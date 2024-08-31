11 times Helen Mirren's hairstyles have been a masterclass in easy-chic

From timeless bobs to playful colours, Helen Mirren's hairstyles are as varied as they are refreshingly simple to replicate

Helen Mirren is pictured with a pink pixie cut, a slicked-back bob and long, side-swept hair look in a pink watercolour paint-style template
From short bobs and sleek updos to embracing natural greys, Helen Mirren's repertoire of hairstyles never fails to impress, nor supply inspiration regardless of your hair length or styling prowess...

Everyone has that one hairstyle, cut or colour that they've tried to disastrous effect and have sworn off ever since - be it a DIY fringe or spontaneous pixie cut. One name we feel is exempt from this universal experience, however, is Dame Helen Mirren - whose anthology of flattering and oh-so-chic hairstyles seems to grow every year. Indeed, we've seen her pull off everything, from glossy waves to wet-look bobs - both of which feature on our list of 2024 hair trends. While varied, her looks often have two things in common; elegance and simplicity.

So, if you find yourself in need of inspiration, be it for styling or your next big trim, we've rounded up 11 of our favourite Helen Mirren hairstyles - all of which are timeless and easy to replicate...

11 Helen Mirren-approved hairstyles to consider, for easy elegance

If you're a fan of the actor, you'll know that Helen Mirren is not afraid of experimenting with her hair. Since 2023, we've seen her with long, side-swept hair, a collarbone bob and even a bright blue updo, which she debuted at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She's also inspired many to embrace their natural grey and white strands, having demonstrated how luxe icy tones (like that of the crystal clear hair trend) can be when paired with elevated hairstyles.

This means that there's likely to be a Helen Mirren-approved look to suit every preference - so we've rounded up 11 for a variety of occasions, seasons and aesthetics...

Our versatile styling staples

Before we dive into the many looks Helen Mirren has mastered over the years, we thought we'd share a few of our hairstyling staples - to help you achieve Helen's smooth and perfectly shiny strands.

Shark Beauty FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler

Opting for a multi-tasking tool, like this one from Shark, is an easy and cost-effective way to elevate your hair styling game. The FlexStyle, in particular, features five attachments to dry, curl and smooth your hair - effectively offering five tools in one, sleek styler.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

This heat-activated spray enhances shine and works to protect your hair by combating humidity and reducing flyaways - for a sleek and glossy finish that lasts for up to three shampoos.

Moroccanoil Hairspray Strong Hold

Regardless of which Helen Mirren hairstyle you're planning to recreate, hairspray is a true styling staple for locking your strands in place. In the case of Moroccanoil's spray, said spray features argan oil to impart a reflective shine while also hydrating your hair.

1. Helen Mirren's collarbone bob

Helen Mirren is pictured with a bob at the 37th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Helen Mirren held at The Beverly Hilton on February 15, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner/Variety)

Helen Mirren's collarbone-grazing asymmetrical bob is predicted to be a very popular pick for autumn 2024 and it's not hard to see why. It's smooth, simple and effortlessly chic - especially when you tuck one side behind your ear, like Mirren has here.

2. Helen Mirren's side-swept hair

Helen Mirren is pictured with a long side-swept hairstyle at the "Golda" premiere and European Shooting Stars 2023 award ceremony red carpet during the 73rd Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 20, 2023 in Berlin, Germany.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Side-swept hair is a favourite on the red carpet and for good reason. As we can see from Helen Mirren's glamorous look, when paired with a soft wave and high-shine finish, simply wearing your hair to one side can afford such an elevated finish.

3. Helen Mirren's side-fringe updo

Helen Mirren has a sleek updo at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024)

Classic and simple, a sleek updo is perfect for both everyday and occasion wear - especially if you achieve a glossy shine, like Mirren's.

4. Helen Mirren's sleek bob

Helen Mirren is pictured with a sleek bun at the "La Plus Precieuse Des Marchandises" (The Most Precious Of Cargoes) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2024 in Cannes, Franc

(Image credit: Getty Images/ JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Inverted and 'Mushroom'-style bobs have been very popular as of late and naturally, Mirren debuted her stylish take on the look at the Cannes Film Festival, in March 2024.

5. Helen Mirren's pink pixie cut

Helen Mirren is pictured with a pink pixie cut at the EE British Academy Film Awards at The Royal Opera House on February 10, 2013 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein)

If you're looking for a way to spice up your blonde or grey strands, follow Helen Mirren's lead with a wash of peachy pink. It's fun and playful, especially when paired with a pixie cut. While you can opt for a permanent colour, you can also achieve this pastel look with a semi-permanent gloss - ask your stylist before your next appointment.

6. Helen Mirren's tousled waves

Helen Mirren is pictured with wavy hair at the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros.' "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" at Regency Village Theatre on March 14, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images Araya Doheny/WireImage)

Both Helen Mirren's soft wave and chic choice of hair accessory offer easy inspiration for elevating your mid to long lengths. A padded hairband is super flattering on fine hair, as it cheats a volumised look, too.

7. Helen Mirren's blue hair

Helen Mirren is pictured with blue hair at the "Jeanne du Barry" Screening & opening ceremony red carpet at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

While this may not be the most achievable or wearable look on this list, we love how the actor plays with pastel and bold pops of colour over her grey-white hair.

8. Helen Mirren's swept-back updo

Helen Mirren is pictured with a swept-back hairstyle at the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923" at Hollywood American Legion on December 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

If you're seeking inspiration for a formal updo, this swept-back look is so chic but you can also give it a more casual and effortless feel by securing your lengths with a claw clip - or adding some face-framing tendrils.

9. Helen Mirren's 'French' bob

Dame Helen Mirren is pictured with a bob at the 79th Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 25, 2007 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

French bobs are a very popular pick right now and Mirren's feathered layers and face-framing strands make it all the more effortless to style.

10. Helen Mirren's half-up half-down hair

Actress Helen Mirren is pictured with long hair in a half-up half-down hairstyle at the screening of "Mother And Son (Un Petit Frere)" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 27, 2022 in Cannes, France.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Regardless of whether you have a bob or ultra-long strands, a half-up look like Mirren's, is always a great option. It allows you to sweep your hair up and away from your face, whilst still affording the impact of wearing your hair down.

11. Helen Mirren's wavy bob

Helen Mirren is pictured with a wavy bob at the 18th annual L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Celebration at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

(Image credit: Getty Images/David Livingston)

Another timeless option, a wavy bob will never not be stylish - especially if you achieve a similar glossy and healthy shine. Again, it's simple and only requires your best straighteners or curlers (depending on your preference), to achieve a similar wave.

