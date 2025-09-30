Cool, messy and oh-so-shiny, Helen Mirren's French bob ticks every box

History is often made on the runway, and in the case of L’Oréal Paris' Le Défilé show, it has graced us with the ultimate bob inspiration to end our search forever - courtesy of Dame Helen Mirren and her perfectly ruffled French-style cut.

If you've been clued in on this year's hair trends, you'll know that bobs are very much in. In fact, we've seen a new iteration spring up with every season, like the Riviera bob, for instance, and the especially romantic-looking French bob. If the latter is something that speaks to you, we have some good news: Helen Mirren just debuted her own tres chic spin on the look while strutting down the runway for L’Oréal's Spring/Summer 2026 womenswear show, as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The cut offers the perfect blend of effortlessness and refinement, thanks to its tousled texture but healthy shine. And having chatted to the icon herself, we have some exclusive intel on how she achieves said reflective gleam...

Helen Mirren's luxe French bob and how she keeps her strands so glossy

We're of the firm belief that few celebrities have a hair anthology to rival that of Helen Mirren's. The actor has sported everything, from waist-length silver strands to a pastel pink pixie cut, with each as chic and statement as the next. Of all Helen Mirren's hairstyles, though, it's her bobs that stand out to us, in particular, this perfectly Parisian trim.

As a L’Oréal Paris Ambassador, Mirren has walked in the Le Défilé show several times, with each appearance bringing another bold look - from eyeliner to fluffy curls. This year was again no exception, as Mirren paired a shimmering, sculptural long-sleeved top and black trousers with a fluffy, face-framing bob and side fringe.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Arnold Jerocki)

The cut looks both timeless and modern, with the texture adding a 'lived-in' feel, while the shape of the bob and the addition of the fringe bring a classicness. The healthy shine to Mirren's strands is also enviable - and we have exclusive intel on how she achieves it.

When asked by Kerrie Hughes, Digital Editor of woman&home, on how she manages to maintain said hair health, what with all this hair transforming going on between fashion shows and red carpets, Mirren quipped, "No. Honestly, I don't really."

While there's not one product responsible for the glossy gleam, she did add that, "I've been through my Olaplex period. You know, and it was kind of nice. But I have to say, in general, with shampoos and conditioners and everything, the technology now is really, really good.

"And I do like to use non-sulphate. I love that shampoo that doesn't really shampoo. You know, it's like a cleaning conditioner that you put on your hair. And that's great."

Mirren also gave a shoutout to L’Oréal's iconic Elnett hairspray when quizzed on her favourite heritage product from the brand. She shared that while she's not really a 'hairspray person', many hairdressers that she has worked with previously rave about it.

"We've all grown up and grown old with the smell of Elnett around us. And I have to say, I always say hairdressers, all hairdressers, bring out the Elnett. And I say, 'Elnett, really, really, you of all the products out there, Elnett?' They say, 'it's the best.'"

She added, "They say because it's light, it's light, and you can brush it out, it's not heavy."

Sulphate-Free L’Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss Sulphate Free Shampoo for Dull Hair View at Boots RRP: £12.99 While Mirren didn't cite the exact sulphate-free shampoo she uses, L’Oréal Paris does offer their own range. This one, in particular, is designed to deliver a glossy shine to dull and damaged strands. Its formula is powered by glycolic acid and a 'Glycolic Gloss Complex,' which works to seal the cuticle and condition your strands, for a long-lasting shine. A Timeless Buy L’Oréal Paris Elnett Hairspray Normal Hold View at Boots RRP: £5.15 A favourite of celebrity hairdressers, L’Oréal's Elnett hairspray is truly a timeless buy and delivers flexible, lightweight hold to your strands, along with a nostalgic scent and reflective shine. There's no stickiness or stiffness. Instead, the spray delivers eliable hold (for up to 24 hours) and can be removed from your hair with a quick brush. Beauty team-approved Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector Pre-Shampoo Strengthening and Reparative Hair Treatment View at Look Fantastic RRP: £28 Mirren mentioned that she's previously used Olaplex products on her hair, and while there are many popular options, from the brand's hair oil to their toning shampoos, the No.3 Hair Perfector gets our vote. Boasting a blend of actives, this pre-shampoo treatment works to smooth, hydrate, and strengthen your strands, leaving them visibly shinier.

Along with sulphate-shampoos, Mirren also mentioned another, more unusual method, which she's convinced aided the condition and thickness of her hair.

"To say a very famous name, who sadly is no longer with us. But Edna O’Brien was a sort of friend. I knew her a long time ago, and she said, 'This is what you must do with your hair, and it's really good for it.' And she grabbed my hair, and she pulled it like this - really, really hard, you know, very aggressively, it really hurt.

"And she said, "That's great for your hair." And you know, I can tell that she's right, because what it does is it brings blood to the scalp."

Mirren then quipped, "When my hair was great - I was doing Anthony and Cleopatra, and I was doing yoga at the time. I still do a bit of yoga, but not like I used to. And I used to stand on my head, and I would stand on my head for two or three minutes a day, and my hair was amazing.

"I didn't do it for my hair; it was coincidental. But my hair got to be really thick and good, and in beautiful condition. And I think it was standing on my head and bringing the blood to the scalp."

If a headstand is off the cards, scalp stimulation is the key takeaway, as Mirren adds, "they do say that keeping your scalp moving, your scalp must keep moving, and I think what Edna O'Brien said was probably true."