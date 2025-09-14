Amal Clooney declares 'pecan pie hair' as the must-have for autumn 2025

There’s nothing like the changing of the seasons to inspire a similar change in appearance – and it’s not just us feeling the itch to try out a new hairstyle. But while we felt our eyes drawn to the celebrity long bobs and timeless pixie haircut ideas abound on the red carpet, Amal Clooney has gone for a much more subtle update to reflect the changing weather.

Stepping out at the Venice Film Festival last week, Amal debuted a new hair colour that’s perfect for a subtle and natural update this autumn. Dubbed “pecan pie hair” by her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, the shade brings in tons of warmth and gentle brightness to even the darkest of brunette strands by adding softly contrasting caramel and honey-toned highlights.

We got to see this mix of chocolate and honey shades working together beautifully when Amal debuted the look, largely thanks to her love for classic styling. Her signature bouncy curls tumbled over her shoulders, showing off the highlights at their best – and it meant our Beauty Editor could get a really good look at the style and let us know how to recreate Amal’s hair colour exactly.

Recreate Amal Clooney’s Pecan Pie Hair Colour

Revealing how to recreate Amal’s new hair colour, that’s sure to become one of the most iconic celebrity signature hairstyles in recent years, woman&home’s Beauty Editor Fiona McKim said, “Amal’s hair always looks great, but these toasty tones are particularly gorgeous, and so perfect for the cosy season ahead.

“If you already have highlights or balayage, you can try hair glossing at home with a temporary toner such as DPhue Gloss in Strawberry (for blondes) or Copper (for brunettes). The pre-lightened pieces will pick up more colour for that professionally woven-through effect,” she explained.

Fiona added, “If your hair is one solid shade, it’s worth visiting a colourist to ensure you achieve subtle placement and a beautifully flattering tone just like Amal’s.”

Get Amal Clooney’s Pecan Pie Hair Colour At Home

dpHUE Gloss in Copper £35 at Cult Beauty For brunettes looking to recreate Amal's warm-toned look, woman&home's Beauty Editor Fiona McKim recommends running this copper gloss through hair that's already been highlighted or balayaged. Semi-permanent and easy to apply just in the shower, it's a fail-safe option. dpHUE Gloss in Strawberry £35 at Cult Beauty For people with blonde or lighter brown hair, opting for a gloss in a lighter shade like this Strawberry one from dpHUE will give you Amal's look in one simple step. Working to brighten your tone and bring warmth to cooler-toned strands, the semi-permanent gloss is a great at-home treatment. L'Oréal Paris Elvive Glycolic Gloss £16.99 at Look Fantastic No matter which gloss you go for to get Amal's look, following up with this rinse-off 'lamination treatment,' that's a rumoured favourite of her hairstylist, is a sure-fire way to get a frizz-free, glossed-up and impossibly healthy-looking head of hair. Just leave on for five minutes after washing, and rinse to see shiny strands.

If we needed any more convincing to try out this stunning hair colour for autumn, none other than beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury herself endorsed the shade, commenting, “Absolutely stunning, darling,” on her hairstylist’s snap of Amal's highlighted strands.