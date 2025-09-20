Demi Moore and Martha Stewart are just two of the celebrities who swear by this £30 skin-perfecting foundation stick

There’s nothing like a celebrity endorsement to get us trying new beauty products, and we've seen more than a few A-listers get behind Demi Moore’s favourite affordable foundation stick.

Not just one of the best foundation sticks but simply one of the best foundations currently on the market, this buy has graced the skin of Reese Witherspoon, Dakota Johnson, Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Lauren Graham, and Martha Stewart, so it’s certainly moving in the right circles.

It’s no surprise that this base is so beloved. A concealer and foundation in one, it also boasts ingredients with skincare benefits, too. Retailing at just over £30, you really couldn't ask for much more.

Shop Demi Moore’s Skin-Perfecting Foundation Stick

Those who are already fans of The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick from Merit Beauty won’t be surprised to learn that this is the go-to for Demi and many other celebs. Demi was ahead of the curve, though, with her makeup artist revealing he used the foundation stick to create her understated and softly glamorous look for the 2024 Oscars.

It’s called a complexion stick rather than a foundation stick, as there is more to it than meets the eye. The buildable coverage allows you to layer the product over dark spots and areas of pigmentation to give even and natural-looking coverage in just one step.

woman&home’s Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson says, "To me, Merit is like the makeup equivalent of a capsule wardrobe. Each product is either designed to be multi-purpose and/or to form the foundation of a minimalistic but effective beauty routine."

"The Complexion Stick, especially, is one product that has quite the cult fan base," she continues. "It's beloved by celebs and makeup artists alike for its skincare-infused formula and the fact that it sits between a concealer and foundation. The idea being that it would replace both, leaving you with just one versatile product."

Merit Beauty The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick £34 at Sephora Adding to the appeal, you also get skincare benefits with this foundation stick. The addition of glycerin and fatty acids to the formula work to add hydration to your skin, while sea daffodil extract helps fade dark spots and brighten your complexion.

These benefits have been noticed by many fans of the foundation, with reviewers praising how hydrating the foundation is on their dry skin. Yet, it doesn't leave the skin looking oily at the end of the day as some ultra-hydrating products can do, and sets into a long-lasting formula that stays put without the need for primer or setting powder.

As Naomi sums up perfectly, "This brand is definitely one to invest in if you prefer no-fuss skincare and makeup that doesn't compromise on quality but will help to streamline your beauty bag."