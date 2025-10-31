Duchess Sophie takes tonal dressing to a trendy new level with palazzo trousers and sumptuous cocoa shades

The royals love wearing one colour head-to-toe and the Duchess's all-brown outfit is a versatile option that still makes an impact

Duchess Sophie smiles for a photo as she re-opens Purdey At the Royal Berkshire shooting school
(Image credit: Georgina Preston)
Tonal dressing has always been a styling comfort zone for the Royal Family as it’s such a simple way to make an outfit look polished. There’s no need to worry about colour clashes or what goes with what if all your clothes are all similar shades.

Admittedly, some of their outfits are very bright when they do this, but Duchess Sophie has just shown that it works just as well when you choose neutrals. An all-brown outfit might not sound like the most exciting autumn outfit idea and yet her blend of cocoa hues was so elegant.

Duchess Sophie smiles as she visits Purdey At the Royal Berkshire shooting school

(Image credit: Georgina Preston)

Palazzo jeans and trousers have been big throughout 2025 and they’re an autumn/winter fashion trend. The flowy, ultra wide silhouette is so comfortable and also practical, as they can be worn over any type of footwear including knee high boots for extra warmth.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s trousers were a soft mocha brown with a hint of grey and featured a subtle check to break up the colours. Texture is very important when you’re dressing tonally as it helps to prevent your outfit all blending together and looking one dimensional.

Her swishy trousers were high-waisted and she tucked a cosy round-neck jumper into them. When you’re styling wide-leg pieces, choosing a more fitted top like this helps to balance out your frame and Sophie layered a longline tailored blazer over it.

Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh smile as they jointly unveil a plaque at Purdey At the Royal Berkshire shooting school

(Image credit: Georgina Preston)

This was a Gabriela Hearst double-breasted design in a deep chocolate brown. It’s made from wool and if you aren’t ready to stop wearing jeans and blazer looks for the season, going for thicker, warm materials is a good idea.

Swapping denim for crisp trousers like Sophie’s feels a little more sophisticated and yet the palazzo shape isn’t overly formal so you can definitely wear this kind of look during the day like she did. The Duchess added a pair of brown suede boots and a gold necklace for a touch of glamour but left her outfit minimal.

This works best when you’re wearing all one colour as it feels very understated and chic. Her ensemble had real impact despite being such a neutral tone and it shows you don’t have to go bright and bold to get this effect. If brown isn’t for you, try black, grey or even burgundy for a seasonal twist.

Duchess Sophie shakes hands as she visits Purdey&#039;s shooting grounds

(Image credit: Georgina Preston)

Camel or tan would also work, though Duchess Sophie’s choice of cocoa hues felt very in-keeping with a countryside aesthetic that suited her visit. Following a 9-month refurbishment and extension, she and Prince Edward reopened the shooting grounds at Purdey at the Royal Berkshire and kept up some long-established traditions as they did so.

Their Royal Highnesses broke some clay pigeons to mark the occasion and the guns used were originally owned by Tom Purdey and are now on display at the shooting grounds. The royal couple then unveiled a plaque commemorating the reopening.

“It’s a really special launch for Purdey that builds on our foundations and heritage to offer the best game and clay shooting experiences in the world,” declared Dan Jago, Purdey CEO & Chairman.

