Amazing celebrity long bobs to inspire your next haircut

Three images showing Sandra Oh, Jessica Alba and Helen Mirren respectively, against a pink, lilac and beige watercolour background
(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Michael Loccisano/WireImage via Getty Images)
Ah, the long bob. It’s a classic haircut with timeless appeal; short enough that it’s a bit quicker to dry and style and long enough that you can still just about work it into an updo. So whether you want to chop longer hair or grow out a shorter bob, long bob hairstyles can look great on pretty much anyone.

An ever-popular and perennially on-trend hairstyle that dates back well over a century, the bob can vary hugely in length. Short bobs can be sharp and sit just above the cheekbones for a statement look, or they can sit just above or graze the shoulders and collarbones – closer to medium hairstyles in length.

The latter, a 'long bob', is a hugely popular style that has been seen on many a celebrity over the years, which is why they’re the perfect place to seek visual hairstyle inspiration. As such, we’ve rounded up a host of our favourite long bob hairstyles from the A-list to help you find a hairstyle that suits you.

Gorgeous long bob hairstyles, as seen on celebrities

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren attends the Lionsgate's "White Bird" New York screening at DGA Theater on September 26, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're sure you'll agree Helen Mirren looks great with a bob and this gorgeous side parted, rounded style is a great example of a longer length look that perfectly frames her face. To recreate it, focus on prepping the hair with adequate moisture, one of the best anti-humidity products and heat protection spray to help the smooth finish last.

Copy the look...

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

Moroccanoil Intense Hydrating Mask

RRP: £27.85 for 250ml

Having a hair mask, like this lovely one from Moroccanoil, in your regular haircare routine helps to keep its moisture levels topped up, meaning it'll look and feel healthier as a result.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

RRP: £26.95 for 200ml

Arguably this brand's most famous product, Dream Coat spray is an all-in-one longevity, humidity and heat shield that works to keep hair as smooth as you've styled it – ideal for a sleek long bob.

ghd Platinum+ Black Straighteners

ghd Platinum+ Styler

RRP: £239

A great pair of straighteners will help you create a lasting sleek finish and there aren't many better options on the market than the Platinum+ from ghd. Complete with predictive technology, it adapts to smooth each section of hair with ease.

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson attends the "Asteroid City" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This look on Scarlett Johansson ticks a lot of boxes – seriously blunt ends and uniform flat waves to boot, seen on the Asteroid City red carpet during Cannes 2023.

Viola Davis

Viola Davis attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Viola Davis is no stranger to a long bob and we adore the sweeping side fringe paired with her loose curls, which she wore to the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards.

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett attends the "The Apprentice" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2024 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A sleek long bob with just a hint of movement throughout, we love this look on Cate Blanchett. The star stepped out with this look during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Halle Berry

Halle Berry attends Lionsgate's "Never Let Go" World Premiere at Regal Times Square on September 16, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

We love this wavy-curly bob on Halle Berry, as seen at the Never Let Go premiere in New York in 2024. Her enviable ombre curls fall just above her shoulder, framing her face beautifully.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington attends "The Knife" Premiere during the 2024 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 09, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Kerry Washington loves a fringe and this feathered one made the perfect addition to her choppy long bob, worn to the The Knife premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.

Emma Stone

Emma Stone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emma Stone made a welcome return to her auburn hair and a long bob, wearing this shoulder-skimming style to the AFI Awards Luncheon at the start of 2024.

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba attends 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 09, 2019 in Culver City, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

We love the way that Jessica Alba has accessorised her long bob with this pearl-adorned headband. The sleek, straight style ensures attention isn't pulled from her showstopping pearl and diamonte-encrusted dress.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union attends the premiere of Disney's "Cheaper By The Dozen" on March 16, 2022 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union is no stranger to a bob, and here she showcases a perfect asymmetric one with choppy, layered ends, worn to the 2022 premiere of Disney's Cheaper By The Dozen.

Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda attends the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala at The Beverly Hilton on October 24, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Aliah Anderson/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Jane Fonda has very much made some variation of the long bob her signature look and this feathered curl look is one of her best. She stepped out with this look for the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala in Beverly Hills.

America Ferrera

America Ferrera attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

This side-swept asymmetric wavy bob on America Ferrera at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala is a stunning look, oozing effortless glamour. We're bookmarking it for our next salon trip.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Complete with flicked ends, a side parting and lots of shine, Mindy Kaling's hair (and makeup) was one of our favourite Met Gala beauty looks in 2024. The pared-back but glamorous hairstyle complemented her ethereal sculptural dress perfectly.

Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O’hara attends the photocall for "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" at One Marylebone on August 30, 2024 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

Flat waves are always a good look in our book – and this style on Catherine O'Hara is one of our favourites. Giving us serious long bob envy, she wore this sleek 'do to the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall in London in 2024.

Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

We love this Hollywood glamour on Angela Bassett, who opted for this heavily side-parted loose curly bob for the 2023 Golden Globes. This style oozes old Hollywood and will always feel ultra glamorous.

Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh attends the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Sandra Oh's curly hair works incredibly well with this long bob length. This gorgeous red carpet look - complete with glitzy silver earrings - was worn to the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks attends The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024 on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images)

You can't go wrong with a strong side part, vintage-esque bob when it comes to a high-drama red carpet look. Case in point, Elizabeth Banks. The star stepped out with this style at The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024.

Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson visits SiriusXM Studios on November 06, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

A gorgeous example of a curly bob hairstyle, Jennifer Hudson looks great with this side-parted longer bob, seen during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in 2023.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston arrives at the PaleyFest LA 2024 - "The Morning Show" at Dolby Theatre on April 12, 2024 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Reminiscent of one of Jennifer Aniston's beauty looks from the '90s, this curved, blunt long bob on the star is sheer perfection – as seen at PaleyFest LA 2024.

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland attends the "Le Comte De Monte-Cristo" Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2024 in Cannes, France

(Image credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage via Getty Images)

This slicked back long bob, complete with flicked-out ends, is serious hairstyle inspiration from Kelly Rowland, worn on the red carpet of Le Comte De Monte-Cristo at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet attends the CineMerit Award during the Munich Film Festival 2024 at Deutsches Theater on July 02, 2024 in Munich, Germany

(Image credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

Kate Winslet's hair has a nice bit of texture here, thanks to the addition of these loose tousled waves. She sported this enviable 'do at the Munich Film Festival in 2024.

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

We love the addition of the subtlest hint of a wave to Zoe Saldana's shoulder-skimming long bob here, as seen when she attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024.

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu attends the LA Premiere Of CBS All Access' "Why Women Kill" at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on August 07, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A classic, ultra sleek style, Lucy Liu always looks great with a blunt long bob, worn with a heavy side parting to the LA premiere of CBS All Access' Why Women Kill.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt attends the "Oppenheimer" premiere at Cinema Le Grand Rex on July 11, 2023 in Paris, France

(Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

With a roaring twenties feel to it, we love Emily Blunt's perfectly curved and heavily side-parted long bob, as seen on the red carpet of the Parisian premiere of Oppenheimer in 2023.

Gillian Anderson

Gillian Anderson attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Complete with a classic side fringe, Gillian Anderson demonstrated the power of pairing beach waves with a long bob at the 2020 Annual AFI Awards.

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria attends the 2023 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Fans are perhaps most used to seeing Eva Longoria with lengthy hairstyles, but she has stepped out with short styles in the past, too, like this gorgeous wavy bob worn to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson attends the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on October 29, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Sarah Paulson's mid-length cut, complete with slightly feathered ends, is a great example of the flicked bob done right – worn to the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey celebrates The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moet & Chandon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon via Getty Images)

For the 75th Golden Globes back in 2018, Oprah Winfrey opted for a subtle side fringe and bouncy, loose curls on her mid-length hair. It's on the longer side of what we'd define as a 'lob' - but we love it.

Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaverarrives at the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

With a heavy side parting, Sigourney Weaver opted for a classic Hollywood look with these loose vintage curls for the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles in 2023.

Sandra Bullock

Actress Sandra Bullock attends the New York screening of "Bird Box" at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on December 17, 2018 in New York City

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

A classic centre parted long bob, we love the subtle graduation towards the ends of Sandra Bullock's cut. The star wore this look to the New York screening of Bird Box back in 2018.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2020 American Music Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson and aired from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, SUNDAY, NOV. 22 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC

(Image credit: ABC via Getty Images)

A classic red carpet 'do, Jennifer Lopez styled her lob in wet-look waves for the 2020 American Music Awards. A smokey eye completed her sultry look.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie arrives at the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Margot Robbie's blunt long bob is a classic look with a kind of '90s feel to it – as seen at the the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024. Falling just below her shoulder, her straight locks super super polished and glam, without feeling over-styled.

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2024 in New York City

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

Slicked down and styled with loose curls, we're big fans of the vintage feel of Taraji P. Henson's asymmetric bob, which she wore to the 2024 TIME100 Gala. This is a great style to go for if you're still on the fence between having a long or short bob. Why not opt for a bit of both?!

