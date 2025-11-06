Jennifer Lawrence's deep, wine-red lipstick was made for winter wear - and we've found 3 chic shade matches

While a red lip is a timeless classic, there's just something that feels so right about wearing a rich cherry or burgundy shade when winter rolls around. And despite their boldness, it is possible to make them feel effortless, and Jennifer Lawrence has given us the perfect makeup template.

It's surprising how transformative a long-lasting lipstick can be to the overall look and 'put-together-ness' of your makeup, especially when you opt for a swipe of a dark or classic blue-toned red. The best red lipsticks are deemed timeless for a reason and never fail to elevate a look, no matter the season or occasion. To us, though, there's never a better time to wear the colour than when the temperature plummets and festive party invitations pour in. The richness of it aligns so well with the themes of the season - this is especially true of darker, wine-like reds. And if you've ever been stuck on how to wear red lipstick, Jennifer Lawrence has delivered a masterclass.

The actress stepped out on November 1st, wearing the sultriest of deep reds, whilst keeping the rest of her makeup beautifully subtle and naturally, we're taking notes.

Why Jennifer Lawrence's dark red lip is such a winter signature

While touted as a very classic look, wearing red lipstick can feel very daunting, but we're actually of the mind that a burgundy or berry red is actually slightly more wearable than a bright, orange or blue red. In a similar way to how burgundy nails elevate an outfit, while remaining fairly understated, a merlot-like lipstick feels very effortless and sophisticated, rather than ultra-statement.

Well, that's certainly how we feel about Jennifer Lawrence's makeup at the New York Premiere of "Die My Love" on November 1st, anyway.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Kristina Bumphrey/Variety)

Her look, which was created by celebrity makeup artist Georgie Eisdell, featured a luxe and slightly glossy wine-red lip as its focal point, complemented by a simple, matte-brown eye and subtly bronzed cheeks.

Often, less is more with red lipstick and balancing the boldness of it with a subtle eye and pared-back skin is the trick to making it feel wearable. Plus, the combination never fails to look incredibly chic, so if in doubt, allow your lipstick to be the star of the show.

After a bit of internet sleuthing, we were actually able to find the exact lippie shade Lawrence wore on the red carpet, with the Dior Beauty Lovers Instagram account sharing that the brand's Dior Rouge On Stage Shine lipstick in Red Shock was to thank for the gorgeous, wintery look. And in case you're keen to build your collection of dark red lipsticks, or prefer a more satin formula, we've gone ahead and scouted out two more close matches.

Recreate Jennifer Lawrence's wine-red lipstick look

The key to really mastering lipstick application is prep. Begin with either a lip scrub or a very hydrating balm (about half an hour or so before applying your chosen shade), to help ward off dryness and any texture the lipstick might accentuate or cling to. For a precise look, we also recommend applying one of the best lip liners in a similar shade to your lipstick.

As for the lippie itself, you can opt for a matte formula, but Lawrence is wearing one with more of a shiny finish, which can be a bit more forgiving than the former - and more comfortable.