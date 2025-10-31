Duchess Sophie takes tonal dressing to a trendy new level with palazzo trousers and sumptuous cocoa shades

Tonal dressing has always been a styling comfort zone for the Royal Family as it’s such a simple way to make an outfit look polished. There’s no need to worry about colour clashes or what goes with what if all your clothes are all similar shades.

Admittedly, some of their outfits are very bright when they do this, but Duchess Sophie has just shown that it works just as well when you choose neutrals. An all-brown outfit might not sound like the most exciting autumn outfit idea and yet her blend of cocoa hues was so elegant.

She wore it for a visit to Purdey at the Royal Berkshire with Prince Edward to reopen their shooting grounds on 27th October. There was a trendy twist too, as she went for super wide-leg palazzo trousers with her jumper and blazer.

Zara Double-Breasted Blazer With Shoulder Pads £69.99/$119 at Zara The deep chocolate tone of this instantly reminded me of Duchess Sophie's jacket and it's also double-breasted, with a smart lapel collar. The shoulder pads provide extra shaping for that power suit look and there is a vent at the back and front welt pockets. M&S Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper £18/$40.99 at M&S Affordable and super soft, everyone needs a neutral jumper like this in their collection. It's designed in a regular fit with long sleeves, a timeless crew neckline and ribbed cuffs. Pair with palazzo trousers for a Sophie-esque outfit or with jeans and your favourite boots. Mango Wide-Leg Check Suit Trousers £49.99/$89.99 at Mango Whether or not you want to wear them with the matching checked blazer, these trousers are a comfortable and sleek addition to your wardrobe. The blend of brown tones balances out the pattern and they have darts for extra shaping. The belt loops mean you can easily accessorise them too.

Boden Regent Wide-Leg Palazzo Trousers £104.25/$149.25 (Was £139/$199) at Boden You can currently save 25% on these beautiful trousers with the code JDNF. They have the flowing silhouette that makes palazzo styles so comfy and elegant and are high-waisted too. They're fully lined and the addition of a satin cami or shirt with them would turn them into a go-to party look. Petal & Pup Kieran Tie-Waist Wide-Leg Trousers £61.42/$79 at Nordstrom These emerald green trousers are super high-waisted, giving them a chic tuxedo suit feel. They'd be perfect with a simple black jumper tucked in and a pair of heeled boots for a smart-casual outfit. There are several other colours available but this deep green feels especially seasonal. Zara Wide Caramel Satin Trousers With Belt £35.99/$69.90 at Zara These come in a range of different colours and the combination of the caramel shade with the sheen of the satin material is particularly stunning. The belt adds an edge and they're high-waisted with darts and pockets at the front.

Palazzo jeans and trousers have been big throughout 2025 and they’re an autumn/winter fashion trend. The flowy, ultra wide silhouette is so comfortable and also practical, as they can be worn over any type of footwear including knee high boots for extra warmth.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s trousers were a soft mocha brown with a hint of grey and featured a subtle check to break up the colours. Texture is very important when you’re dressing tonally as it helps to prevent your outfit all blending together and looking one dimensional.

Her swishy trousers were high-waisted and she tucked a cosy round-neck jumper into them. When you’re styling wide-leg pieces, choosing a more fitted top like this helps to balance out your frame and Sophie layered a longline tailored blazer over it.

This was a Gabriela Hearst double-breasted design in a deep chocolate brown. It’s made from wool and if you aren’t ready to stop wearing jeans and blazer looks for the season, going for thicker, warm materials is a good idea.

Swapping denim for crisp trousers like Sophie’s feels a little more sophisticated and yet the palazzo shape isn’t overly formal so you can definitely wear this kind of look during the day like she did. The Duchess added a pair of brown suede boots and a gold necklace for a touch of glamour but left her outfit minimal.

This works best when you’re wearing all one colour as it feels very understated and chic. Her ensemble had real impact despite being such a neutral tone and it shows you don’t have to go bright and bold to get this effect. If brown isn’t for you, try black, grey or even burgundy for a seasonal twist.

Camel or tan would also work, though Duchess Sophie’s choice of cocoa hues felt very in-keeping with a countryside aesthetic that suited her visit. Following a 9-month refurbishment and extension, she and Prince Edward reopened the shooting grounds at Purdey at the Royal Berkshire and kept up some long-established traditions as they did so.

Their Royal Highnesses broke some clay pigeons to mark the occasion and the guns used were originally owned by Tom Purdey and are now on display at the shooting grounds. The royal couple then unveiled a plaque commemorating the reopening.

“It’s a really special launch for Purdey that builds on our foundations and heritage to offer the best game and clay shooting experiences in the world,” declared Dan Jago, Purdey CEO & Chairman.