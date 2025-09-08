Meghan Markle gives her go-to outfit formula an autumn 2025 twist in bold mustard yellow shirt and white jeans
The Duchess of Sussex wore this outfit on her Netflix show and you can easily take it from day to night
Warm, rich tones are everywhere right now, from rust red to chocolate brown as we all excitedly embrace seasonal shades. However, mustard yellow is having a moment this year too and is one of the biggest autumn/winter colour trends for 2025.
Last year was all about burgundy but mustard has caught my eye after seeing Meghan Markle style it as part of her go-to outfit formula. During season 2 of her Netflix series, Love, Meghan, and the Duchess of Sussex wore an oversized yellow shirt with white jeans and a smattering of glimmering gold jewellery.
The shirt is a luxurious linen piece by Heidi Merrick and Meghan wore hers with the collar slightly popped and the long sleeves rolled up for a casual feel. This relaxed quality was accentuated by not only the soft, drapey material, but the silhouette.
Shop Meghan's Shirt And Alternatives
Exact Match
Meghan's exact shirt is still in stock in several sizes and it comes in a lot of other tones, though this one screams autumn to me. It's a luxurious piece, but if you love linen you might just be tempted. It's got a comfy oversized fit, yoke and darted sleeves.
This shirt is also made from 100% linen like Meghan's, but is a softer shade of yellow if you're not quite sold on a vibrant mustard tone. You could also style this with white jeans or blue denim for a breezy casual look. There's a patch pocket on the chest and the shoulders are dropped.
Shop White Jeans
As much as I love scouring the best workwear brands for tailored staples, when you want a shirt that isn’t too corporate I’d recommend steering away from fitted items. You can do this either by choosing a deliberately oversized shirt like Meghan’s, or by sizing up.
The Heidi Mellick JJ shirt was designed with a men’s fit and has darted sleeves, a yoke and a pleated back. Just as the Princess of Wales often steps out in British clothing brands, Meghan was supporting a California-based one with this piece and the sunshine accentuated the boldness of the mustard colour.
Yellow in general can be tricky to style, though mustard works with other deep tones like brown, tan and camel. I also love a pop of mustard with forest green and it complements black as well.
The Duchess of Sussex took a more summer-to-autumn approach and wore her shirt with white jeans. Jeans and a shirt is Meghan’s go-to outfit formula and has been for years, both before and since she met and married Prince Harry.
She particularly loves a white shirt and blue jeans, and this new ensemble could be seen as a seasonal twist on this. Any colour of denim would work with this shade of yellow, but going for white jeans meant that Meghan’s linen shirt was the star of the show.
White jeans definitely have a place in autumn outfits, especially when the weather is still sunny and warm. They’re a little different and feel a bit smarter than blue washes and the royal’s pair were streamlined which balanced the top’s flowy shape.
For an understated daytime look I would have added a pair of white trainers or flat brown ankle boots. To dress something like the Duchess’s outfit up slightly more, swap these shoes for suede loafers or heeled boots.
She accessorised with gold bracelets and minimal gold stud earrings. Her brunette hair was swept back into a messy ponytail, with a few fame-framing pieces left loose and tucked neatly behind her ears. It was a very chic look and yet felt simple enough to be worn everyday rather than being saved for best.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
