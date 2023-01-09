The 12 best places to visit in February in the USA, Europe and beyond

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Flee the rain-soaked days and dark nights with our round-up of the best places to visit in February.

It's not the most obvious month to travel but February is actually a great time of year for a getaway as you can take advantage of cheap flight deals and thinner crowds in Europe, while there's plenty of sun to be found in far-flung destinations.

Whether you want to warm up with a tropical break in the sun or are in the mood for a late winter snow holiday or the perfect European city break, we’ve found the places that are at their best for a visit in February.

Best places to visit in February in the USA

Palm Springs, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best February holiday for: Combining outdoor adventures with chic city living

Average high temperature in February: 24°C

There are plenty of incredible things to do in California, but parts of the state can get pretty chilly in February. Not so Palm Springs. In fact, with an average daily high of 75.2°F/24°C, you'll avoid the scorching temperatures of the summer months (when it can hit highs of 104°F/40°C plus) but you’ll still enjoy plenty of sunshine, and typically very little rainfall.

The pleasant temperature means that as well as enjoying the vibrant local dining scene, you’ll be able to do some outdoor activities without breaking (much of) a sweat.

Hiking is particularly popular here, with some amazing trails to explore in the nearby mountain foothills. The Wilderness Loop is a great option if you’re traveling with kids, as it’s a relatively easy route, and it’s situated in the Living Desert Zoo.

The iconic Joshua Tree National Park is less than an hour’s drive from Palm Springs and is well worth a visit. If you want to stay overnight, make plans well in advance as the campsites book up quickly, and to tackle the harder trails, pack your hiking boots.

Top tip: For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, book the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, which takes you more than 8,500 feet from the desert up into the mountains, where you can build a snowman during the winter months.

Key West, Florida

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best February holiday for: A tropical holiday with beautiful beaches

Average high temperature in February: 22.8°C

Key West is a classic USA destination for winter sun. The chief draw, of course, is the idyllic beaches.

Some of the best can be found in the nearby island clusters, which are reached by ferry, but there are also some great options on Key West itself, including the laidback Higgs Beach in the Old Town.

Traveling with kids? It's easy to plan a family holiday in Florida that all ages will enjoy, and that's particularly true in Key West, which has plenty to keep children amused, from water sports to dolphin safaris.

Get your cultural fix at The Hemingway Home and Museum and the Truman Little White House, and we’d recommend heading to the Key West Lighthouse for amazing views.

An evening stroll around atmospheric Mallory Square is a must, with street food vendors and entertainers adding to the party vibe.

Top tip: Key West is one of the best places to visit in January and February and is a very popular destination over these months as a result. So, make sure you book sought-after restaurants (such as Pierre’s (opens in new tab)) before you go.

Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best February holiday for: Embracing winter snow and escaping the crowds

Average high temperature in February: Daytime highs of 3°C

Yellowstone is one of the most-visited national parks in the USA, and for good reason. This vast wilderness area is home to richly diverse wildlife, making it a great nature holiday, and spectacular scenery, including the iconic geyser Old Faithful.

If you want to beat the crowds, February is a great month to visit. Yes, it will be seriously cold, with daytime highs of 3°C. However, it’s undeniably beautiful in winter, as steaming hot springs contrast with pristine snow. Visit in May for a slightly warmer experience without the summer crowds.

It’s also a good spot for winter activities, from snowshoeing to ice skating and cross-country skiing. You can book photo safaris with expert guides, without too many other tourists ruining your shot.

Top tip: Book a tour in a heated snow coach if you don’t want to spend too much time in the cold.

Best places to visit in February in Europe

Prague, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best February holiday for: A wintry city break full of cultural highlights

Average high temperature in February: 2°C

Prague is a popular year-round destination, but it's one of those cities that looks especially enchanting in the winter.

Even if you don’t actually get snow while you’re there – there are an average of 12 days of precipitation in February so travel in December if you want a guaranteed snow-covered scene – there’s just something magical about the way the Gothic and Baroque architecture looks in the moody light of winter.

It's a great city for strolling, with beauty around every corner, from the Old Town Square to Charles Bridge. A guided walking tour is highly recommended to really get into the city’s rich history.

When you want to warm up, there are plenty of cozy cafes and restaurants, plus some glamorous bars for romantic winter evenings.

Top tip: Prague’s cobblestone streets can be slippery in icy weather, so make sure you pack footwear with a good grip for your urban adventuring.

Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Getty)

Best February holiday for: Enjoying the vibrant carnival vibes

Average high temperature in February: 8°C

Whether you're hoping to sample the best traditional Italian dishes, want to absorb yourself in the local culture of you want to stock up on the best Italian clothing brands, a winter vacation to Italy will never disappoint - even if you don't get to catch a few rays.

Luxury Travel Specialist Victoria Payne (opens in new tab) recommends Venice as her top European destination to visit in February. "Close to home, my city break of choice in February would be Venice," she tells us. "It’s a cool 8 degrees but what a lot of people don’t know is that February is carnival in Venice and whilst busy, it gives a chance to see the floating city in a completely different light.

"Dating back to the 11th century, the carnival is steeped in history. Masked people fill the streets with smiles and laughter, and a vast range of events are organized all over the city. You can’t go wrong starting in St Marks's Square to see the incredible costume parade and wander on from there."

Top tip: While St Mark's Square is undoubtedly worth a visit, we don't recommend eating there as it can be expensive and crowded. Instead, head to Santa Croce or venture further out in Castello for off-the-beaten-track eateries.

Paphos, Cyprus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best February holiday for: A laidback trip with culinary delights

Average high temperature in February: 17°C

Don’t expect tropical temperatures in Cyprus at this time of year—the average high is 17°C. However, February is still a good time to visit if you’re looking for pleasant winter sun (and it's almost definitely going to be warmer than most parts of Northern Europe or most US states).

Even if you’re unlikely to be sunbathing in these temperatures, there’s still much to enjoy in and around this Mediterranean city. Explore the Paphos Archaeological Park, with ruins dating back all the way back to ancient Greek and Roman times. Alternatively, The Tombs of the Kings, a series of underground chambers, is a must-see.

If you’re particularly keen on foodie adventures, head to nearby villages to enjoy traditional Cypriot cuisine. There are also some stunning vineyards in the area where you can sample the local wine.

Top tip: Take a day trip to the nearby Troodos Mountains—you’ll need some extra layers as it’s chillier at altitude.

Barcelona, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best February holiday for: Cultural exploration without the crowds

Average high temperature in February: 15°C

Barcelona is one of the best places to visit in Europe, full of cultural gems, but these can be hard to appreciate in peak season when the city is flooded with visitors and the mercury is soaring. For a quieter visit, February is ideal, with an average high of 59°F/15°C.

Classic Barcelona sights include the Gaudí-designed Sagrada Familia and Parc Güell, the bustling shopping street La Rambla, the Picasso Museum, and the magical Gothic Quarter.

It’s also worth a visit to La Boqueria market. Even if you’re not buying food, it’s a great spot for soaking up the city’s atmosphere.

Laura Lindsay, Global Travel and Destinations Expert at Skyscanner (opens in new tab)recommends Barcelona as an ideal last-minute city break for Valentine's Day, especially if you are UK-based. “If a last-minute spontaneous Valentine’s Day breakaway is on the cards, check out a destination with a strong flight supply from the UK like Barcelona or Milan - they’re both European hubs and will have more flights coming in and out per day – meaning you might be able to bag a last-minute deal if needed," she shares, adding that the city is one of the most-searched destinations on the comparison site for February.

Top tip: There are some fabulous beachfront restaurants where you can take a break from sightseeing and enjoy seafood with a view. We recommend 1881 per Sagardi, a chic and oft-overlooked restaurant and roof terrace sitting on top of the Museu d'Historia de Catalunya.

Tenerife, Canary Islands

(Image credit: Getty)

Best February holiday for: Balmy year-long temperatures close to home

Average high temperature in February: 20°C

There is truly no bad time of year to pay a visit to the Canary Islands. However, we personally feel like the winter months are the best time to go if you're looking for some winter sun but don't want to travel far.

This sentiment is echoed by Chris Webber, Head of Holidays and Deals at Ice Travel Group – the parent company of icelolly.com (opens in new tab) and TravelSupermarket. (opens in new tab) "Popular winter sun destinations Tenerife and Lanzarote are high up the 'most-searched' list for travel in February," he tells us. "The Canary Islands accounted for around 45% of all searches for February travel in the period since Boxing Day on icelolly.com - they're such nailed-on favorites for sunshine when it's raining and cold at home."

While the temperatures are pleasant, they're not quite high enough to spend your days lazing around sunbathing, but February is a great time to hike in Tenerife and to explore the island's unique black volcanic beaches. The Tenerife Carnival also takes place from 20 January to 26 February, with the main parade taking over Santa Cruz de Tenerife on 21 February. Expect colorful parades, costumes, music, dancing and a day-long street celebration.

Top tip: February can be an expensive time to travel to Tenerife because of Carnival. Consider booking a package deal so you can secure the best deals available on hotels and flights.

The best places to visit in February from across the world

Curaçao

(Image credit: Getty)

Best February holiday for: A romantic Valentine's trip

Average high temperature in February: 30°C

Looking for a winter paradise? Curaçao might fit the bill with its crystal clear waters, pristine beaches and a host of luxury private-island resorts where you can truly unwind. Together with Aruba and Bonaire, Curaçao makes up the last of the ABC islands, and it's the one that's perhaps most overlooked - though we suspect it won't stay this way for long, with its beautiful beaches, vibrant city life and pristine seas.

For the ultimate romantic retreat head to Sandals Royal Curaçao*, a couples-only resort where romance is baked into everything - from the resort's immaculately designed rooms to their vow renewal, wedding and honeymoon services. All packages include access to the resort's double-decker infinity pool, fine dining and private beach, making it the ultimate couple's destination.

While there is lots to do in Curaçao, try not to pack too much into your itinerary and enjoy the island pace of life when you're there; drink in the island's majestic sunsets, dip in the sparkling waters and (if you're PADI-certified) go scuba diving and marvel at the tropical underwater life.

Top tip: Don't leave the island without exploring the colorful capital of Willemstad. This is best explored via a walking tour (we recommend Dundu Tours (opens in new tab)) to get a true insight into the island's fascinating history and diverse cultural heritage.

*Quote JAN125 to save £125 per booking at Sandals Royal Curaçao if you book before January 31 - see Sandals.co.uk (opens in new tab) for full conditions. Prices for a seven-day stay for two people start from £3,865 per person, including flights and transfers.

Fiji

(Image credit: Getty)

Best February holiday for: Watersports and river adventures

Average high temperature in February: 27°C

If you're planning a trip to Fiji, February ostensibly might seem like a strange time to travel as it's in the middle of its wet season, which might not seem ideal if you're looking for winter sunshine. However, several travel companies we spoke to flagged Fiji as an ideal destination to visit in February. We chatted to experts in the country's tourism board about why it's worth a visit at this time of year.

"February is slap bang in the middle of what we call Fiji’s ‘wellness season’. While this time of year is wetter, it never rains for long on the islands, and these moments of rainfall actually create great advantages for travelers," says Jane West, Regional Director for Tourism Fjii. (opens in new tab) "These include more competitive prices, the best time for water sports and river adventures, and the opportunity to enjoy Fiji's finest displays of flora and fauna. All of the islands' flowers come to life in February and the colors are an unmissable delight."

Because the rain is often fleeting, it urges travelers to slow down but it rarely rains so much that it actually gets in the way of your plans. "When the sun is shining there is pressure to get up and about, but an hour of rain helps travelers to take a moment of calm and stillness - much-needed antidotes to the fast pace of living today," adds Jane.

Top tip: Because it's the wet season, there are more pesky mosquitos buzzing around than usual. Don't be dissuaded by this, but bring strong insect repellant.

St Lucia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best February holiday for: A sunny escape with as much—or as little—as you want to do

Average high temperature in February: 29°C

St Lucia can be seriously humid in the summer months, but February is beautifully dry and clear, with highs of 84.2°F/29°C.

The Pitons, two volcanic cones, are the island’s most iconic site, and if you want to experience them up close, you can book a private guided hike. Do this early in the morning to avoid the sun at its hottest!

St Lucia produces cocoa beans for chocolate, and it's worth visiting a farm to find out more about the process—and to have a tasting, of course.

Top tip: There are plenty of luxurious resorts in St Lucia, but it’s worth trying to get at least a couple of nights at Jade Mountain (opens in new tab), with in-room infinity pools overlooking the coastline.

Jamaica

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Best February holiday for: A sunny escape that includes relaxation and adventure

Average high temperature in February: 25°C

If you’re living somewhere with cold winter weather, an average high of 25°C probably sounds pretty good for an escape from the chill. Step forward Jamaica, one of the best February places to visit for sunseekers.

This Caribbean island nation is a glorious destination to shake off the winter blues, with verdant scenery, beautiful beaches and sparkling sea.

It would be tempting to spend your days in blissful relaxation on a sun lounger with a rum cocktail in hand. But it’s definitely worth making time to explore the sights, including the Bob Marley Museum and Dunn’s River Falls.

In the evening, take in the sunset from Jamaican institution Rick’s Cafe, the island’s most famous bar and restaurant.

Top tip: If you really want to see the island in all its glory, then it might be worth eschewing an all-inclusive resort or at least breaking your trip up so you can travel between different areas.