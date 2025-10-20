Zara Tindall just braved a cloudy day in burgundy and navy and her accessories are what took this look to another level

We should’ve known that the next time we’d see Zara Tindall in public it would be at an equestrian event and she braved the dreary weather on 18th October at Ascot racecourse. Her outfit was a far cry from the gorgeous pastel tones and dresses she wore for Royal Ascot in June, yet it was still very in-keeping with her signature style.

Zara stepped out in a burgundy and navy look that paid homage to several of the best British clothing brands and was minimal in the best way. Her accessories were the star of the show for me, as she went for fabulous wine-red knee highs from Dune London and carried an Aspinal bag.

(Image credit: Steven Paston/PA Images via Alamy)

Shop Burgundy Accessories Like Zara's

Dune Selinni Burgundy Knee High Boots £189/$265 at Dune These are on the more luxurious side price-wise for knee highs, though they're made from gorgeous leather and are incredibly timeless. You can bring them out year after year and they have a discreet side zip, chiselled toe and mid-height heel. Boden Chestnut Flat Stretch Knee Boots £129/$199 at Boden Made from a stretchy material for comfort, these knee highs also feature a stacked low block heel and rounded toes. They can be worn day to night with ease and the fabric brings a softness to an outfit you wouldn't get with leather. Get 15% off with the code WXVK. H&M Burgundy Heeled Knee High Boots £74.99/$99 at H&M A great pair of heeled boots is a must for autumn/winter events and evenings out and these are a deep burgundy tone. They're lined with satin and the chiselled toes bring a contemporary flair to the design. Mango Burgundy Large Oval Shoulder Bag £45.99/$79.99 at Mango Crafted from faux leather, this spacious shoulder bag has plenty of room for your daily essentials. It fastens at the top with a magnetic closure and the strap is adjustable too. Throw on with a neutral coat and it will bring an elegant pop of colour. Aldo Julietta Croc Embossed Shoulder Bag £49.78/$65 at Nordstrom Featuring glimmering gold hardware, this burgundy shoulder bag would make a stunning evening accessory. The design also comes in black and the mock croc embossed finish brings added detail. There is a removeable strap if you wanted to wear it crossbody too. Dune Dedicated Burgundy Shoulder Bag £109/$ at Dune London Zara Tindall's red Aspinal piece sadly isn't available in the burgundy suede right now but if you love the combination of the slouchy hobo bag shape and colour, then this Dune style is a lovely option. It zips closed at the top and has gold hardware.

She has quite the collection of Aspinal handbags and this one is a new addition to her wardrobe. It’s the Hudson design which comes in several different colourways, though hers is a dark red suede which perfectly matched her footwear.

It seems simple and yet coordinating your accessories is such a clever way to give your entire outfit a polished, put-together edge. It suggests a level of impeccable consideration and when you have a bag and shoes that match it takes the stress out of getting ready as you know without a doubt that they go together.

Zara Tindall and her fellow royals take this approach a lot and it accentuated the contrast between the burgundy and navy blue tones. The texture of the suede looked stunning against her The Fold wool skirt and jacket and if you’re ever unsure how to style knee highs, her approach is a winner.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Wearing taller boots with a midi-length skirt, dress and/or coat creates a leg-elongating silhouette as they blend into each other effortlessly. The clothing drapes over the top of the boots and looks so elegant. The King’s niece kept her jacket fastened and added a burgundy blouse and headpiece.

Navy and burgundy aren’t necessarily colours you’d immediately think of putting together and neither of them are specific autumn/winter fashion colour trends. But they’re both jewel colours with warm undertones which make this combination work.

We’ve seen Zara style them together before now and although she could easily have gone for black boots or even tan suede ones for a more neutral look, the burgundy made a lovely alternative. Something about deep red just feels seasonal and this shade is close enough to brown to not be too vibrant.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

A pair of ruby drop earrings finished off the royal’s look and she carried her bag around Ascot by the chunky strap rather than wearing it as a shoulder bag. Zara Tindall made the trip from her Gatcombe Park home to Berkshire for Ascot Champions Day and she typically goes for formal ensembles when she’s at the races.

If you’ve been inspired by her outfit but prefer smart-casual outfits then consider pairing burgundy boots and a bag with jeans and a matching jumper. Add a navy blazer for a touch of contrast and you’ve got yourself a comfy yet sleek look.

Alternatively, skip the navy blue altogether and go even more pared-back. Deep red accessories would look gorgeous with black, camel or grey staples too and would be balanced out.