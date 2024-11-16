Amazing celebrity long bobs to inspire your next haircut
Looking for some long bob ideas to inspire a chopped 'do? Right this way...
Ah, the long bob. It’s a classic haircut with timeless appeal; short enough that it’s a bit quicker to dry and style and long enough that you can still just about work it into an updo. So whether you want to chop longer hair or grow out a shorter bob, long bob hairstyles can look great on pretty much anyone.
An ever-popular and perennially on-trend hairstyle that dates back well over a century, the bob can vary hugely in length. Short bobs can be sharp and sit just above the cheekbones for a statement look, or they can sit just above or graze the shoulders and collarbones – closer to medium hairstyles in length.
The latter, a 'long bob', is a hugely popular style that has been seen on many a celebrity over the years, which is why they’re the perfect place to seek visual hairstyle inspiration. As such, we’ve rounded up a host of our favourite long bob hairstyles from the A-list to help you find a hairstyle that suits you.
Gorgeous long bob hairstyles, as seen on celebrities
Helen Mirren
We're sure you'll agree Helen Mirren looks great with a bob and this gorgeous side parted, rounded style is a great example of a longer length look that perfectly frames her face. To recreate it, focus on prepping the hair with adequate moisture, one of the best anti-humidity products and heat protection spray to help the smooth finish last.
Copy the look...
RRP: £27.85 for 250ml
Having a hair mask, like this lovely one from Moroccanoil, in your regular haircare routine helps to keep its moisture levels topped up, meaning it'll look and feel healthier as a result.
RRP: £26.95 for 200ml
Arguably this brand's most famous product, Dream Coat spray is an all-in-one longevity, humidity and heat shield that works to keep hair as smooth as you've styled it – ideal for a sleek long bob.
RRP: £239
A great pair of straighteners will help you create a lasting sleek finish and there aren't many better options on the market than the Platinum+ from ghd. Complete with predictive technology, it adapts to smooth each section of hair with ease.
Scarlett Johansson
This look on Scarlett Johansson ticks a lot of boxes – seriously blunt ends and uniform flat waves to boot, seen on the Asteroid City red carpet during Cannes 2023.
Viola Davis
Viola Davis is no stranger to a long bob and we adore the sweeping side fringe paired with her loose curls, which she wore to the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards.
Cate Blanchett
A sleek long bob with just a hint of movement throughout, we love this look on Cate Blanchett. The star stepped out with this look during the 2024 Cannes Film Festival
Halle Berry
We love this wavy-curly bob on Halle Berry, as seen at the Never Let Go premiere in New York in 2024. Her enviable ombre curls fall just above her shoulder, framing her face beautifully.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington loves a fringe and this feathered one made the perfect addition to her choppy long bob, worn to the The Knife premiere at the 2024 Tribeca Festival.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone made a welcome return to her auburn hair and a long bob, wearing this shoulder-skimming style to the AFI Awards Luncheon at the start of 2024.
Jessica Alba
We love the way that Jessica Alba has accessorised her long bob with this pearl-adorned headband. The sleek, straight style ensures attention isn't pulled from her showstopping pearl and diamonte-encrusted dress.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union is no stranger to a bob, and here she showcases a perfect asymmetric one with choppy, layered ends, worn to the 2022 premiere of Disney's Cheaper By The Dozen.
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda has very much made some variation of the long bob her signature look and this feathered curl look is one of her best. She stepped out with this look for the 2024 Women In Film Annual Gala in Beverly Hills.
America Ferrera
This side-swept asymmetric wavy bob on America Ferrera at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala is a stunning look, oozing effortless glamour. We're bookmarking it for our next salon trip.
Mindy Kaling
Complete with flicked ends, a side parting and lots of shine, Mindy Kaling's hair (and makeup) was one of our favourite Met Gala beauty looks in 2024. The pared-back but glamorous hairstyle complemented her ethereal sculptural dress perfectly.
Catherine O'Hara
Flat waves are always a good look in our book – and this style on Catherine O'Hara is one of our favourites. Giving us serious long bob envy, she wore this sleek 'do to the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall in London in 2024.
Angela Bassett
We love this Hollywood glamour on Angela Bassett, who opted for this heavily side-parted loose curly bob for the 2023 Golden Globes. This style oozes old Hollywood and will always feel ultra glamorous.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh's curly hair works incredibly well with this long bob length. This gorgeous red carpet look - complete with glitzy silver earrings - was worn to the 2024 Academy Museum Gala.
Elizabeth Banks
You can't go wrong with a strong side part, vintage-esque bob when it comes to a high-drama red carpet look. Case in point, Elizabeth Banks. The star stepped out with this style at The Prelude to The Paris Games 2024.
Jennifer Hudson
A gorgeous example of a curly bob hairstyle, Jennifer Hudson looks great with this side-parted longer bob, seen during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in 2023.
Jennifer Aniston
Reminiscent of one of Jennifer Aniston's beauty looks from the '90s, this curved, blunt long bob on the star is sheer perfection – as seen at PaleyFest LA 2024.
Kelly Rowland
This slicked back long bob, complete with flicked-out ends, is serious hairstyle inspiration from Kelly Rowland, worn on the red carpet of Le Comte De Monte-Cristo at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet's hair has a nice bit of texture here, thanks to the addition of these loose tousled waves. She sported this enviable 'do at the Munich Film Festival in 2024.
Zoe Saldana
We love the addition of the subtlest hint of a wave to Zoe Saldana's shoulder-skimming long bob here, as seen when she attended the Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024.
Lucy Liu
A classic, ultra sleek style, Lucy Liu always looks great with a blunt long bob, worn with a heavy side parting to the LA premiere of CBS All Access' Why Women Kill.
Emily Blunt
With a roaring twenties feel to it, we love Emily Blunt's perfectly curved and heavily side-parted long bob, as seen on the red carpet of the Parisian premiere of Oppenheimer in 2023.
Gillian Anderson
Complete with a classic side fringe, Gillian Anderson demonstrated the power of pairing beach waves with a long bob at the 2020 Annual AFI Awards.
Eva Longoria
Fans are perhaps most used to seeing Eva Longoria with lengthy hairstyles, but she has stepped out with short styles in the past, too, like this gorgeous wavy bob worn to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala.
Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson's mid-length cut, complete with slightly feathered ends, is a great example of the flicked bob done right – worn to the 2024 WSJ Magazines Innovator Awards.
Oprah Winfrey
For the 75th Golden Globes back in 2018, Oprah Winfrey opted for a subtle side fringe and bouncy, loose curls on her mid-length hair. It's on the longer side of what we'd define as a 'lob' - but we love it.
Sigourney Weaver
With a heavy side parting, Sigourney Weaver opted for a classic Hollywood look with these loose vintage curls for the AFI Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles in 2023.
Sandra Bullock
A classic centre parted long bob, we love the subtle graduation towards the ends of Sandra Bullock's cut. The star wore this look to the New York screening of Bird Box back in 2018.
Jennifer Lopez
A classic red carpet 'do, Jennifer Lopez styled her lob in wet-look waves for the 2020 American Music Awards. A smokey eye completed her sultry look.
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's blunt long bob is a classic look with a kind of '90s feel to it – as seen at the the 10th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in 2024. Falling just below her shoulder, her straight locks super super polished and glam, without feeling over-styled.
Taraji P. Henson
Slicked down and styled with loose curls, we're big fans of the vintage feel of Taraji P. Henson's asymmetric bob, which she wore to the 2024 TIME100 Gala. This is a great style to go for if you're still on the fence between having a long or short bob. Why not opt for a bit of both?!
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.
