11 times Helen Mirren's hairstyles have been a masterclass in easy-chic

From short bobs and sleek updos to embracing natural greys, Helen Mirren's repertoire of hairstyles never fails to impress, nor supply inspiration regardless of your hair length or styling prowess...

Everyone has that one hairstyle, cut or colour that they've tried to disastrous effect and have sworn off ever since - be it a DIY fringe or spontaneous pixie cut. One name we feel is exempt from this universal experience, however, is Dame Helen Mirren - whose anthology of flattering and oh-so-chic hairstyles seems to grow every year. Indeed, we've seen her pull off everything, from glossy waves to wet-look bobs - both of which feature on our list of 2024 hair trends. While varied, her looks often have two things in common; elegance and simplicity.

So, if you find yourself in need of inspiration, be it for styling or your next big trim, we've rounded up 11 of our favourite Helen Mirren hairstyles - all of which are timeless and easy to replicate...

11 Helen Mirren-approved hairstyles to consider, for easy elegance

If you're a fan of the actor, you'll know that Helen Mirren is not afraid of experimenting with her hair. Since 2023, we've seen her with long, side-swept hair, a collarbone bob and even a bright blue updo, which she debuted at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She's also inspired many to embrace their natural grey and white strands, having demonstrated how luxe icy tones (like that of the crystal clear hair trend) can be when paired with elevated hairstyles.

This means that there's likely to be a Helen Mirren-approved look to suit every preference - so we've rounded up 11 for a variety of occasions, seasons and aesthetics...

Our versatile styling staples

Before we dive into the many looks Helen Mirren has mastered over the years, we thought we'd share a few of our hairstyling staples - to help you achieve Helen's smooth and perfectly shiny strands.

1. Helen Mirren's collarbone bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Michael Buckner/Variety)

Helen Mirren's collarbone-grazing asymmetrical bob is predicted to be a very popular pick for autumn 2024 and it's not hard to see why. It's smooth, simple and effortlessly chic - especially when you tuck one side behind your ear, like Mirren has here.

2. Helen Mirren's side-swept hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Side-swept hair is a favourite on the red carpet and for good reason. As we can see from Helen Mirren's glamorous look, when paired with a soft wave and high-shine finish, simply wearing your hair to one side can afford such an elevated finish.

3. Helen Mirren's side-fringe updo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024)

Classic and simple, a sleek updo is perfect for both everyday and occasion wear - especially if you achieve a glossy shine, like Mirren's.

4. Helen Mirren's sleek bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/ JB Lacroix/FilmMagic)

Inverted and 'Mushroom'-style bobs have been very popular as of late and naturally, Mirren debuted her stylish take on the look at the Cannes Film Festival, in March 2024.

5. Helen Mirren's pink pixie cut

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein)

If you're looking for a way to spice up your blonde or grey strands, follow Helen Mirren's lead with a wash of peachy pink. It's fun and playful, especially when paired with a pixie cut. While you can opt for a permanent colour, you can also achieve this pastel look with a semi-permanent gloss - ask your stylist before your next appointment.

6. Helen Mirren's tousled waves

(Image credit: Getty Images Araya Doheny/WireImage)

Both Helen Mirren's soft wave and chic choice of hair accessory offer easy inspiration for elevating your mid to long lengths. A padded hairband is super flattering on fine hair, as it cheats a volumised look, too.

7. Helen Mirren's blue hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

While this may not be the most achievable or wearable look on this list, we love how the actor plays with pastel and bold pops of colour over her grey-white hair.

8. Helen Mirren's swept-back updo

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

If you're seeking inspiration for a formal updo, this swept-back look is so chic but you can also give it a more casual and effortless feel by securing your lengths with a claw clip - or adding some face-framing tendrils.

9. Helen Mirren's 'French' bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison)

French bobs are a very popular pick right now and Mirren's feathered layers and face-framing strands make it all the more effortless to style.

10. Helen Mirren's half-up half-down hair

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Regardless of whether you have a bob or ultra-long strands, a half-up look like Mirren's, is always a great option. It allows you to sweep your hair up and away from your face, whilst still affording the impact of wearing your hair down.

11. Helen Mirren's wavy bob

(Image credit: Getty Images/David Livingston)

Another timeless option, a wavy bob will never not be stylish - especially if you achieve a similar glossy and healthy shine. Again, it's simple and only requires your best straighteners or curlers (depending on your preference), to achieve a similar wave.