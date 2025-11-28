Run out of gift ideas? Princess Catherine's dainty pearl necklace is on my Christmas list AND on sale

Christmas isn't here yet but it’s getting closer and with discounts appearing left, right and centre, the gifting season has definitely begun. Whether you’re starting to pick up pieces for your loved ones or come up with ideas for yourself, it can get a bit overwhelming.

Yet the sales mean it is worth trying to get ahead if you can and if you’re a jewellery-lover you can make a big saving - including on a necklace owned by the Princess of Wales. Most of what she wears sadly wouldn’t count as an affordable jewellery pick, however her Monica Vinader Nura Pearl Necklace is now £90.30, down from £129.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Shop Kate's Necklace And Alternatives

Exact Match Monica Vinader Nura Pearl Necklace £90.30/$129.50 (was £129/$185) at Monica Vinader The Princess of Wales has such a timeless style it's no wonder her necklace is still made by Monica Vinader and you don't have to invest in the full piece. You can also buy the chain and pearl drop separately, though I'd personally pick the entire necklace as a gorgeous treat or gift. Similar Style Monica Vinader Nura Round Pearl Necklace £89.60/$128.80 (was £128/$184) at Monica Vinader The Nura Round Pearl necklace is almost exactly the same as Kate's, except with - you guessed it - a round pearl instead. It's so dainty and minimal, meaning you can wear it day-to-day with all of your go-to outfits. Once again, you can also purchase just the pearl charm and attach it to a necklace of your choice. Anthropologie Mini Gold-Plated Pearl Necklace £36/$33.60 (was £48/$48) at Anthropologie Anthropologie are offering a sizeable discount on this necklace which is automatically applied when you hit 'checkout'. It's a little different to the Princess of Wales's piece, and yet it's similarly delicate. It's 14k gold plated and features multiple pearls spaced out across the chain.

Shop More Of Catherine's Jewellery Favourites On Sale

Exact Match Monica Vinader Siren Gemstone Wire Earrings £98/$133 (was £140/$190) at Monica Vinader Also included in the Monica Vinader sale are these pretty drop earrings that the Princess of Wales has in her collection. You can choose different metal and stone combinations, though she has the gold vermeil and green onyx pair which has a lovely contrast to it. Exact Match Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Earrings £78/$123 (was £98/$154) at Missoma The Princess has worn the Missoma Mini Pyramid Charm Earrings with the rose pink rhodochrosite charms on several occasions. Hers are the 18ct gold vermeil design and although they are dazzling as they are, you can also remove the charms if you want to. Exact Match Missoma Zenyu Fan Chandelier Hoops £119/$187 (was £149/$234) at Missoma These chandelier hoops have bobble-trimmed charms suspended from the delicate hoops and are 18k gold plated and inspired by Columbia. Catherine's worn them several times before and they're currently 20% off for Black Friday.

It’s gold-vermeil and features an iridescent baroque pearl pendant charm suspended at the bottom. Like so many of Monica Vinader’s chains, the necklace is adjustable, and you can also buy the pearl or the chain separately if you wanted to.

Personally, I love the way they look as one piece and this is how Catherine has always worn hers. She’s been spotted with it on at several different occasions in recent years, including her iconic joint engagement with Princess Anne in April 2022.

The two royals visited the HQ of the Royal College of Midwives and Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, and the Princess stepped out in a stunning cream outfit, her Monica Vinader Nura necklace and pearl drop earrings.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Many of the necklaces and earrings Catherine wears feature colourful stones and pearls are a neutral alternative. There’s something so classic and elegant about them and they bring some glamour without being too much for the daytime.

This is why pearl necklaces like hers are so great for wearing everyday as well as to special events. The future Queen has worn her Nura Pearl necklace to the Festival of Remembrance in 2024 and twice with different outfits during a trip to Denmark in 2022.

If you like your pendants on the minimal side, Monica Vinader also makes a round pearl Nura necklace where the charm is even smaller and this is also included in the Black Friday sale. Jewellery is something many people rarely buy for themselves and yet there’s no reason why not and this would also make a gorgeous gift.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The Princess of Wales herself has received some special jewellery presents over the years, ranging from the Sezane earrings she’s rumoured to have received for Christmas from Prince William in 2022, to a pair of green amethyst earrings reports claim she got after Charlotte was born.

It’s not known if it was Catherine who bought the Monica Vinader necklace, but she does have another item from the brand in her jewellery box - a pair of green onyx drop earrings. These have been seen less frequently over the years, though the Princess does still like to mix and match more affordable pieces with luxury ones.

This is perhaps why so many of us get a lot of outfit inspiration from her and although most people’s winter capsule wardrobe won’t feature a lot of exact matches, a discounted, beautiful necklace would make a lovely addition.