This £8 lip balm is a ‘major player’ in Gillian Anderson’s beauty routine
Her makeup artist says combatting dry and dehydrated lips is the secret to a more 'youthful' apeparance
Struggling with dry lips? Gillian Anderson's makeup artist just revealed the budget-friendly lip balm she uses on the A-lister to intensely hydrate for a 'youthful' looking pout.
Lip balm is an essential in every handbag and our favourites go everywhere with us. Whether you're a fan of traditional Vaseline, or have a selection of the best tinted lip balms on rotation, we all rely on the staple to soothe our dry, chapped lips.
And celebrities are no different, though Gillian Anderson's go-to lip balm is a step above the rest. Talking to the Independent, her red carpet makeup artist Florrie White revealed that lip balm is key when it comes to creating Gillian's iconic looks.
Florrie said, "Lip balm is a major player in my kit as dry lips scream dehydration which is not youthful."
And there is one lip balm she goes back to time and time again for its intense and long-lasting hydration - and that's La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast Baume Lips.
Shop Gillian Anderson's Go-To Lip Balm
The La Roche-Posay lip reviver is full of skin-loving ingredients that work to intensely hydrate lips and keeping them looking glossy and smooth all day long. Moisture-rich ingredients include shea butter, fatty acids and antioxidants that both nourish and soften the lips, while thermal spring water works to soothe senstitive and irritated patches on the lips.
Thermal spring water features in a lot of La Roche-Posay's products, with the brand calling it their 'not-so-secret ingredient.' But they're not the only people to understand its healing powers and it has been used in beauty treatments to treat sensitive skin since all the way back in the 14th century! Simple and effective, it works hard to treat sensitive skin over time so you will see less irritation, redness and sore spots as you keep using the balm.
woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett isn't surprised that Gillian loves the inexpensive lip balm, with La Roche-Posay being one of her personal favourite skincare brands.
"If there’s one beauty product that I couldn’t go without, it would have to be a lip balm," Senen says.
"Lip balms are essential for moisturising and offering protection to your lips, helping prevent any dryness, cracking or chapping from occurring. In turn, a softer, hydrated pout will also ensure lipsticks and lip liners effortlessly glide on, without causing any dragging or unevenness."
She adds, "La Roche-Posay’s Cicaplast Baume Lip Balm is a stellar option thanks to its intensely nourishing formula, packed full of hydrating ingredients such as their soothing Thermal Spring Water blend."
And it's not just Sennen and Gillian who adore the lip balm, shoppers can't get enough of it either and it has hundreds of five-star reviews. "This is an unbelievable lip balm, especially for the cost," one reviewer writes.
"It's quite thick - you definitely need to give the tube a good squeeze. But it melts down when applied and is non-greasy. And it STAYS ON- so many balms just slide off, but you can still feel this after a coffee."
Another adds, "This actually leaves my lips feeling moistured even after it’s dried up, my actual lip dryness has genuinely reduced since using it."
And a third shared, "I suffer with really dry lips and this is the only lip balm that works for me. I love how it makes my lips really soft and it doesn’t have any fragrance."
Lip care is so important to Gillian's makeup artist that her kit also includes a number of other balms that act as her backups, all of which prioritise moisturising and hydrating over fragrances, tints and scents.
Shop Makeup Artist-Approved Lip Balms
Simplicity at its best, this lip balm is 100% natural, vegan and cruelty free with skin-loving ingredients like papaya fruit, aloe vera and olive oil working to hydrate lips.
This lip balm does it all; reviving and nourishing, cooling and plumping, all to leave lips feeling fuller, smoother and softer.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
- Sennen PrickettDigital Beauty Writer
