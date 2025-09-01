Kate Middleton's sleek waterproof coat is the chic yet practical option for rainy autumn days

As much as I love summer there’s something about autumn fashion that always gets me excited for the changing of the seasons. Now September is finally here and the notoriously unpredictable weather can make it tricky to adapt your style as practical pieces become even more key.

A pair of the best wellies and a waterproof or showerproof coat are staples in my wardrobe and the Princess of Wales has found her favourites too. The future Queen isn’t afraid to dress with function *and* fashion in mind and her khaki hooded rain coat works for both.

She last wore it for a trip to St Davids in Wales in 2023 when she and Prince William visited the RNLI Lifeboat Station and Câr-Y-Môr seaweed farm. Although it was sunny, Kate erred on the side of caution with her Troy London Wax Parka.

Shop Kate's Waxed Parka

Exact Match Troy London Wax Parka in Khaki £320 at Wolf & Badger Although Kate's exact jacket is selling out fast, you can still get it in three sizes at Wolf & Badger and there are a few other colours you can choose from too. It's made from cotton with a dry wax finish and has handy pockets and a seal seamed Nylon membrane. Regatta Bayletta II Waterproof Jacket £80 at Regatta The Regatta Bayletta II women's jacket is a must-have raincoat for autumn. Crafted using ISOTEX waterproof technology, this jacket provides protection against the elements. There are several colours you can choose from, both neutral and vibrant. The North Face Water Repellent Parka £93.24 (Was £133.21) at Nordstrom Currently reduced in the sale, this mid-length parka is a perfect option for rainy days. It's made from breathable, seam-sealed DRYVENT™ fabric to help keep you protected from the weather, while an adjustable hood, cuffs and waist mean you don't have to compromise between style and function.

It comes in a variety of other shades, though the beige-green of Kate’s jacket is one of the most wearable and classic hues if you’re not sold on specific autumn/winter colour trends. It’s made from 100% cotton and has a dry wax finish.

The black lining provides waterproof protection and the drawstring hood and cinched waist provide additional shaping. These kinds of details are what make all the difference to very practical items as they take them to another level.

A cinched-in waist in particular is worth looking out for if you’re not keen on chunky coats and boxy jackets in the colder months. The Princess of Wales went for a streamlined outfit underneath to accentuate the sleek silhouette of her parka.

In Wales she wore it with fitted black G-Star cargo trousers and a white T-shirt, with her beloved Veja Esplar trainers. This more low-key outfit complemented the waterproof jacket and I’d recommend going for something similar if you’re wondering how to style a raincoat.

Going for something tailored or smart underneath can be too much of a contrast, so it can work better to ensure that part of your ensemble is more relaxed. I can be something as simple as adding your best white trainers for a sporty edge, a T-shirt or jeans - or, like Kate, all three.

Wales wasn’t the first time we’ve seen her style her Troy London parka and in 2016 she opted for a similar look. The Princess went for black skinny jeans and white canvas trainers for an October outfit during her and Prince William’s trip to Canada.

Thankfully for the senior royal she didn’t have to use the hood on either occasion, but having it there in case was a great choice. As we get further into autumn we’re likely to have plenty more rainy days and you can’t underestimate how useful it is to have a jacket in your wardrobe that offers some degree of weather protection in an elegant way.

To get the most out of your outwear, I’d advise investing in a neutral colour like black, brown or khaki like Kate’s parka. These muted tones go with pretty much everything and look a little more fashion-forward worn with everyday outfits.