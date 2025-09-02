Zara Tindall’s green boucle blazer and leather trousers are autumn’s edgy answer to jeans and a T-shirt

Sweater weather is here again and that means we can enjoy layering, wearing rich jewel tones and embracing all our favourite autumn/winter shoe trends. However, whilst dressing for frosty autumn days is relatively simple, milder temperatures are trickier.

We need something warmer than our go-to jeans and a T-shirt look and yet still as comfortable and easy to put together. This is exactly why I often find myself going back to a combination that Zara Tindall wore back in 2022 at the Bramham International Horse Trials.

You’d think no time had passed, as her boucle blazer and leather trousers were so ageless. Although the Horse Trials are held in June, Zara’s ensemble had an autumnal edge that’s perfect for the season ahead.

Recreate Zara's Outfit

Her Mango blazer was a fun emerald green tone and had notched lapels and a double-breasted cut. Aside from the colour, the other thing that made this jacket really stand out to me was the boucle material. As much as I love a crisp tailored blazer, textured options bring softness to an outfit and in this case, it helped to mellow the brightness.

Like so many members of the Royal Family, Princess Anne’s daughter loves vibrant colours but if you want to get maximum wear out of a jacket I’d advise going for a black, tan or brown one instead. These darker neutral tones are simple to style for the season and work with so much.

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to some of your denim pieces for autumn, then jeans and a blazer is a failsafe outfit that’s a step further up the cosy scale from jeans and a tee. Though Zara Tindall’s leather trousers are an edgy alternative that’s just as versatile.

Sleek and fitted, her trousers fell to just above the ankle and she likely tucked in her white shirt to create the smooth silhouette underneath her green blazer. You can pair leather trousers or leggings with shirts and blouses, as well as more relaxed designs like camis or T-shirts.

Leather or faux leather naturally feels quite elevated thanks to the texture and finish, so you can use trousers as the smart element in a smart-casual outfit. They can be dressed up for evenings out and you might think that a blazer would be too formal with them, but Zara proved otherwise.

She stepped out in sporty white trainers which added contrast and the boucle material also worked to make the final outfit more daytime appropriate.

With her blonde hair pulled back into a low updo and tortoiseshell sunglasses, the King’s niece looked chic and comfy as she walked with her horse, Class Affair, during the first Horse Inspection.

Flat ankle boots would also have worked with her blazer and leather trousers in colder weather. Zara has worn trousers like this before to an equestrian event. In 2023 she went to Cheltenham in December in black coated trousers tucked into black heeled boots, with a white polo neck jumper and a long forest green tailored coat.

Clearly green outerwear and leather are something she loves to wear together and given how much Zara likes to bring back her favourite pieces, I hope to see at least her trousers make a comeback for autumn/winter.