands.
RRP: £27
An iconic hair product, this anti-humidity heat protection spray helps to create a lasting smooth style. It's very fluid – therefore a lot can be used on your hair – and the results can last for as many as three shampoos.
RRP: From £28.50
An oil is a great way to keep hair moisturised as well as boosting shine – and can be applied to damp or dry hair to do so. The entire Davines OI range is brilliant, but the oil is especially nourishing, working to really moisturise hair that's prone to dryness and frizz.
As well as that choppy, swishy bob, Kerry's makeup look was created by James Kaliardos, a gorgeous brown smokey eye that beautifully enhanced hers. This look one of the most reliable eye makeup looks if your end goal is intense glamour, and very appropriate for an evening 'do.
If you've been debating a bob, this look could be your sign to go for the chop...
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.
-
-
Queen Mary of Denmark nails outdoorsy chic in edgy utility pants, puffy gilet and sturdy walking boots
Queen Mary of Denmark's practical outdoors outfit is the perfect spring-ready camping look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Helen Skelton goes colour clash chic in ravishing red dress and candy pink heels
Helen Skelton's red dress and pink heels was a vibrant combination that caught our eye and it couldn't be more perfect for summer
By Emma Shacklock Published