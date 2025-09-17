Kate Middleton goes bold in head-to-toe burgundy as she greets President Trump - and her Chanel bag shows a shift in her style

The Prince and Princess of Wales were the first members of the Royal Family to greet US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on the first full day of their State Visit on 17th September. The royal couple were there to receive them in the Walled Garden on the Windsor Castle estate and went with them to meet King Charles and Queen Camilla.

This important role is something Prince William and Kate have taken on at several other State Visits and came ahead of a full ceremonial welcome for President Trump. In July when President Macron of France visited, the Princess of Wales went for a delicate pink frock by Dior.

Pastel pink is a big autumn/winter fashion colour trend right now, but Kate’s outfit was a huge step away from this. Instead, she went all-out in rich autumnal burgundy - and added a Chanel bag that, to me, suggests she’s shifted towards an even more timeless style than before.

(Image credit: Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As we could’ve expected, the future Queen championed one of the best British clothing brands and wore a midi-length Emilia Wickstead coat dress. It had her favourite silhouette - a fitted bodice, collared neckline and flared skirt.

This shape is something Kate is very comfortable wearing and the tailoring and covered buttons made her dress feel so polished and sophisticated. A coat dress like hers is utterly ageless and the deep red wine colour will never go out of style.

"Burgundy is the autumnal equivalent of florals for spring," explains woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor. "It might not be ground-breaking, but there's a reason it always comes back around. Deep red shades will complement black, navy, grey or camel, making it very easy to work into your seasonal wardrobe."

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Last year burgundy was the "it" colour of autumn/winter and it’s a shade worth adding to your autumn capsule wardrobe because, as Caroline says, it "always comes back around". I particularly love styling burgundy with brown, tan and camel as they’re all neutral and warm.

Of course, if you want a tonal look then you can also go the same route as Kate did and match your accessories to the rest of your outfit. She wore burgundy court heels and a Jane Taylor hat and carried a dark red quilted Chanel bag.

The hardware, including the top handle strap, was gold and this brought out the richness of the burgundy colour even more. I’m used to the Princess of Wales’s signature style being classic but I think her recent preference for Chanel accessories takes things to another level.

(Image credit: Picture 1: Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Picture 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

A day earlier she attended the Duchess of Kent’s funeral and carried a black Chanel bag which she debuted in 2023. Although her Chanel bag collection might not be vast, she’s clearly loving them a lot more right now.

This caught my attention as many of Kate’s handbags tend not to have obvious branding. Chanel is associated with effortless, timeless elegance and her newfound love for Chanel bags has made Kate’s style even more classic than it already was.

Queen Camilla is also known for her own Chanel bags and so it’s interesting to see the Princess of Wales following in Her Majesty’s footsteps with fashion, which she doesn’t often do in terms of brands and silhouettes. Kate’s bag is a traditional, luxurious choice and these overtones feel very appropriate for a future Queen.