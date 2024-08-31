11 times Helen Mirren's hairstyles have been a masterclass in easy-chic
From timeless bobs to playful colours, Helen Mirren's hairstyles are as varied as they are refreshingly simple to replicate
From short bobs and sleek updos to embracing natural greys, Helen Mirren's repertoire of hairstyles never fails to impress, nor supply inspiration regardless of your hair length or styling prowess...
Everyone has that one hairstyle, cut or colour that they've tried to disastrous effect and have sworn off ever since - be it a DIY fringe or spontaneous pixie cut. One name we feel is exempt from this universal experience, however, is Dame Helen Mirren - whose anthology of flattering and oh-so-chic hairstyles seems to grow every year. Indeed, we've seen her pull off everything, from glossy waves to wet-look bobs - both of which feature on our list of 2024 hair trends. While varied, her looks often have two things in common; elegance and simplicity.
So, if you find yourself in need of inspiration, be it for styling or your next big trim, we've rounded up 11 of our favourite Helen Mirren hairstyles - all of which are timeless and easy to replicate...
11 Helen Mirren-approved hairstyles to consider, for easy elegance
If you're a fan of the actor, you'll know that Helen Mirren is not afraid of experimenting with her hair. Since 2023, we've seen her with long, side-swept hair, a collarbone bob and even a bright blue updo, which she debuted at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She's also inspired many to embrace their natural grey and white strands, having demonstrated how luxe icy tones (like that of the crystal clear hair trend) can be when paired with elevated hairstyles.
This means that there's likely to be a Helen Mirren-approved look to suit every preference - so we've rounded up 11 for a variety of occasions, seasons and aesthetics...
Our versatile styling staples
Before we dive into the many looks Helen Mirren has mastered over the years, we thought we'd share a few of our hairstyling staples - to help you achieve Helen's smooth and perfectly shiny strands.
Writer's pick
RRP: £299.99
Opting for a multi-tasking tool, like this one from Shark, is an easy and cost-effective way to elevate your hair styling game. The FlexStyle, in particular, features five attachments to dry, curl and smooth your hair - effectively offering five tools in one, sleek styler.
For added shine
RRP: £27
This heat-activated spray enhances shine and works to protect your hair by combating humidity and reducing flyaways - for a sleek and glossy finish that lasts for up to three shampoos.
For hold
RRP: £17.85
Regardless of which Helen Mirren hairstyle you're planning to recreate, hairspray is a true styling staple for locking your strands in place. In the case of Moroccanoil's spray, said spray features argan oil to impart a reflective shine while also hydrating your hair.
1. Helen Mirren's collarbone bob
Helen Mirren's collarbone-grazing asymmetrical bob is predicted to be a very popular pick for autumn 2024 and it's not hard to see why. It's smooth, simple and effortlessly chic - especially when you tuck one side behind your ear, like Mirren has here.
2. Helen Mirren's side-swept hair
Side-swept hair is a favourite on the red carpet and for good reason. As we can see from Helen Mirren's glamorous look, when paired with a soft wave and high-shine finish, simply wearing your hair to one side can afford such an elevated finish.
3. Helen Mirren's side-fringe updo
Classic and simple, a sleek updo is perfect for both everyday and occasion wear - especially if you achieve a glossy shine, like Mirren's.
4. Helen Mirren's sleek bob
Inverted and 'Mushroom'-style bobs have been very popular as of late and naturally, Mirren debuted her stylish take on the look at the Cannes Film Festival, in March 2024.
5. Helen Mirren's pink pixie cut
If you're looking for a way to spice up your blonde or grey strands, follow Helen Mirren's lead with a wash of peachy pink. It's fun and playful, especially when paired with a pixie cut. While you can opt for a permanent colour, you can also achieve this pastel look with a semi-permanent gloss - ask your stylist before your next appointment.
6. Helen Mirren's tousled waves
Both Helen Mirren's soft wave and chic choice of hair accessory offer easy inspiration for elevating your mid to long lengths. A padded hairband is super flattering on fine hair, as it cheats a volumised look, too.
7. Helen Mirren's blue hair
While this may not be the most achievable or wearable look on this list, we love how the actor plays with pastel and bold pops of colour over her grey-white hair.
8. Helen Mirren's swept-back updo
If you're seeking inspiration for a formal updo, this swept-back look is so chic but you can also give it a more casual and effortless feel by securing your lengths with a claw clip - or adding some face-framing tendrils.
9. Helen Mirren's 'French' bob
French bobs are a very popular pick right now and Mirren's feathered layers and face-framing strands make it all the more effortless to style.
10. Helen Mirren's half-up half-down hair
Regardless of whether you have a bob or ultra-long strands, a half-up look like Mirren's, is always a great option. It allows you to sweep your hair up and away from your face, whilst still affording the impact of wearing your hair down.
11. Helen Mirren's wavy bob
Another timeless option, a wavy bob will never not be stylish - especially if you achieve a similar glossy and healthy shine. Again, it's simple and only requires your best straighteners or curlers (depending on your preference), to achieve a similar wave.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
