Kate Middleton's Clarins lip gloss is the only beauty product we've seen her use with our own eyes - it's on sale now

When it comes to beauty products and makeup, we’re always up for trying out a celebrity-approved pick. And we rarely hear confirmed details of the royals’ beauty favourites, so when the day came that we saw the Princess of Wales use a Clarins product with our own eyes, we knew we had to try it.

While there are plenty of rumours and reports about the beauty products Catherine uses, it's extremely rare for her to be seen publicly using a specific product. But, back in 2019, Princess Catherine appeared at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships for a day on Centre Court and was photographed keeping her lips hydrated with a flush of colour using the Clarins Lip Perfector in shade Rose Shimmer. Applying the glossy sheen to her lips, Kate’s pout looked nourished with a gorgeous pinky shimmer that perfectly complemented her radiant summer glow.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Clarins Lip Perfector

Kate's shade Clarins Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer £16.39 (was £23) at Debenhams Princess Catherine's preferred shade of the Clarins Lip Perfector is Rose Shimmer, a dusky pink hue that boasts that 'your lips but better' result we all know and love. Clarins Lip Perfector in Candy Shimmer £16.39 (was £23) at Debenhams Prefer something a little pinker? The Candy Shimmer shade of the Clarins Lip Perfector is just that. Clarins Lip Perfector in Rosewood Shimmer £16.39 at Debenhams UK If a deeper nude is your go-to when it comes to glosses and lipsticks, the Rosewood Shimmer shade will no doubt become a makeup bag favourite.

The gloss and balm hybrid is described by Clarins as a ‘silky soft’ lip nourisher that provides lips with a sleek, shimmery and plump finish - perfect for wearing alone for a sheer wash of colour or over your best long-lasting lipstick for a glossy colour boost.

Right now, Kate’s exact Lip Perfector shade can be snapped up at a discounted price, having been slashed in price from £23 to £16.39 at Debenhams as part of their generous Black Friday discounts.

Available in the Princess Catherine-approved Rose Shimmer shade, there’s also the popular Candy Shimmer and deeper Rosewood Shimmer up for grabs at the discounted rate.

Reduced to £17.25, the further discount can be applied with the use of code Beauty5 at checkout - making it the cheapest you’ll find it online this week.

It's not just the Princess of Wales who is a Clarins lover - Fiona McKim, Digital Beauty Editor, at woman&home sees the brand as a totally timeless classic that is really worth the money if your makeup stash needs a refresh.

"Investing in Clarins beauty products during sale time is like snapping up a chic pair of boots or a cashmere sweater - this brand makes timelessly brilliant, luxurious buys that just work, and you'll come back to again and again," she says.

"I'm not surprised the Lip Perfector is a royal favourite, it's creamy and nourishing and gives just enough subtle colour to enhance lips, without making too much of a statement. I'd have one in every handbag if I could."