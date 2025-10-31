Duchess Sophie takes tonal dressing to a trendy new level with palazzo trousers and sumptuous cocoa shades
The royals love wearing one colour head-to-toe and the Duchess's all-brown outfit is a versatile option that still makes an impact
Tonal dressing has always been a styling comfort zone for the Royal Family as it’s such a simple way to make an outfit look polished. There’s no need to worry about colour clashes or what goes with what if all your clothes are all similar shades.
Admittedly, some of their outfits are very bright when they do this, but Duchess Sophie has just shown that it works just as well when you choose neutrals. An all-brown outfit might not sound like the most exciting autumn outfit idea and yet her blend of cocoa hues was so elegant.
She wore it for a visit to Purdey at the Royal Berkshire with Prince Edward to reopen their shooting grounds on 27th October. There was a trendy twist too, as she went for super wide-leg palazzo trousers with her jumper and blazer.
Recreate Sophie's Outfit
The deep chocolate tone of this instantly reminded me of Duchess Sophie's jacket and it's also double-breasted, with a smart lapel collar. The shoulder pads provide extra shaping for that power suit look and there is a vent at the back and front welt pockets.
Affordable and super soft, everyone needs a neutral jumper like this in their collection. It's designed in a regular fit with long sleeves, a timeless crew neckline and ribbed cuffs. Pair with palazzo trousers for a Sophie-esque outfit or with jeans and your favourite boots.
Whether or not you want to wear them with the matching checked blazer, these trousers are a comfortable and sleek addition to your wardrobe. The blend of brown tones balances out the pattern and they have darts for extra shaping. The belt loops mean you can easily accessorise them too.
Shop More Palazzo Trousers
You can currently save 25% on these beautiful trousers with the code JDNF. They have the flowing silhouette that makes palazzo styles so comfy and elegant and are high-waisted too. They're fully lined and the addition of a satin cami or shirt with them would turn them into a go-to party look.
These emerald green trousers are super high-waisted, giving them a chic tuxedo suit feel. They'd be perfect with a simple black jumper tucked in and a pair of heeled boots for a smart-casual outfit. There are several other colours available but this deep green feels especially seasonal.
Palazzo jeans and trousers have been big throughout 2025 and they’re an autumn/winter fashion trend. The flowy, ultra wide silhouette is so comfortable and also practical, as they can be worn over any type of footwear including knee high boots for extra warmth.
The Duchess of Edinburgh’s trousers were a soft mocha brown with a hint of grey and featured a subtle check to break up the colours. Texture is very important when you’re dressing tonally as it helps to prevent your outfit all blending together and looking one dimensional.
Her swishy trousers were high-waisted and she tucked a cosy round-neck jumper into them. When you’re styling wide-leg pieces, choosing a more fitted top like this helps to balance out your frame and Sophie layered a longline tailored blazer over it.
This was a Gabriela Hearst double-breasted design in a deep chocolate brown. It’s made from wool and if you aren’t ready to stop wearing jeans and blazer looks for the season, going for thicker, warm materials is a good idea.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Swapping denim for crisp trousers like Sophie’s feels a little more sophisticated and yet the palazzo shape isn’t overly formal so you can definitely wear this kind of look during the day like she did. The Duchess added a pair of brown suede boots and a gold necklace for a touch of glamour but left her outfit minimal.
This works best when you’re wearing all one colour as it feels very understated and chic. Her ensemble had real impact despite being such a neutral tone and it shows you don’t have to go bright and bold to get this effect. If brown isn’t for you, try black, grey or even burgundy for a seasonal twist.
Camel or tan would also work, though Duchess Sophie’s choice of cocoa hues felt very in-keeping with a countryside aesthetic that suited her visit. Following a 9-month refurbishment and extension, she and Prince Edward reopened the shooting grounds at Purdey at the Royal Berkshire and kept up some long-established traditions as they did so.
Their Royal Highnesses broke some clay pigeons to mark the occasion and the guns used were originally owned by Tom Purdey and are now on display at the shooting grounds. The royal couple then unveiled a plaque commemorating the reopening.
“It’s a really special launch for Purdey that builds on our foundations and heritage to offer the best game and clay shooting experiences in the world,” declared Dan Jago, Purdey CEO & Chairman.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.