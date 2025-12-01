Duchess Sophie strides out in sumptuous suede knee-highs and her most unexpected colour combination this season

Nothing brightens up a dreary day like wearing a pop of colour and the Duchess of Edinburgh definitely did this when she and Prince Edward enjoyed a day at the races on 29th November. Braving the grey clouds and rain, the couple attended The Coral Gold Cup at Newbury and Sophie’s ensemble consisted of suede knee-high boots - and two surprising shades.

Her long khaki coat is a piece she’s worn on Christmas Day before and she accessorised with a pink clutch and a camel hat decorated with a vibrant pink ribbon. Until I saw this look I’m not sure I’d have been brave enough to style green and raspberry pink and yet she made it look so chic.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Recreate Duchess Sophie's Outfit

The Duchess already wears a lot of green and purple, but the pink was even more statement. Because the raspberry tone was the most vivid element, Sophie incorporated it sparingly.

The ribbon on her hat was eye-catching whilst still being quite a small part of the design and her clutch bag was equally minimal. She let the rich pink colour do the talking and her green coat was an earthy khaki rather than emerald or leaf-green, which also helped with a sense of balance.

The Duchess of Edinburgh finished off her Newbury outfit with a new pair of boots - the Sinatra design by Penelope Chilvers which are currently reduced to £180 in the sales, down from £359. Sophie likes to support the best British clothing brands like this when she can and her knee-highs had a sturdy block heel and rounded toe.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

They come in different shades, though hers were the caramel versions and they were a clever pairing for such a bold, colourful look. The Duchess’s neutral boots worked with both the pink and green, and were a softer contrast against them than black knee-highs would’ve been.

All-too-often we think of black boots first when we want something versatile, but lighter browns can work even better with lighter or brighter colours. The boots also tied in with the main colour of Sophie’s hat and the matching elements gave this look a cohesive, polished feel.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if you remain unconvinced by her example of wearing pink and green together, she’s given a masterclass in how to style clashing colours in a sophisticated way. Classic boots can be the perfect finishing touch and going for timeless silhouettes like her long, tailored coat are key.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

You could go for a colourful coat with all-black clothes for a bold date night outfit, or a pair of bright trousers with a more muted jumper - the possibilities are endless, it’s just about the balance and what shades work for your signature style.

Duchess Sophie loves pink and this raspberry hue brings an instant sense of fun. She’s known for pushing boundaries when it comes to royal fashion, particularly when it comes to hats, and often goes for feather-adorned items or interesting shapes.

Whilst there are certain items - like tailored coats and knee-highs - that she relies upon to give her winter outfits a sophisticated edge, she’s not afraid to be playful with other elements. This is one of the reasons I love seeing her step out in new outfits so much - and always keep an eye on the combinations Sophie has tried and tested.