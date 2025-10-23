Duchess Sophie proved skinny jeans deserve a place in your winter wardrobe - they make the perfect pairing with knee highs

Many of us will have had a pair of skinny jeans in our collection back in the day and whilst they’re not one of the big denim trends for 2025, this time of year is their time to shine. It’s worth re-introducing a pair of streamlined jeans into your wardrobe for the season for the exact reason Duchess Sophie and her fellow royals have proved over and over.

Skinny jeans are the perfect pairing for tall boots and if you find yourself uncertain how to style knee highs for winter this is an easy combination to base an outfit around. The Duchess of Edinburgh did this in September 2020 when she wore indigo jeans with her trusty Dubarry boots for a visit to Coverwood Farm.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

When she first arrived she’d been wearing navy suede ankle boots and changed into the waterproof Clare Country Boots as a stylish but practical alternative to her best wellies. I personally prefer the way these looked with her navy blue outfit too.

Duchess Sophie’s jeans were neatly tucked into her brown and tan knee highs and she left her deep midnight-navy roll neck draped over the waistband. This is exactly the way that I would style skinny jeans for winter as they have such a leg-elongating effect and this is magnified when they’re worn with tall boots.

Together they create a seamless silhouette which you wouldn’t get with looser jean styles. As much as I love wide-leg designs for the comfort and how great they look as part of jeans and blazer outfits, you have to wear them over knee highs.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

The same is true of other looser shapes like barrel-leg jeans and even straight-leg cuts can be tricky to tuck into knee highs and won’t always fit over them. Skinny jeans like the Duchess’s are pretty much the only way to get this unbroken flow from your denim to your boots.

Knee highs over jeans also give you maximum leg coverage for cold days so this pairing fulfils a function too. Duchess Sophie mixed dark-wash jeans and brown boots though it would look equally chic with less of a contrast, such as wearing black jeans and black knee highs.

The only thing I wouldn’t necessarily advise is a duo with a stark contrast like black boots and light blue skinny jeans as this detracts from the flow. A chunky jumper is a clever choice from the Duchess of Edinburgh too as it balances out the very fitted bottom half of her outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by OWEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Her knit tied in with the colour of her jeans and also with her waterproof coat which she wore open. She accessorised with a glimmering pendant necklace and tied her hair back in a ponytail. Unlike her niece-in-law the Princess of Wales, Sophie doesn’t often wear jeans in public so it’s possible she’s recreated more outfits like this when she’s at home at Bagshot Park.

Kate, however, has regularly worn knee high and mid-height boots and skinny jeans together and typically does so in a similar way to this Sophie outfit - with a thick jumper and not too much of a colour contrast. Even if you’re not usually drawn to streamlined jeans, they’re so handy for the colder months.