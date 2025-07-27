Ruth Langsford has holiday packing 'down to an art' – the bargain item she can't travel without is so handy
“My friends always laugh at the amount I bring on holiday… until they need something, then I’m suddenly very popular!”
Are you an overpacker? Ruth Langsford certainly is - but her bargain travel essential is genius.
“My friends always laugh at how much stuff I take on holiday, but whenever we’re away they always come to me and want to borrow everything,” she said in a recent Instagram video as she talked through her luggage must-haves.
“Mostly they want to borrow this,” she added, holding up the one thing she will “never travel without.”
It’s an extension cable that she always makes sure to pack with her, explaining that she takes one "because in hotels and villas and Airbnbs, quite often the mirror’s over there and the plug’s over there.
"So if you want to dry your hair, you need one of those.”
Clearly a fan of keeping her suitcase organised and pristine, it’s no surprise that Ruth also swears by using packing cubes, just as woman&home’s Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes does, with the handy staple being one of her 12 travel essentials.
“These packing cubes are by my lovely friend Donna London, and they’re so pretty but also massively practical,” Ruth said of her Set of 4 Compression Packing Cubes.
“You zip it up and then there’s a second zip, and that compacts the bag right down – look at how flat that is,” she added.
Taking your best hairdryer and a full-size pair of hair straighteners on a trip with you can really bulk up your luggage, but Ruth has a workaround for this, too.
“This is fantastic,” she said, picking up a stunning orange travel bag, containing not only a “mini hairdryer” but also a pair of “little mini hair straighteners". The compact styling kit is the Viaggio Travel Styling Kit by Alfa Italia and can be snapped up from Amazon for just £60.
Ruth added that the hairdryer is “really powerful,” especially considering its small size.
