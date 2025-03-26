Queen Letizia’s trending pinstripe co-ord and lavender blouse shows us how tailoring and pastels should be styled
The Queen of Spain wore a structured suit with a flowing pussybow shirt and we're feeling inspired by the combination
Queen Letizia just wore a trending pinstripe co-ord with a lavender blouse and it showed us how tailoring and pastels should be styled.
There are always going to be some style combinations that we wear on repeat and others which sound like they’ll be a little too much - like pinstripes and lavender purple. However, for those of us that might initially doubt this particular pairing, it’s worth seeing how Queen Letizia of Spain makes it work for her. Her Majesty loves a pop of colour and she loves tailoring, but often this means we see her stepping out in a vibrant suit. Her Hugo Boss co-ord is a much more neutral navy tone and on 19th March she wore it with a pastel Massimo Dutti blouse underneath.
Stripes are a big spring/summer fashion colour trend for 2025 and the Princess of Wales is another royal fan. Kate wore pinstripe trousers very similar to Queen Letizia’s just a few weeks ago at the National Portrait Gallery, although hers were by Jigsaw.
Recreate Queen Letizia's Look
If you love Queen Letizia's way of styling pinstripes, then this blazer is a stunning option to get a similar look. It's double-breasted and has a notched collar and flap pockets. Phase Eight also have a matching waistcoat and trousers to make this a three-piece suit.
Feminine and fabulous, this lavender-toned shirt would look amazing with jeans or leather trousers as well as with tailored pieces. It has frilled detailing at the shoulders and neckline and the material has a glamorous sheen to it.
The Pia trousers have the same classic navy pinstripe design as the blazer and feature crisp front pleats. They have a wide-leg silhouette that's so comfortable to wear and sit high on your waist. Dress them down with trainers or sandals or add heels.
A pinstripe blazer is one of those versatile items you can wear for work, daytime outings and date nights depending on how you style it and this one is affordable too. It falls to mid-length and is double-breasted, with a tailored collar and two flap pockets.
When you want to wear jeans and a nice top this is a great choice. It has long sleeves ending in frilled, shirred cuffs and a playful keyhole cut-out at the neckline. The pastel lilac tone softens the abstract pattern made by the devoré detailing.
The Queen of Spain wore her pinstripe suit for a meeting at UNICEF headquarters in Madrid in her capacity as honorary President of UNICEF Spain. The single-breasted blazer fastened at the front with one button and it had an oversized design with winged lapels.
Fine grey stripes ran vertically down the dark navy base fabric. This pattern was on the subtle side for pinstripes, but whilst bolder designs are especially popular right now, understated stripes still nail this trend and are easier to wear.
Queen Letizia wore her jacket done up to accentuate its smart feel and the matching trousers were tapered and slightly cropped. If you’re eyeing up some tailored pieces then it’s worth bearing in mind that ankle-grazer trousers can often feel more contemporary and less "business-chic".
Whichever length you go for, though, something like Queen Letizia’s pinstripe trousers would be great for wearing day-to-day with your best white trainers and ballet flats to dress them down, as well as with heels and shirts. The beauty of a suit is that you also have so many styling possibilities too as you can wear them as separates as well as together.
The Queen opted to wear a Massimo Dutti lavender pussybow blouse with her co-ord. Just like the Princess of Wales champions the best British clothing brands, Letizia often supports Spanish designers and this shirt is a gorgeous staple. It was a soft bluish-purple and whilst the suit was structured and formal, this top was flowing and very feminine.
The contrast between the two styles gave her outfit depth and this pop of colour was a fun addition. Often the first point of call when you’re putting together an outfit with a suit would be a plain white shirt but a pastel hue makes a change. The more neutral the suit is, the brighter you can confidently go with your top colour.
Queen Letizia added a pair of navy Magrit kitten heels and a Magrit navy bag and her outfit showcased her personality whilst being respectful to the significance of her meeting at UNICEF. She was there to meet with the Board of Trustees and the Youth Advisory Council on Childhood and Adolescence to discuss key issues affecting children and young people, such as climate change and mental health.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
