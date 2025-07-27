Ruth Langsford has holiday packing 'down to an art' – the bargain item she can't travel without is so handy

Are you an overpacker? Ruth Langsford certainly is - but her bargain travel essential is genius.

“My friends always laugh at how much stuff I take on holiday, but whenever we’re away they always come to me and want to borrow everything,” she said in a recent Instagram video as she talked through her luggage must-haves.

“Mostly they want to borrow this,” she added, holding up the one thing she will “never travel without.”

It’s an extension cable that she always makes sure to pack with her, explaining that she takes one "because in hotels and villas and Airbnbs, quite often the mirror’s over there and the plug’s over there.

"So if you want to dry your hair, you need one of those.”

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Clearly a fan of keeping her suitcase organised and pristine, it’s no surprise that Ruth also swears by using packing cubes, just as woman&home’s Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes does, with the handy staple being one of her 12 travel essentials.

“These packing cubes are by my lovely friend Donna London, and they’re so pretty but also massively practical,” Ruth said of her Set of 4 Compression Packing Cubes.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Ruth Langsford’s Travel Essentials

Addtam Addtam Extension Lead View at Amazon UK While you can take any extension lead on holiday with you, this one from Amazon is particularly handy thanks to its compact size, range of ports, and its braided cable, which makes wrapping it up neatly a breeze. Estefanlo Estefanlo Packing Cubes £9.99 at Amazon You get eight compact packing cubes in this set, making it a great buy for keeping everything you want to travel with organised. They're waterproof, breathable, and super handy. Alfa Italia Viaggio Travel Styling Kit £60 at Amazon Ruth's Alfa Italia Viaggio Travel Styling Kit is our new must-have for travelling. Gone are the days of hair tools taking up so much packing space.

“You zip it up and then there’s a second zip, and that compacts the bag right down – look at how flat that is,” she added.

Taking your best hairdryer and a full-size pair of hair straighteners on a trip with you can really bulk up your luggage, but Ruth has a workaround for this, too.

“This is fantastic,” she said, picking up a stunning orange travel bag, containing not only a “mini hairdryer” but also a pair of “little mini hair straighteners". The compact styling kit is the Viaggio Travel Styling Kit by Alfa Italia and can be snapped up from Amazon for just £60.

Ruth added that the hairdryer is “really powerful,” especially considering its small size.