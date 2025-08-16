Brooke Shields just revealed her desert island beauty product (and it's probably yours, too)

Few faces are as instantly recognisable as Brooke Shields’. Famed for her full brows and naturally dark lashes, she’s long been a reference point for understated, effortless beauty.

And according to the actress, if there’s one product she relies on to feel put together – it’s her best mascara. “Honestly, if I had just one item of makeup, it would be mascara,” she says in an instalment of Harper's Bazaar's Inside My Beauty Bag series. “If I put mascara on, I feel like I’m wearing a full face of makeup.” Her go-to? Tarte's Tartelette Tubing Mascara, a water-removable, flake-free formula she keeps in both full and travel sizes.

But what sets her routine apart is the way she finishes her lash look. Rather than reaching for a spoolie or lash comb, Brooke turns to something rather unusual that's surprisingly effective.

The tubing mascara Brooke Shields swears by

Unlike traditional mascaras, Tarte's Tartelette tubing mascara uses micro-tubing technology to wrap each lash in lightweight, flexible tubes. “It coats each individual lash and makes them thicker and longer,” Brooke says, holding up the sleek, travel-size tube from her bag. “I have a big one too – but this is my mini.”

It’s not just the results that appeal. The formula doesn’t flake or smudge throughout the day, and when it’s time to remove it, the mascara lifts off easily with just warm water – no rubbing, tugging or heavy-duty cleansers required. For someone who travels frequently and prefers a more streamlined routine, it’s an easy win.

It’s also laced with shea butter, castor oil and carnauba wax to help condition and strengthen lashes while you wear it, making it ideal for anyone prone to dryness or breakage. Whether she’s on the go or keeping things simple at home, Brooke calls it her must-have.

Her unexpected lash-separating hack

While most of us might reach for a spoolie or lash comb to finish the job, Brooke’s tool of choice is a little more unconventional. “This is a toothpick,” she says, holding one up to the camera. “But I use it to separate my lashes after I’ve applied mascara – it works better than anything else.”

She even uses it to tame her brows. It’s the kind of low-key hack that feels totally in line with her beauty philosophy these days – unfussy, intuitive and about enhancing what’s already there.